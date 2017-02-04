Saturday's TV Highlights and Weekend Talk: 'Saturday Night Live' on NBC

SERIES
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Denver’s busiest veterinarian returns in a new clinic and with more patients in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
The Graham Norton Show Cast members Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, Ewen Bremner and director Danny Boyle are guests in this new episode devoted to their film “Trainspotting 2.” 10 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live Kristen Stewart hosts with musical guest Alessia Cara. 11:29 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Super Bowl Greatest Halftime Shows This new special recalls performances from Prince, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney and U2 and offers a preview of Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI halftime show. 7 p.m. Fox
NFL Honors Player awards include the most valuable player, coach of the year, comeback player of the year, play of the year, top offensive and defensive players as well as the top offensive and defensive rookies. Among those nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award are Eli Manning (New York Giants) and Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots). 8 p.m. Fox
MOVIES
Megamind After getting rid of his heroic pursuer (voice of Brad Pitt), supervillain Megamind (voice of Will Ferrell) needs a new purpose in this 2010 animated feature. Tina Fey, Ben Stiller, David Cross and Jonah Hill also are in the vocal cast. 7 p.m. AMC
The Huntsman: Winter's War This 2016 action-fantasy is both prequel and sequel to 2012’s “Snow White and the Huntsman.” Charlize Theron reprises her role as the sorceress Rowena. Returning in his title role as huntsman, Chris Hemsworth is joined by Jessica Chastain as his lover. The cast also includes Nick Frost, Sam Claflin and Rob Brydon. 8 p.m. HBO
Walking the Dog Airing as part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Valentine’s Day, this 2017 romance casts Jennifer Finnigan and Sam Page as a pair of rival lawyers who battle each other fiercely in court as their respective pets fall madly in love. 9 p.m. Hallmark
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Fashion designer Michael Kors. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace The Trump administration; Supreme Court nominee: Vice President Mike Pence. Trump's cabinet nominees: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Houston Texans NFL player J.J. Watt. Panel: Terry Bradshaw; Howie Long; Michael Strahan; Jimmy Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 6, 9 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Vice President Mike Pence. Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). Demaurice Smith, The National Football League Players Association. James Brown (“The NFL Today”). Panel: Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post; Michael Duffy, Time. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Vice President Mike Pence. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.). House minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Panel: Alex Castellanos; Andrea Mitchell; Danielle Pletka; Tavis Smiley. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m., 5 and 11 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Vice President Mike Pence. Confirmation of Trump cabinet picks; confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court nominee; repercussions from the travel bans: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Panel: Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.); Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.); Matthew Dowd; Sara Fagen; Jennifer Palmieri. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Coverage of the Trump administration: Counselor to President Kellyanne Conway. Coverage President Trump’s leaked phone calls with world leaders; coverage of Supreme Court nomination; Super Bowl LI: Erin McPike; Kelly Riddell, Washington Times; Marie Harf; Will Leitch, Sports on Earth. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes “Hamilton”; members and the maestro of the Pope’s Choir. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of Feb. 5 - 11, 2017 in PDF format