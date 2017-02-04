Saturday's TV Highlights and Weekend Talk: 'Saturday Night Live' on NBC

SERIES

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Denver’s busiest veterinarian returns in a new clinic and with more patients in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

The Graham Norton Show Cast members Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, Ewen Bremner and director Danny Boyle are guests in this new episode devoted to their film “Trainspotting 2.” 10 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Kristen Stewart hosts with musical guest Alessia Cara. 11:29 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Super Bowl Greatest Halftime Shows This new special recalls performances from Prince, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney and U2 and offers a preview of Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI halftime show. 7 p.m. Fox

NFL Honors Player awards include the most valuable player, coach of the year, comeback player of the year, play of the year, top offensive and defensive players as well as the top offensive and defensive rookies. Among those nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award are Eli Manning (New York Giants) and Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots). 8 p.m. Fox

MOVIES

Megamind After getting rid of his heroic pursuer (voice of Brad Pitt), supervillain Megamind (voice of Will Ferrell) needs a new purpose in this 2010 animated feature. Tina Fey, Ben Stiller, David Cross and Jonah Hill also are in the vocal cast. 7 p.m. AMC

The Huntsman: Winter's War This 2016 action-fantasy is both prequel and sequel to 2012’s “Snow White and the Huntsman.” Charlize Theron reprises her role as the sorceress Rowena. Returning in his title role as huntsman, Chris Hemsworth is joined by Jessica Chastain as his lover. The cast also includes Nick Frost, Sam Claflin and Rob Brydon. 8 p.m. HBO

Walking the Dog Airing as part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Valentine’s Day, this 2017 romance casts Jennifer Finnigan and Sam Page as a pair of rival lawyers who battle each other fiercely in court as their respective pets fall madly in love. 9 p.m. Hallmark

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Fashion designer Michael Kors. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace The Trump administration; Supreme Court nominee: Vice President Mike Pence. Trump's cabinet nominees: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Houston Texans NFL player J.J. Watt. Panel: Terry Bradshaw; Howie Long; Michael Strahan; Jimmy Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 6, 9 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN