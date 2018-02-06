Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Drunk History' on Comedy Central and more

SERIES
NCIS Joe Spano ("Hill Street Blues") reprises his role as T.C. Fornell, now out of the FBI and working as a private eye, in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Ellen's Game of Games The kooky reality show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres wraps its freshman season. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash "Battlestar Galactica's" Katee Sackhoff continues her guest role as the sinister Amunet on the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Middle Norm Macdonald returns as Mike's (Neil Flynn) brother Rusty on a new episode of the family sitcom's final season. 8 p.m. ABC
We'll Meet Again A Vietnamese woman searches for her American father on a new installment of this series hosted by Ann Curry. 8 p.m. KOCE
America's Next Top Model Supermodel Ashley Graham and social media guru Patrick Starr help the models create their own blogs on a new episode of the competition series. 8 p.m. VH1
Fresh Off the Boat Veteran television journalist Connie Chung guest stars as herself on a new episode of the sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC
This Is Us The Pearsons' automobile serves as the central character on a new episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC
American Experience The new episode "The Gilded Age" revisits the post-Civil War period when American industry thrived, creating a new class of wealthy businessmen like Andrew Carnegie and J.P. Morgan. 9 p.m. KOCE
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern In this new episode of his foodie travelogue, Zimmern hits the highway in Germany. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Bethenny & Fredrik Bethenny Frankel of "The Real Housewives of New York" and Fredrik Eklund of "Million Dollar Listing New York" team up for this new house-flipping show. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo
Drunk History Questlove, Method Man and Raven-Symoné take part in a special Black History Month episode celebrating hip-hop, Motown and TV's first interracial kiss. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
SPECIALS
Lost Treasures of the Maya Snake Kings An aerial survey of the jungles of Guatemala uncovers surprising new facts about the ancient Mesoamerican civilization in this new special. 9 p.m. National Geographic
MOVIES
The Adventures of Robin Hood Errol Flynn is the titular bandit of Sherwood Forest in this thrilling 1938 swashbuckler directed by Michael Curtiz and William Keighley. Basil Rathbone, Claude Rains and Olivia de Havilland also star. 7:15 p.m. Turer Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author James Clear. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lindsay Wagner; Where are they now: Kristi Yamaguchi; Jenne Claiborne. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Bob Roth; author Linsey Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) Yolonda Ross ("The Chi"); celebrity hair stylist Robby LaRiviere. 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Author Michele Rigby Assad; Vanessa Williams. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Taylor Kitsch ("Waco"); NeNe Leakes ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"); Da Rhythm Band performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Star Jones; Eric Garner's widow, Esaw Snipes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show AnnaLynne McCord ("First We Take Brooklyn"); animal expert Dave Salmoni. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk James Corden; Keltie Knight; the Shadowboxers perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A couple say they have information that could help solve the murder of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A family booted from a flight over lice; a child's dramatic transformation; aloe vera juice. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Rob Reiner ("LBJ"); professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Wendell Pierce ("Suits"); Brooklynn, Kaden and Nya Johnson perform. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Rita Moreno; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman accuses her ex-boyfriend of sexually assaulting their 3-year-old daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael B. Jordan ("Black Panther"); the cast of Cirque du Soleil's "Luzia." (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Amanda Seales. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
SoCal Connected A look at the spike in the number of employers retaliating against undocumented workers when they complain of stolen wages. How developers get unpopular and controversial projects approved in residential neighborhoods. 8 p.m. KCET
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Director Yance Ford. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Laurence Fishburne; Nicole Byer; Liza Anne. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Jessica Parker; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Diplo; MO. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wanda Sykes; Thomas Haden Church; June Diane Raphael; the Soul Rebels sit in with the band. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Sam Rockwell; Awolnation performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Willem Dafoe; Michelle Monaghan; MAX performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers James Spader; Whitney Cummings; Matty Matheson; Alan Cage performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Stephanie Ruhle; Jungle performs; Quinn Shephard. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball The Washington Wizards play the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Golden State Warriors welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder. 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT
