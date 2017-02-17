Saturday's TV Highlights and Weekend Talk: 'Britney Ever After' on Lifetime

SERIES

Planet Earth II Noted naturalist David Attenborough returns as narrator for this all-new follow-up to the visually stunning 2006 BBC nature series. First up, visits to the Galapagos and other biologically diverse islands habitats. 9 p.m. BBC America; also AMC, SundanceTV

The Zoo This new documentary series gets up close and personal with some of the 6,000-plus animals at New York’s Bronx Zoo, as well as the staffers committed to their care. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Your Worst Nightmare This true crime series wraps its season. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

For Peete’s Sake Former NFL star Rodney Peete, wife Holly Robinson Peete and their family are back in new episodes of this reality series. 10 p.m. OWN

MOVIES

Network Peter Finch, Faye Dunaway and William Holden star in writer Paddy Chayevsky and director Sidney Lumet’s eerily prescient 1976 dark comedy about the TV news business. 7:30 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

The Legend of Tarzan “True Blood’s” Alexander Skarsgard stars as author Edgar Rice Burroughs’ jungle hero in this 2016 action-adventure tale. With Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson, Jim Broadbent, Djimon Honsou and Margot Robbie. 8 and 11:45 p.m. HBO

Britney Ever After Natasha Bassett stars in this new made-for-cable bio-drama charting the life and career of pop star Britney Spears; with Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake and Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline. Followed by an encore of the documentary “I Am Britney Jean.” 8 and 10 p.m. Lifetime

Love Blossoms A perfume maker and a hunky botanist find romance in this new TV movie; with Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster. 9 p.m. Hallmark

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union National Security, the Munich security conference; the Trump administration: Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); former National Security Advisor Gen. James Jones; Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.). Panel: Amanda Carpenter; Nina Turner; former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Jason Kander, Let America Vote. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Passwords; Damian Lewis; a Chicago artist turns potholes into art; Gay Talese; Simon Fitzmaurice. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Trump’s National Security Advisor resigns; Trump and Putin; Trump and Netanyahu; North Korea’s missile tests: Elliott Abrams; Antony Blinken; Avril Haines. Russian perspective of the firing of Trump’s National Security Advisor: Sergey Karaganov. Japanese president visits America; North Korea’s provocation; the role of women in Japan: Caroline Kennedy. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.). Former National Security Advisor Tom Donilon. Mike Morell. Panel: Bob Woodward, the Washington Post; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Indira Lakshmanan, the Boston Globe; Michael Graham, the Weekly Standard. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Turning down the National Security Advisor job: Vice Adm. Robert Harward, U.S. Navy (Ret.). President Trump’s first month in office: former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace The Trump administration: Rush Limbaugh. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. A visit with 2-year-old panda, Bao Bao at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. Panel: Karl Rove; Mo Elleithee; Kimberley Strassel, the Wall Street Journal; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources Coverage of Trump’s news conference: Glenn Thrush, the New York Times; Salena Zito, the Washington Examiner. Leaks; investigative reporting: Dana Priest, the Washington Post; Glenn Greenwald, the Intercept; Carl Bernstein. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Coverage of President Trump’s news conference; coverage of National Security Advisor's resignation and withdrawal of Labor Secretary nominee: Erin McPike, Independent Journal Review; Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post; Kaitlan Collins, Daily Caller; Dan Abrams, Mediaite; Charles Krauthammer. (N) 8 a.m. FNC