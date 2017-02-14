Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'Lethal Weapon' on Fox

SERIES
Blindspot Ennis Esmer returns to the role of Rich Dotcom as Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and the team need his help to infiltrate a secret society linked to a college. Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Michelle Hurd and Archie Panjabi also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Lethal Weapon Thomas Lennon guest stars as Leo Getz — the fast-talking, ambulance-chasing attorney played by Joe Pesci in the films that inspired this series — who Riggs and Murtaugh (Clayne Crawford, Damon Wayans Sr.) must protect from a drug cartel. 8 p.m. Fox
Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries A spy camera disguised as a meerkat baby-sits meerkat pups and a spy-camera-cobra pretends to attack, in this innovative hidden camera series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Madiba Nelson Mandela (Laurence Fishburne) is released from prison and works to unify a divided nation in the conclusion of this historical miniseries. 8 p.m. BET
Speechless After they have an argument JJ (Micah Fowler) wonders if he needs Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) anymore in this new episode. Dylan (Kyla Kenedy) comes up with a scheme to keep them together. Minnie Driver and Mason Cook also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds Alana De La Garza and Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) guest star in this cross-over episode in which Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) runs into trouble while in Mexico. Kirsten Vangsness, who plays tech-expert Garcia, co-wrote the script with executive producer Erica Messer. 9 p.m. CBS
Star Missy Elliott guest stars as a music superstar who attends a block-party benefit at Hunter’s (Chad James Buchanan) invitation, to Star’s (Jude Demorest) great surprise. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “The Origami Revolution” details a number of ways designers and engineers are applying the paper-folding technique, including the creation of drugs and the planning of space missions. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Duck Dynasty The unscripted series offers two clip episodes featuring favorite moments from its 11-season run. 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E
black-ish Returning to Compton for a funeral, Dre (Anthony Anderson) experiences survivor’s remorse when he’s reunited with friends with whom he’s fallen out of touch. Guest stars include Faizon Love, Marla Gibbs (“The Jeffersons”) and Ron Funches (“Powerless”). 9:30 p.m. ABC
Doubt Katherine Heigl returns to series work with this new legal drama, casting her as an attorney who takes a very personal interest in her latest client (Steven Pasquale), a pediatric surgeon suspected of the murder of his girlfriend years earlier. Laverne Cox, Dule Hill and Elliott Gould also star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Expanse Miller (Thomas Jane) hatches a desperate and dangerous plan to wipe out what’s left of the protomolecule on Eros. Shohreh Aghdashloo, Steven Strait and Chad Coleman also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
Suits Harvey and Mike (Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Smith) put their shaky relationship to the test when they partner on a class action suit in this new episode of the legal drama. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Christine Baranski; Climate Diaries series: Antarctica. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook; Alexa Ray Joel; Tracy Morgan; Jerry Springer; Ricky Martin; Lori Loughlin; Jaimie Alexander; Rory Feek. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Shailene Woodley; Rick Astley performs; Taryn Brumfitt; Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. The Harlem Globetrotters; Laurence Fishburne (“black-ish”; “Madiba”); Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Ricky Martin; Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”); John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Bob Odenkirk. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Doctors Jennifer Snowden; child is injured by an attempted viral stunt gone wrong; marijuana gum for IBS; harming pets. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Andrew Freund (“Dish Nation”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Katherine Heigl; Matthew Rodrigues. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Diets promoted online promise dramatic weight-loss results; whether they are worth the money. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jeff Perry (“Scandal”); Daymond John (“Shark Tank”); Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A man throws his education to the wayside to sit around all day and smoke pot in a rent-free house. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine (“The Voice”); Maroon 5 performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin; Peter Parros; Gary Owen. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley David Oyelowo. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Charlie Day. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ice Cube, Charlie Day and Tracy Morgan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gwen Stefani; Dane DeHaan; Damien Chazelle; Maggie Rogers. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bob Odenkirk; Tatiana Maslany; George Saunders. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live David Muir; Pedro Pascal; Mariah Carey performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lena Dunham; Zach Galifianakis; Laura Dern. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Damian Lewis; Adam Scott; Charlotte OC; Brann Dailor. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Bill Paxton; Bear Hands performs; Preacher Lawson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
