Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Very, Very Valentine' on Hallmark

SERIES
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II The new episode "Big Blue" looks at vast stretches of ocean, far from the nearest shores and miles deep, that are home to some of the largest and most spectacular creatures on Earth, including the sperm whale and a giant squid found 3,000 feet down. 9 p.m. BBC America
Falling Water Tess and Alex (Lizzie Brochere, Sepideh Moati) try to persuade the rescued dreamer to testify, while Taka and Burton (Will Yun Lrr, David Ajala) tighten the screws on Nicholas Hull (Neal Huff), hoping to get him to flip.10 p.m. USA
Log Cabin Living An outdoorsy Seattle couple wants to escape their busy city life and move to a log cabin near a body of water in the season premiere. 11 p.m. HGTV
MOVIES
Wonder Woman Israeli actress Gal Gadot emerged as an international superstar in one of the biggest cinematic success stories of 2017. Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston and David Thewlis also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Spider-Man: Homecoming British actor Tom Holland slips comfortably into the role of high school student Peter Parker and his super-powered alter-ego. Michael Keaton also stars. 8 p.m. Starz
Very, Very Valentine Danica McKellar and Cameron Mathison star in this new TV romance as a Brooklyn, N.Y., flower shop worker and her longtime close friend, who has been secretly carrying a torch for her. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars Oscar-winning filmmaker Lili Fini Zanuck ("Driving Miss Daisy") offers an affectionate yet candid portrait of her longtime musician friend, largely through his own words and songs, in this new documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Inside the White House: Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President. Immigration; North Korea: Former Sec. of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Author Joshua Green ("Devil's Bargain"). Panel: Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Jen Psaki; Karine Jean-Pierre, MoveOn.org; Linda Chavez, Center for Equal Opportunity. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Companies hiring people with autism; Dylan Lauren; Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon; the O'Jays. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S. and North Korea: Author Gordon G. Chang ("Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes on the World"); Sue Mi Terry. Russian election: Ksenia Sobchak, opposition candidate for president of Russia. Afghanistan: Husain Haqqani, the New York Times; Mujib Mashal. Saudi Arabia and Qatar: Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.(N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). Author Joseph A. Califano, Jr. ("Our Damaged Democracy: We The People Must Act"). Panel: Peter Beinart, the Atlantic; Susan Davis, NPR; Susan Glasser, Politico; Ramesh Ponnuru. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Marc Short, White House Director of Legislative Affairs. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.). Clint Watts. Panel: Kristen Welker; Peggy Noonan; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Erick Erickson.(N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.). Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). Panel: David Axelrod; Alex Castellanos; Matthew Dowd; Megan Murphy; Cecilia Vega. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Charles R. Bowery, U.S. Army Center of Military History. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Rachael Bade, Politico; Guy Benson; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Los Angeles Times sale: Ken Doctor, Newsonomics. White House scandal: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; April Ryan; Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun Times. Coverage of Rob Porter resignation: Bethany Mandel, the Federalist; Oliver Darcy. Legislation to protect journalists: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin). Social media and fake news: Hadas Gold. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Stock market correction; FBI text messages; resignation of White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter: Corey Lewandowski, Former Trump Campaign Manager; Ed Henry; Emily Jashinsky, Washington Examiner; Capri Cafaro; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes A bill which would impact the right to carry concealed firearms; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Men's luge (8:30 a.m., NBCSP); Speed skating (women's 3000m gold medal final); women's biathlon (7.5km sprint gold medal final); mixed doubles curling (U.S. versus Norway) (10 a.m., NBCSP). Men's snowboarding (slopestyle competition); short track (gold medal final); men's ski jumping (individual normal hill gold medal final); men's luge (singles competition) (Noon, NBC). Snowboarding (4 p.m., NBCSP). Figure skating; Men's alpine skiing (5 p.m., NBC). Curling; women's snowboard slopestyle (6:45 p.m., NBCSP). Figure skating pairs' free skate (8:30 p.m., NBC); Mixed doubles curling (Canada versus South Korea) (10:30 p.m., NBCSP). Women's hockey (Finland versus U.S.) (11:40 p.m., NBCSP). Men's biathlon (10km sprint gold medal final); men's speed skating (5000m gold medal final); men's cross-country skiing (skiathlon gold medal final) (2 a.m. Sunday, NBCSP). Women's hockey (Canada versus OAR) (4 a.m. Sunday USA)
