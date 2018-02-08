Thursday's TV highlights: 'Scandal' on ABC

The Big Bang Theory Amy (Mayim Bialik) records Sheldon (Jim Parsons) talking in his sleep and worrying about their wedding date. Also, Raj and Stuart (Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Sussman) vie for the affection of Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) new coworker (guest star Swati Kapila). Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Simon Helberg also star. 9 p.m. CBS