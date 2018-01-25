Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'Grey's Anatomy' on ABC

Ed Stockly
By
Jan 24, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Thursday's TV highlights: 'Grey's Anatomy' on ABC
Kai Chamar Williams guest stars as a special patient in a new episode of "Grey's Anatomy" on ABC. (Mitch Haaseth / ABC)
SERIES

Jay Leno's Garage Jay visits the largest Borax mine in North America to drive a two-story truck in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) is caught in the middle of a conflict between Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) and her ex-convict mom (guest star Mary Hollis Inboden) in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Supernatural Sheriff Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) contacts Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) for their help after her niece (guest star Sarah Dugdale) is abducted. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey's Anatomy A young boy admitted to Grey Sloan Memorial has a profound effect on the hospital staff in a new episode of the medical drama. Matthew Morrison and Bethany Joy Lenz guest star. 8 p.m. ABC

Beyond Still plagued by nightmares, Holden (Burkely Duffield) finds it difficult to maintain control of his powers while he is at work. 8 p.m. Freeform

Mosaic Joel's (Garrett Hedlund) whereabouts on New Year's Eve comes under scrutiny after his alibi falls apart in this new episode of the miniseries. 8 p.m. HBO

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Twelve returning contestants compete for a chance to be inducted into RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Logo and VH1

The Good Place With their immortal fates about to be determined, Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason (Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto) reflect on how successful (or unsuccessful) they've been with their moral makeovers. Meanwhile, Michael (Ted Danson) is forced to suffer the consequences of his actions. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Arrow Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) raises the stakes as he launches his scheme to seize control of the city, but Oliver (Stephen Amell) is determined to outwit him using only the original Team Arrow. 9 p.m. KTLA

Scandal The drama takes a step back in its story line as flashbacks reveal what happened in Rowan's (Joe Morton) basement, involving the abduction of the supposedly now-deceased Quinn (Katie Lowes). Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, Joshua Malina, Jeff Perry, Scott Foley and George Newbern also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles The Brits host an open house for their $45-million Bel-Air listing in the season finale of the high-dollar real estate series. 9 p.m. Bravo

Great News Diana St. Tropez (guest star Tina Fey) returns with mixed news: Fenton Pelt (guest star Jim Rash) has agreed to withdraw his lawsuit, but only if Chuck Pierce (John Michael Higgins) issues an on-air apology and agrees to withdraw forever from the news business. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Portlandia This new episode deals with healthcare and the sushi situation. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein star. 10 p.m. IFC

Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid The young models must navigate a complicated circus apparatus for a photo shoot in this new episode. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Lip Sync Battle Taye Diggs faces singer Erika Jayne in a tribute to singer Christina Aguilera in the season premiere. 10 p.m. Paramount

Top Chef For a new supersize edition of "Restaurant Wars," the chefs spit into two teams, each of which creates and executes two competing restaurant concepts. 10:15 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement
SPECIALS

MVP: Most Valuable Performer This new special, hosted by rapper LL Cool J, features NFL players competing in other fields, including music, dance, cooking, archery, dog tricks, pool and yoga. 8 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

Gallipoli Two Outback runners (Mark Lee, Mel Gibson) join Australian and New Zealand troops fighting in World War I in director Peter Weir's 1981 drama. 5 p.m. Encore

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Chef Chris Kimball; LANco peforms. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Toni Braxton; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Movie producer Deven MacNair; director David Moscow and actress Dominik Garcia-Lorido ("Desolation"); dancer Peta Murgatroyd; animal expert Matt Wright; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo! (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Chef Jamie Geller; a father finds a kidney match. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais; Toni Braxton. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Guest co-host Gretchen Carlson; hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Brooke Burke-Charvet; celebrity accessories. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ted Danson; Krista Smith. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Chef Bobby Flay talks about weight loss; elder abuse. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The Sleeping Beauty diet; child-rearing problems; Botox for children; pill-free mood booster. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve David Arquette. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Marie Osmond; baking cookies; Margot Bingham ("She's Gotta Have It"); extreme limbo. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Three types of tummies; taking control of personal finances; maple-mustard pork chops. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her daughter is a hypochondriac and a hoarder. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ed O'Neill; Pharrell Williams performs with N.E.R.D. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Loretta Devine and Meta Golding ("Behind the Movement"); deals on hot products. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lisa Kudrow; comic Tom Segura; comic Sam Morril. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; animal expert Robert Irwin; Migos performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gwyneth Paltrow; Ben McKenzie; 30 Seconds to Mars performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Viola Davis; Thomas Haden Church; LANco performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil deGrasse Tyson; Saoirse Ronan; the cast of "Stranger Things." 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Willem Dafoe; Dakota Fanning; baker Amirah Kassem. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Last Call With Carson Daly Neil deGrasse Tyson; Against Me! performs; Stephanie Beatriz ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"). 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Jan. 21 - 27, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

ed.stockly@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement