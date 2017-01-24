Tuesday's TV highlights: 'NCIS: New Orleans' on CBS

SERIES

Outsiders The Appalachian drama returns for a new season. 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. WGN America

NCIS While the team is investigating a hit-and-run incident, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) climbs onto the ledge of a building in an attempt to keep someone from committing suicide. Spencer Treat Clark guest stars. Mark Harmon, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash Distressed by a vision of Iris (Candice Patton) becoming a victim of Savitar, Barry (Grant Gustin) fears that catching Plunder (Stephen Huszar) could lead to Iris getting killed. Danielle Panabaker and Jesse L. Martin also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

New Girl Jess and Robby (Zooey Deschanel, Nelson Franklin) make a surprising discovery on a hike, while Winston (Lamorne Morris) plans a surprise party for the returning Aly (Nasim Pedrad). Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone and Jake Johnson also star. 8 p.m. Fox

American Experience This new episode profiles Rachel Carson, the conservationist and author of the hugely influential book “Silent Spring” — about potential effects of pesticide use on the environment. Carson’s words are read by Mary-Louise Parker. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Mick The Pemberton kids (Sophia Black D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton) fight over who gets to take the master bedroom, while Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) pursues a relationship with a rich businessman (Dave Annable). 8:30 p.m. Fox

Bull After Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) helps convict a man (Driton Tomaj) on manslaughter charges, the man’s wife (guest star Christina Jackson) uses a bomb as part of a desperate strategy to force Bull (Michael Weatherly) to reopen the case and prove her husband is innocent. Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr and Christopher Jackson also star. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Rebecca and Jack (Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia) overextend themselves to stage a separate 10th-birthday party for each of their kids, while Kate (Chrissy Metz) gets a surprise related to her gastric bypass. 9 p.m. NBC

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Damien Darhk and Malcolm Merlyn (guest stars Neal McDonough and John Barrowman) plot against Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill). 9 p.m. KTLA

Bones Booth and Brennan (David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel) reflect on their history when someone they know is murdered. Guest stars include Guy Boyd and Laura Spencer. 9 p.m. Fox

The New Edition Story The lives of five childhood friends from the projects of Roxbury, Mass., change forever after they form a singing group to compete in local talent shows. 9 p.m. BET

Face Off Eight teams of returning all-star artists create unique alien creatures while incorporating green-screen technology in the season premiere of this unscripted makeup and special effects competition. 9 p.m. Syfy

NCIS: New Orleans When Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team travel to a deep-sea oil rig for a murder investigation they discover that the rig has a serious gas leak that could cause a catastrophic explosion. Christine Woods, Debra Monk and Jim Beaver guest star; Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito and CCH Pounder also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Frontline The new episode “Trump’s Road to the White House” examines the new president’s strategy for winning the 2016 election. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Robert Gates; Dave Karger; Sally Clarkson and her son, Nathan; Jennifer Esposito; Michael Ray performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Oscar nominations announcement; DJ Irie. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Keri Hilson (“Love by the 10th Date”); Todd Gurley, L.A. Rams; Joshua Radin; Monte Durham. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly John Goodman (“Patriots Day,” “Kong: Skull Island”); Chrissy Metz; Bellamy Young. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Samantha Power. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Emily Deschanel (“Bones”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors A new fitness tracker; children make a $750 prescription pill for $2; an overdose on poppy tea. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Michael Bolton; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Dangers of e-cigarettes; the Craigslist Killer. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Tika Sumpter (“The Haves and the Have Nots”); guest co-host Joseline Hernandez. 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey Steve sets up a dating experiment; making a bitmoji; people wonder if things they do are weird. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Nina Dobrev (“xXx: Return of Xander Cage”); Yvette Nicole Brown; BJ the Chicago Kid. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A wife and mother reveals on social media that she is leading a double life as an escort. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Aaron Paul (“The Path”); 6-year-old Nate Butkus; Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC