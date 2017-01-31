Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'The Expanse' on Syfy

SERIES

Hunted The Hunters set up a fake online dating profile in an attempt to lure two out of hiding. 8 p.m. CBS

Showtime at the Apollo Steve Harvey hosts a new reboot of the classic talent showcase featuring Chaka Khan, T.I. with Meek Mill, Quavo and RaRa, Mike Epps and comic Gabriel Iglesias. 8 p.m. Fox

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries This new documentary features footage from cameras disguised as wildlife that are able to capture candid and closeup footage of wild animals including wild dogs, elephants and monkeys. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Madiba Laurence Fishburne stars in this new three-part biography of revolutionary and statesman Nelson Mandela. 8 p.m. BET

The 100 The science fiction series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. KTLA

Star Star, Simone and Alex (Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny) are invited to perform at a charity event in this new episode. Queen Latifah and Quincy Brown also star. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA In a new episode “Search for the Super Battery,” host David Pogue investigates how batteries work and what the future may hold for technical innovation. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Vikings Unsure if his father has abandoned him to distract the invaders, Prince Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) bears the brunt of the Vikings’ battle master plan. Linus Roache also stars in the season finale. 9 p.m. History

The Magicians Elliot (Hale Appleman) elects to remain behind to rule as High King as his friends return to Earth to search for a battle magic that would help them defeat the Beast (Charles Mesure). 9 p.m. Syfy

The Quad Anika Noni Rose stars as the newly elected president at a historically black college in this new drama. Peyton Alex-Smith, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jazz Raycole and Jasmine Guy also star. 10 p.m. BET

The Expanse Holden, Miller (Steven Strait, Thomas Jane) and the crew of the Roci are recovering from their ordeal and narrow escape from Eros at the end of last season as the science fiction series returns with two new episodes. Frankie Adams joins the cast as Gunnery Sgt. Bobbie Draper. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Aurora -- Fire in the Sky This new documentary special examines the science and related myths behind the planet’s Northern and Southern lights. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dakota Johnson; Buzz Aldrin; Carla Gugino; Danielle Weisberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Richard Blais. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; balloon expert Sandi Masori; Lauren Makk; Judith Light (“God Looked Away”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”); Carla Gugino; Katie Brown; Busy Philipps. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Michael Eric Dyson; Johnny Galecki. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Patrick Warburton. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Extracting teeth; Reddit and drinking; divorce and children; reality rage; Adriana Lima. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Keke Palmer (“I Don’t Belong to You”); a performance from Alvin Ailey’s “Revelations.” (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk James Brolin; Zuri Hall; Hilary Duff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Statins; Kelly Rowland raises awareness of heart health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Artist Maxwell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Ali Larter (“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”); Cody Garbrandt; Asa Butterfield. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman reveals outrageous lies she’s been telling everyone, including her fiancé. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes (“What Happened... Ms. Sykes?”); Corinne Olympios (“The Bachelor”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Glamour performs; Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV