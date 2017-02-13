Tuesday's TV Highlights: 'NCIS' and 'NCIS: New Orleans' on CBS

SERIES

NCIS Abby (Pauley Perrette) is found in possession of a bomb after her Homeland Security think tank is compromised in the opener of a two-episode crossover with spinoff series “NCIS: New Orleans.” Mark Harmon, David McCallum, Jennifer Esposito and Wilmer Valderrama star. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS

Tough Mudder: The Challenge Within The online series — available at CW Seed — following several competitors in the Tough Mudder endurance race broadcasts its season finale. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle After pipes burst in the basement and the house starts flooding, Frankie and Mike (Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn) are stressed out, so their children (Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher, Atticus Shaffer) decide to stage an intervention in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

New Girl Jess (Zooey Deschanel) insists she’s completely fine with being single on Valentine’s Day, and Winston’s (Lamorne Morris) intention to propose to Aly (guest star Nasim Pedrad) takes on a new urgency. Chef Gordon Ramsay guest stars as himself and Megan Fox returns as Reagan. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona), Julianne Moore (“Still Alice”) and Patricia Arquette (“Boyhood”) talk about the history of military service in their ancestry. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Fosters Trying to keep a low profile in juvenile hall, Callie (Maia Mitchell) makes an enemy when she refuses a guard’s advances while Stef and Lena (Teri Polo, Sherri Saum) try to get her released. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

American Housewife Though Katie (Katy Mixon) isn’t a fan of Valentine’s Day, Greg (Diedrich Bader) is determined to make it an occasion to remember. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Mick When Mickey’s (Kaitlin Olson) attempts to discipline the kids (Sofia Black-D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton) are ignored, she decides to stop being the cool aunt and lay down the law. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Bull Benny (Freddy Rodriguez) represents a military whistleblower (guest star Holly Curran) who’s being court-martialed, but building a defense strategy is difficult because Benny won’t share government information with Bull (Michael Weatherly) and his colleagues. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Kevin (Justin Hartley) is stressed by the opening of his play and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is torn between the demands of his job and William’s (Ron Cephas Jones) advancing illness. Also, Rebecca and Jack (Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia) have a different Valentine’s Day than they expected. 9 p.m. NBC

Fresh Off the Boat When a youngster in the neighborhood disappears, Jessica (Constance Wu) uses all of her resources to help find him. Courtney Thorne-Smith (“Melrose Place”) guest stars. 9 p.m. ABC

American Experience Barak Goodman, who wrote and directed the recently aired “Oklahoma City” documentary, examines “Ruby Ridge,” the 1992 standoff between white separatist Randy Weaver and federal agents in the mountains of northern Idaho. 9 p.m. KOCE, KPBS

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern This new episode examines foods that have sustained soldiers and civilians since the lean times of the Civil War and helped shaped the cuisine of the American South, including barbecued raccoon, squirrel stew and hard tack. 9 p.m. Travel

Independent Lens Director Keith Maitland gives the 1966 mass shooting at the University of Texas at Austin an innovative documentary treatment by merging animated sequences with archival footage in the new episode “Tower.” 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

SPECIALS

141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The annual event concludes. 5 p.m. FS1

MOVIES

Love at First Glance A journalist (Amy Smart, “Justified”) is depressed after her boyfriend breaks up with her, until she locks eyes with a handsome photojournalist (Adrian Grenier, “Entourage”) in this new romantic comedy. Jonathan Bennett, Richard Riehle, Lee Purcell, John Shea and Brad Johnson also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Laverne Cox; Climate Diaries series: Antarctica. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Montel Williams; Rory Feek; Dean Cain. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mama Doris; chocolate content versus sugar in candy bars. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Harlem Globetrotters; Karla Souza (“How to Get Away With Murder”); Loni Love (“The Real”); Circus 1903. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Laverne Cox (“Doubt”); Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies”); John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray A couple get married on the show; “MasterChef Junior” judge Christina Tosi. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Parents giving out “goody bags” on flights to apologize for their children; the Doc Tank returns. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL