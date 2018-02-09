Friday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Jane the Virgin' on KTLA

SERIES
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Trent (guest star Paul Welsh) interferes with Rebecca's (Rachel Bloom) efforts to be more realistic about her life, while Josh and Valencia (Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz) try to come to terms with the personal history they share. Donna Lynne Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and David Hull also star in this new episode of the innovative musical comedy. 8 p.m. KTLA
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez, who directs this new episode) has a hard time maintaining a friendship with Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and difficulty establishing a work relationship with Petra (Yael Grobglas). Brooke Shields guest stars, Jaime Camil and Ivonne Coll also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Child Support The season finale features contestants from Playa Vista and Glendale. 9 p.m. ABC
Austin City Limits Alternative rockers LCD Soundsystem perform. 9 p.m. KLCS
The Graham Norton Show This new episode has a "Mission: Impossible 6" theme with Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg. Musical guest Paloma Faith performs. 10 p.m. BBC America
Strike Back This new episode opens in Libya, where the members of the team brave an artillery gantlet and an urban ambush to extract the shady American arms dealer (Trevor Eve) whom Idrisi (Don Hany) double-crossed. 10 p.m. Cinemax
The Grill Dads The season finale features the Doughnut Lounge in Kansas City, Mo., for a sweet-and-savory dessert pairing of homemade doughnuts and burnt ends of smoked brisket; and Albuquerque, N.M., to fry a sopapilla stuffed with spicy beef and pork ribs. 11 p.m. Food Network
High Maintenance A former Hasidic Jew (guest star Lazer Twersky) ventures outside his previous life to explore the world and winds up connecting with a writer who may have ulterior motives in this new episode. Ben Sinclair stars. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
2018 Winter Olympics Mike Tirico and Katie Couric host coverage of the opening ceremony from Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. 5 and 8 p.m. NBC
Peanuts specials An animated "Peanuts" holiday double bill opens with the 1975 favorite "Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown," which finds Sally mistakenly thinking that a box of candy Linus brought to school for his teacher is actually for her. Then, in "A Charlie Brown Valentine," a 2002 short, Charlie Brown works up the courage to try to phone the little red-haired girl and invite her to a Valentine's Day dance. 8 p.m. ABC
Eddie Griffin: Undeniable Griffin ("Going to America") marks his 30th anniversary in the comedy business with this new stand-up special. 10 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Stephen Colbert. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olympics coverage. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Holly Hunter; Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; Lana Wood; Elizabeth Wagmeister ("Page Six"); winner of "The Four." (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today A family files a lawsuit against school district over medical marijuana. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tyra Banks ("America's Next Top Model"); Julie Chen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Joel McHale. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Sunny Hostin ("The View"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Gina Rodriguez; Arielle Kebbel. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Where hamburger meat comes from; cellphone tower dangers. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors "The Lose Your Belly Diet" with Dr. Travis; Julia Stiles. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Drew Barrymore ("Santa Clarita Diet"); Ryan McKenna. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Alexandra Daddario ("When We First Met"); Angelica Hale performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Olympians Brian Boitano and Sasha Cohen. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman learns shocking information about her online love, whom she's never met. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Jerrika Hinton ("Here and Now"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week The two-year budget deal; DACA legislation; a tumultuous week on Wall Street: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Kristen Welker, NBC; Kelsey Snell, NPR; Kayla Tausche, CNBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Bari Weiss, the New York Times; Johann Hari; April Ryan; law professor Richard Painter. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nathan Lane; John Oliver. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Paul Rudd; Laurie Metcalf; Alice Merton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Cross-country skiing (women's skiathlon gold medal final); mixed doubles curling (U.S. versus China) (11 p.m. NBCSP); short track begins with the men's 1500 meter, plus qualifying in the women's 500 meter and 3000-meter relay 2 a.m. (Saturday, NBCSP); women's hockey: Switzerland versus Korea (a unified Korean team) 4 a.m. (Saturday, USA); ski jumping (men's individual normal hill gold medal final); snowboarding (men's slopestyle competition), (4:35 a.m. Saturday, NBCSP).
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Jan. 28 - Feb. 3, 2018, in PDF format