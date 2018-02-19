Monday's TV highlights: 'The Alienist' on TNT

Traffic Stop This Oscar-nominated documentary from filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner ("Southern Comfort") chronicles a racially charged 2015 episode in Austin, Texas, where a police officer stopped black schoolteacher Breaion King for a minor traffic violation in an incident that quickly escalated into a harrowing arrest that left King, who had no previous criminal record and led an otherwise peaceful life, shaken to the core. 8 p.m. HBO