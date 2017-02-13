Tuesday's TV Highlights: 'NCIS' and 'NCIS: New Orleans' on CBS

SERIES
NCIS Abby (Pauley Perrette) is found in possession of a bomb after her Homeland Security think tank is compromised in the opener of a two-episode crossover with spinoff series “NCIS: New Orleans.” Mark Harmon, David McCallum, Jennifer Esposito and Wilmer Valderrama star. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS
Tough Mudder: The Challenge Within The online series — available at CW Seed — following several competitors in the Tough Mudder endurance race broadcasts its season finale. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Middle After pipes burst in the basement and the house starts flooding, Frankie and Mike (Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn) are stressed out, so their children (Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher, Atticus Shaffer) decide to stage an intervention in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
New Girl Jess (Zooey Deschanel) insists she’s completely fine with being single on Valentine’s Day, and Winston’s (Lamorne Morris) intention to propose to Aly (guest star Nasim Pedrad) takes on a new urgency. Chef Gordon Ramsay guest stars as himself and Megan Fox returns as Reagan. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona), Julianne Moore (“Still Alice”) and Patricia Arquette (“Boyhood”) talk about the history of military service in their ancestry. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Fosters Trying to keep a low profile in juvenile hall, Callie (Maia Mitchell) makes an enemy when she refuses a guard’s advances while Stef and Lena (Teri Polo, Sherri Saum) try to get her released. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform
American Housewife Though Katie (Katy Mixon) isn’t a fan of Valentine’s Day, Greg (Diedrich Bader) is determined to make it an occasion to remember. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Mick When Mickey’s (Kaitlin Olson) attempts to discipline the kids (Sofia Black-D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton) are ignored, she decides to stop being the cool aunt and lay down the law. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Bull Benny (Freddy Rodriguez) represents a military whistleblower (guest star Holly Curran) who’s being court-martialed, but building a defense strategy is difficult because Benny won’t share government information with Bull (Michael Weatherly) and his colleagues. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Kevin (Justin Hartley) is stressed by the opening of his play and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is torn between the demands of his job and William’s (Ron Cephas Jones) advancing illness. Also, Rebecca and Jack (Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia) have a different Valentine’s Day than they expected. 9 p.m. NBC
Fresh Off the Boat When a youngster in the neighborhood disappears, Jessica (Constance Wu) uses all of her resources to help find him. Courtney Thorne-Smith (“Melrose Place”) guest stars. 9 p.m. ABC
American Experience Barak Goodman, who wrote and directed the recently aired “Oklahoma City” documentary, examines “Ruby Ridge,” the 1992 standoff between white separatist Randy Weaver and federal agents in the mountains of northern Idaho. 9 p.m. KOCE, KPBS
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern This new episode examines foods that have sustained soldiers and civilians since the lean times of the Civil War and helped shaped the cuisine of the American South, including barbecued raccoon, squirrel stew and hard tack. 9 p.m. Travel
Independent Lens Director Keith Maitland gives the 1966 mass shooting at the University of Texas at Austin an innovative documentary treatment by merging animated sequences with archival footage in the new episode “Tower.” 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
SPECIALS
141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The annual event concludes. 5 p.m. FS1
MOVIES
Love at First Glance A journalist (Amy Smart, “Justified”) is depressed after her boyfriend breaks up with her, until she locks eyes with a handsome photojournalist (Adrian Grenier, “Entourage”) in this new romantic comedy. Jonathan Bennett, Richard Riehle, Lee Purcell, John Shea and Brad Johnson also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Laverne Cox; Climate Diaries series: Antarctica. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Montel Williams; Rory Feek; Dean Cain. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mama Doris; chocolate content versus sugar in candy bars. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Harlem Globetrotters; Karla Souza (“How to Get Away With Murder”); Loni Love (“The Real”); Circus 1903. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Laverne Cox (“Doubt”); Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies”); John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray A couple get married on the show; “MasterChef Junior” judge Christina Tosi. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Parents giving out “goody bags” on flights to apologize for their children; the Doc Tank returns. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Chef Franco Noriega. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Khloé Kardashian; Krista Smith, Vanity Fair. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Amber Frey tells how she helped to convict Scott Peterson for killing his wife and their unborn son. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Harry Jennifer Esposito (“NCIS”); Lillias White (“The Get Down”); Jeremie Harris (“Legion”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Kala Brown continues the story of her captivity, fight to survive and dramatic rescue. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ed Sheeran; Nick Viall; Charlie Day; Kai Langer. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Brian White and Finesse Mitchell (“Media”); Pooch Hall. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Laverne Cox. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nick Kroll and John Mulaney; Jake Tapper. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Charlie Day; Kendall Jenner; NxWorries performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Hans Zimmer performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Denzel Washington; Lukas Graham performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Katherine Heigl; Andrew Rannells; Lisa Hannigan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Shailene Woodley; Annaleigh Ashford; Evan McMullin; Brann Dailor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly JoAnna Garcia Swisher; Temples performs; Steven Strait. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
