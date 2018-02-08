Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'Scandal' on ABC

Ed Stockly
Feb 07, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Kerry Washington and Jeff Perry in a new episode of the final season of "Scandal" on ABC. (Eric McCandless / ABC)
SERIES

Jay Leno's Garage Jay teaches punk rocker Johnny Rotten how to drive for the first time, then director Michael Mann shows Jay how 1930s gangsters escaped. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Supernatural Danneel Ackles ("One Tree Hill") the wife of series star Jensen Ackles, guest stars in the new episode as a faith healer who enters a pact with Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino), which isn't good news for Sam, Dean and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins). 8 p.m. KTLA

The Four: Battle for Stardom The final four face their last battle, and the winner is named in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox

Beyond Holden and Charlie (Burkely Duffield, Eden Brolin) have a strange reunion in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Big Bang Theory Amy (Mayim Bialik) records Sheldon (Jim Parsons) talking in his sleep and worrying about their wedding date. Also, Raj and Stuart (Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Sussman) vie for the affection of Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) new coworker (guest star Swati Kapila). Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Simon Helberg also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Arrow Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) discovers a secret about the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards and David Ramsey also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Scandal Olivia (Kerry Washington) is ready to do anything necessary to prevent Jake (Scott Foley) from becoming Mellie's (Bellamy Young) chief of staff. Tony Goldwyn, Joshua Malina and Jeff Perry also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Project Runway All Stars A performer plays Max Fleischer's vintage cartoon flapper Betty Boop, joining host and judge Alyssa Milano on the runway to inspire the designers to create an array of young and chic Hollywood looks. Apparel and accessory designer Rebecca Minkoff makes a guest appearance. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Lip Sync Battle Figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir compete in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount

SPECIALS

The Olympic Zone This new special features interviews, profiles and highlights of athletes competing in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. 4:30 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

The Bye Bye Man Actor and former "Survivor" participant Jonathan Penner adapted a chapter from Robert Damon Schneck's book "The President's Vampire" for this 2017 supernatural horror film. Douglas Smith, Cressida Bonas and Lucien Laviscount star. 9:30 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The Olympics; Where Are They Now: Dan Jansen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jason Priestley; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Danica McKellar ("Ten Magic Butterflies"); Pan African Film Festival: Danny Glover and Ayuko Babu; Tim Robbins ("Here and Now"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Parents whose son was killed in sex-related extortion. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lisa Rinna; Rachael Harris; Ira Storr and the Spank Band perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Whitney Cummings; Antonio Sabàto Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Rowan Blanchard ("A Wrinkle in Time"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Francisco Cáceres. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Natalie Wood's sister, Lana Wood, reveals what she thinks happened the night the actress died. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Ayahuasca and eating disorders; facial redness; baking ingredient danger. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sean "Diddy" Combs ("The Four: Battle for Stardom"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Luke Evans ("The Alienist"); Olympic figure-skating champion Tara Lipinski; Harry performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Amber Riley ("Glee"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman gave her retirement fund to her online "husband," who she thought was Tyler Perry. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Larenz Tate (The 2018 Bounce Trumpet Awards). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Producer and DJ Steve Aoki. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jamie Dornan; Jenna Fischer; Jena Friedman. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joel McHale; Yara Shahidi; Joywave performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Ellen Pompeo; Elise Trouw performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andrew Garfield; Rachel Brosnahan; Bonnie McFarlane. (N) 12:35 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Taylor Kitsch; Dan Stevens; Ron Funches. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Holly Hunter; Jason Jones; performance by the cast of "Once on This Island." (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2018 Winter Olympics Figure skating, freestyle skiing, 5 and 8:30 p.m. NBC; curling, alpine skiing, luge, 5 p.m. NBCSP; curling: mixed doubles: U.S. versus South Korea, 8:35 p.m. NBCSP

This week's TV Movies

