Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'The Expanse' on Syfy

SERIES
Hunted The Hunters set up a fake online dating profile in an attempt to lure two out of hiding. 8 p.m. CBS
Showtime at the Apollo Steve Harvey hosts a new reboot of the classic talent showcase featuring Chaka Khan, T.I. with Meek Mill, Quavo and RaRa, Mike Epps and comic Gabriel Iglesias. 8 p.m. Fox
Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries This new documentary features footage from cameras disguised as wildlife that are able to capture candid and closeup footage of wild animals including wild dogs, elephants and monkeys. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Madiba Laurence Fishburne stars in this new three-part biography of revolutionary and statesman Nelson Mandela. 8 p.m. BET
The 100 The science fiction series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. KTLA
Star Star, Simone and Alex (Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny) are invited to perform at a charity event in this new episode. Queen Latifah and Quincy Brown also star. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA In a new episode “Search for the Super Battery,” host David Pogue investigates how batteries work and what the future may hold for technical innovation. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Vikings Unsure if his father has abandoned him to distract the invaders, Prince Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) bears the brunt of the Vikings’ battle master plan. Linus Roache also stars in the season finale. 9 p.m. History
The Magicians Elliot (Hale Appleman) elects to remain behind to rule as High King as his friends return to Earth to search for a battle magic that would help them defeat the Beast (Charles Mesure). 9 p.m. Syfy
The Quad Anika Noni Rose stars as the newly elected president at a historically black college in this new drama. Peyton Alex-Smith, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jazz Raycole and Jasmine Guy also star. 10 p.m. BET
The Expanse Holden, Miller (Steven Strait, Thomas Jane) and the crew of the Roci are recovering from their ordeal and narrow escape from Eros at the end of last season as the science fiction series returns with two new episodes. Frankie Adams joins the cast as Gunnery Sgt. Bobbie Draper. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Aurora -- Fire in the Sky This new documentary special examines the science and related myths behind the planet’s Northern and Southern lights. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dakota Johnson; Buzz Aldrin; Carla Gugino; Danielle Weisberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Richard Blais. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; balloon expert Sandi Masori; Lauren Makk; Judith Light (“God Looked Away”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”); Carla Gugino; Katie Brown; Busy Philipps. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Michael Eric Dyson; Johnny Galecki. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Patrick Warburton. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Extracting teeth; Reddit and drinking; divorce and children; reality rage; Adriana Lima. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Keke Palmer (“I Don’t Belong to You”); a performance from Alvin Ailey’s “Revelations.” (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk James Brolin; Zuri Hall; Hilary Duff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Statins; Kelly Rowland raises awareness of heart health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Artist Maxwell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Ali Larter (“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”); Cody Garbrandt; Asa Butterfield. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman reveals outrageous lies she’s been telling everyone, including her fiancé. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes (“What Happened... Ms. Sykes?”); Corinne Olympios (“The Bachelor”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Glamour performs; Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Barry Jenkins. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jamie Dornan; Blake Anderson; Orny Adams. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keanu Reeves; director Judd Apatow; the Lumineers. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ricky Gervais; Christina Ricci; Jain performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Rob Lowe; Dave Salmoni; Tom Chaplin performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Aaron Paul; Jenny Slate; Jermaine Fowler. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Dakota Johnson; journalist Willie Geist; Paper Route performs; Kenny Aronoff. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
