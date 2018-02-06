Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Drunk History' on Comedy Central and more

By Matt Cooper
Feb 05, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Questlove from the Roots narrates a tale on a new "Drunk History" on Comedy Central. (Comedy Central)
SERIES

NCIS Joe Spano ("Hill Street Blues") reprises his role as T.C. Fornell, now out of the FBI and working as a private eye, in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Ellen's Game of Games The kooky reality show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres wraps its freshman season. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash "Battlestar Galactica's" Katee Sackhoff continues her guest role as the sinister Amunet on the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle Norm Macdonald returns as Mike's (Neil Flynn) brother Rusty on a new episode of the family sitcom's final season. 8 p.m. ABC

We'll Meet Again A Vietnamese woman searches for her American father on a new installment of this series hosted by Ann Curry. 8 p.m. KOCE

America's Next Top Model Supermodel Ashley Graham and social media guru Patrick Starr help the models create their own blogs on a new episode of the competition series. 8 p.m. VH1

Fresh Off the Boat Veteran television journalist Connie Chung guest stars as herself on a new episode of the sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC

This Is Us The Pearsons' automobile serves as the central character on a new episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC

American Experience The new episode "The Gilded Age" revisits the post-Civil War period when American industry thrived, creating a new class of wealthy businessmen like Andrew Carnegie and J.P. Morgan. 9 p.m. KOCE

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern In this new episode of his foodie travelogue, Zimmern hits the highway in Germany. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Bethenny & Fredrik Bethenny Frankel of "The Real Housewives of New York" and Fredrik Eklund of "Million Dollar Listing New York" team up for this new house-flipping show. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo

Drunk History Questlove, Method Man and Raven-Symoné take part in a special Black History Month episode celebrating hip-hop, Motown and TV's first interracial kiss. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

Lost Treasures of the Maya Snake Kings An aerial survey of the jungles of Guatemala uncovers surprising new facts about the ancient Mesoamerican civilization in this new special. 9 p.m. National Geographic

MOVIES

The Adventures of Robin Hood Errol Flynn is the titular bandit of Sherwood Forest in this thrilling 1938 swashbuckler directed by Michael Curtiz and William Keighley. Basil Rathbone, Claude Rains and Olivia de Havilland also star. 7:15 p.m. Turer Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author James Clear. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lindsay Wagner; Where are they now: Kristi Yamaguchi; Jenne Claiborne. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Bob Roth; author Linsey Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) Yolonda Ross ("The Chi"); celebrity hair stylist Robby LaRiviere. 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Author Michele Rigby Assad; Vanessa Williams. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Taylor Kitsch ("Waco"); NeNe Leakes ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"); Da Rhythm Band performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Star Jones; Eric Garner's widow, Esaw Snipes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show AnnaLynne McCord ("First We Take Brooklyn"); animal expert Dave Salmoni. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk James Corden; Keltie Knight; the Shadowboxers perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A couple say they have information that could help solve the murder of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A family booted from a flight over lice; a child's dramatic transformation; aloe vera juice. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Rob Reiner ("LBJ"); professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Wendell Pierce ("Suits"); Brooklynn, Kaden and Nya Johnson perform. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Rita Moreno; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman accuses her ex-boyfriend of sexually assaulting their 3-year-old daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael B. Jordan ("Black Panther"); the cast of Cirque du Soleil's "Luzia." (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Amanda Seales. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

SoCal Connected A look at the spike in the number of employers retaliating against undocumented workers when they complain of stolen wages. How developers get unpopular and controversial projects approved in residential neighborhoods. 8 p.m. KCET

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Director Yance Ford. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Laurence Fishburne; Nicole Byer; Liza Anne. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Jessica Parker; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Diplo; MO. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wanda Sykes; Thomas Haden Church; June Diane Raphael; the Soul Rebels sit in with the band. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Sam Rockwell; Awolnation performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Willem Dafoe; Michelle Monaghan; MAX performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers James Spader; Whitney Cummings; Matty Matheson; Alan Cage performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Stephanie Ruhle; Jungle performs; Quinn Shephard. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Basketball The Washington Wizards play the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Golden State Warriors welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder. 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT

