Thursday's TV highlights: 'Grey's Anatomy' on ABC

SERIES
Jay Leno's Garage Jay visits the largest Borax mine in North America to drive a two-story truck in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) is caught in the middle of a conflict between Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) and her ex-convict mom (guest star Mary Hollis Inboden) in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sheriff Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) contacts Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) for their help after her niece (guest star Sarah Dugdale) is abducted. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy A young boy admitted to Grey Sloan Memorial has a profound effect on the hospital staff in a new episode of the medical drama. Matthew Morrison and Bethany Joy Lenz guest star. 8 p.m. ABC
Beyond Still plagued by nightmares, Holden (Burkely Duffield) finds it difficult to maintain control of his powers while he is at work. 8 p.m. Freeform
Mosaic Joel's (Garrett Hedlund) whereabouts on New Year's Eve comes under scrutiny after his alibi falls apart in this new episode of the miniseries. 8 p.m. HBO
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Twelve returning contestants compete for a chance to be inducted into RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Logo and VH1
The Good Place With their immortal fates about to be determined, Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason (Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto) reflect on how successful (or unsuccessful) they've been with their moral makeovers. Meanwhile, Michael (Ted Danson) is forced to suffer the consequences of his actions. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Arrow Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) raises the stakes as he launches his scheme to seize control of the city, but Oliver (Stephen Amell) is determined to outwit him using only the original Team Arrow. 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal The drama takes a step back in its story line as flashbacks reveal what happened in Rowan's (Joe Morton) basement, involving the abduction of the supposedly now-deceased Quinn (Katie Lowes). Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, Joshua Malina, Jeff Perry, Scott Foley and George Newbern also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles The Brits host an open house for their $45-million Bel-Air listing in the season finale of the high-dollar real estate series. 9 p.m. Bravo
Great News Diana St. Tropez (guest star Tina Fey) returns with mixed news: Fenton Pelt (guest star Jim Rash) has agreed to withdraw his lawsuit, but only if Chuck Pierce (John Michael Higgins) issues an on-air apology and agrees to withdraw forever from the news business. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Portlandia This new episode deals with healthcare and the sushi situation. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein star. 10 p.m. IFC
Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid The young models must navigate a complicated circus apparatus for a photo shoot in this new episode. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Lip Sync Battle Taye Diggs faces singer Erika Jayne in a tribute to singer Christina Aguilera in the season premiere. 10 p.m. Paramount
Top Chef For a new supersize edition of "Restaurant Wars," the chefs spit into two teams, each of which creates and executes two competing restaurant concepts. 10:15 p.m. Bravo
SPECIALS
MVP: Most Valuable Performer This new special, hosted by rapper LL Cool J, features NFL players competing in other fields, including music, dance, cooking, archery, dog tricks, pool and yoga. 8 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
Gallipoli Two Outback runners (Mark Lee, Mel Gibson) join Australian and New Zealand troops fighting in World War I in director Peter Weir's 1981 drama. 5 p.m. Encore
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chef Chris Kimball; LANco peforms. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Toni Braxton; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Movie producer Deven MacNair; director David Moscow and actress Dominik Garcia-Lorido ("Desolation"); dancer Peta Murgatroyd; animal expert Matt Wright; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo! (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Chef Jamie Geller; a father finds a kidney match. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais; Toni Braxton. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Guest co-host Gretchen Carlson; hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Brooke Burke-Charvet; celebrity accessories. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ted Danson; Krista Smith. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Chef Bobby Flay talks about weight loss; elder abuse. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The Sleeping Beauty diet; child-rearing problems; Botox for children; pill-free mood booster. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve David Arquette. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Marie Osmond; baking cookies; Margot Bingham ("She's Gotta Have It"); extreme limbo. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Three types of tummies; taking control of personal finances; maple-mustard pork chops. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her daughter is a hypochondriac and a hoarder. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ed O'Neill; Pharrell Williams performs with N.E.R.D. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Loretta Devine and Meta Golding ("Behind the Movement"); deals on hot products. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lisa Kudrow; comic Tom Segura; comic Sam Morril. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; animal expert Robert Irwin; Migos performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gwyneth Paltrow; Ben McKenzie; 30 Seconds to Mars performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Viola Davis; Thomas Haden Church; LANco performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil deGrasse Tyson; Saoirse Ronan; the cast of "Stranger Things." 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Willem Dafoe; Dakota Fanning; baker Amirah Kassem. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Neil deGrasse Tyson; Against Me! performs; Stephanie Beatriz ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"). 1:38 a.m. KNBC
