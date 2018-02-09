Friday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Jane the Virgin' on KTLA

Peanuts specials An animated "Peanuts" holiday double bill opens with the 1975 favorite "Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown," which finds Sally mistakenly thinking that a box of candy Linus brought to school for his teacher is actually for her. Then, in "A Charlie Brown Valentine," a 2002 short, Charlie Brown works up the courage to try to phone the little red-haired girl and invite her to a Valentine's Day dance. 8 p.m. ABC