Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'Lethal Weapon' on Fox

SERIES

Blindspot Ennis Esmer returns to the role of Rich Dotcom as Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and the team need his help to infiltrate a secret society linked to a college. Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Michelle Hurd and Archie Panjabi also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Lethal Weapon Thomas Lennon guest stars as Leo Getz — the fast-talking, ambulance-chasing attorney played by Joe Pesci in the films that inspired this series — who Riggs and Murtaugh (Clayne Crawford, Damon Wayans Sr.) must protect from a drug cartel. 8 p.m. Fox

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries A spy camera disguised as a meerkat baby-sits meerkat pups and a spy-camera-cobra pretends to attack, in this innovative hidden camera series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Madiba Nelson Mandela (Laurence Fishburne) is released from prison and works to unify a divided nation in the conclusion of this historical miniseries. 8 p.m. BET

Speechless After they have an argument JJ (Micah Fowler) wonders if he needs Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) anymore in this new episode. Dylan (Kyla Kenedy) comes up with a scheme to keep them together. Minnie Driver and Mason Cook also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds Alana De La Garza and Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) guest star in this cross-over episode in which Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) runs into trouble while in Mexico. Kirsten Vangsness, who plays tech-expert Garcia, co-wrote the script with executive producer Erica Messer. 9 p.m. CBS

Star Missy Elliott guest stars as a music superstar who attends a block-party benefit at Hunter’s (Chad James Buchanan) invitation, to Star’s (Jude Demorest) great surprise. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “The Origami Revolution” details a number of ways designers and engineers are applying the paper-folding technique, including the creation of drugs and the planning of space missions. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Duck Dynasty The unscripted series offers two clip episodes featuring favorite moments from its 11-season run. 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E

black-ish Returning to Compton for a funeral, Dre (Anthony Anderson) experiences survivor’s remorse when he’s reunited with friends with whom he’s fallen out of touch. Guest stars include Faizon Love, Marla Gibbs (“The Jeffersons”) and Ron Funches (“Powerless”). 9:30 p.m. ABC

Doubt Katherine Heigl returns to series work with this new legal drama, casting her as an attorney who takes a very personal interest in her latest client (Steven Pasquale), a pediatric surgeon suspected of the murder of his girlfriend years earlier. Laverne Cox, Dule Hill and Elliott Gould also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Expanse Miller (Thomas Jane) hatches a desperate and dangerous plan to wipe out what’s left of the protomolecule on Eros. Shohreh Aghdashloo, Steven Strait and Chad Coleman also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

Suits Harvey and Mike (Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Smith) put their shaky relationship to the test when they partner on a class action suit in this new episode of the legal drama. 10 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Christine Baranski; Climate Diaries series: Antarctica. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook; Alexa Ray Joel; Tracy Morgan; Jerry Springer; Ricky Martin; Lori Loughlin; Jaimie Alexander; Rory Feek. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Shailene Woodley; Rick Astley performs; Taryn Brumfitt; Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. The Harlem Globetrotters; Laurence Fishburne (“black-ish”; “Madiba”); Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Ricky Martin; Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”); John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Bob Odenkirk. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Doctors Jennifer Snowden; child is injured by an attempted viral stunt gone wrong; marijuana gum for IBS; harming pets. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Andrew Freund (“Dish Nation”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Katherine Heigl; Matthew Rodrigues. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Diets promoted online promise dramatic weight-loss results; whether they are worth the money. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV