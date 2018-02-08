Thursday's TV highlights: 'Scandal' on ABC

SERIES
Jay Leno's Garage Jay teaches punk rocker Johnny Rotten how to drive for the first time, then director Michael Mann shows Jay how 1930s gangsters escaped. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Supernatural Danneel Ackles ("One Tree Hill") the wife of series star Jensen Ackles, guest stars in the new episode as a faith healer who enters a pact with Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino), which isn't good news for Sam, Dean and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins). 8 p.m. KTLA
The Four: Battle for Stardom The final four face their last battle, and the winner is named in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
Beyond Holden and Charlie (Burkely Duffield, Eden Brolin) have a strange reunion in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Big Bang Theory Amy (Mayim Bialik) records Sheldon (Jim Parsons) talking in his sleep and worrying about their wedding date. Also, Raj and Stuart (Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Sussman) vie for the affection of Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) new coworker (guest star Swati Kapila). Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Simon Helberg also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Arrow Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) discovers a secret about the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards and David Ramsey also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal Olivia (Kerry Washington) is ready to do anything necessary to prevent Jake (Scott Foley) from becoming Mellie's (Bellamy Young) chief of staff. Tony Goldwyn, Joshua Malina and Jeff Perry also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Project Runway All Stars A performer plays Max Fleischer's vintage cartoon flapper Betty Boop, joining host and judge Alyssa Milano on the runway to inspire the designers to create an array of young and chic Hollywood looks. Apparel and accessory designer Rebecca Minkoff makes a guest appearance. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Lip Sync Battle Figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir compete in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount
SPECIALS
The Olympic Zone This new special features interviews, profiles and highlights of athletes competing in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. 4:30 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
The Bye Bye Man Actor and former "Survivor" participant Jonathan Penner adapted a chapter from Robert Damon Schneck's book "The President's Vampire" for this 2017 supernatural horror film. Douglas Smith, Cressida Bonas and Lucien Laviscount star. 9:30 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The Olympics; Where Are They Now: Dan Jansen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jason Priestley; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Danica McKellar ("Ten Magic Butterflies"); Pan African Film Festival: Danny Glover and Ayuko Babu; Tim Robbins ("Here and Now"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Parents whose son was killed in sex-related extortion. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lisa Rinna; Rachael Harris; Ira Storr and the Spank Band perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Whitney Cummings; Antonio Sabàto Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Rowan Blanchard ("A Wrinkle in Time"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Francisco Cáceres. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Natalie Wood's sister, Lana Wood, reveals what she thinks happened the night the actress died. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Ayahuasca and eating disorders; facial redness; baking ingredient danger. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sean "Diddy" Combs ("The Four: Battle for Stardom"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Luke Evans ("The Alienist"); Olympic figure-skating champion Tara Lipinski; Harry performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Amber Riley ("Glee"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman gave her retirement fund to her online "husband," who she thought was Tyler Perry. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Larenz Tate (The 2018 Bounce Trumpet Awards). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Producer and DJ Steve Aoki. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jamie Dornan; Jenna Fischer; Jena Friedman. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joel McHale; Yara Shahidi; Joywave performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ellen Pompeo; Elise Trouw performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andrew Garfield; Rachel Brosnahan; Bonnie McFarlane. (N) 12:35 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Taylor Kitsch; Dan Stevens; Ron Funches. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Holly Hunter; Jason Jones; performance by the cast of "Once on This Island." (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Figure skating, freestyle skiing, 5 and 8:30 p.m. NBC; curling, alpine skiing, luge, 5 p.m. NBCSP; curling: mixed doubles: U.S. versus South Korea, 8:35 p.m. NBCSP
