Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'The Alienist' on TNT

Ed Stockly
By
Feb 18, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Monday's TV highlights: 'The Alienist' on TNT
Dakota Fanning and Daniel Brühl in a new episode of the period crime drama "The Alienist" on TNT. (Kata Vermes / TNT)
SERIES

The Bachelor Arie travels to Los Angeles, Arkansas, Minnesota and Virginia to visit the homes of the four remaining bachelorettes. 8 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Filmmaker Stanley Nelson's documentary "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities" documents a group of educational institutions operating largely under the radar for more than 150 years that educated many notables, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Oprah Winfrey and Spike Lee. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Advertisement

Kids Baking Championship Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli ask the remaining bakers to make a dessert that could work on a space flight, using freeze-dried ingredients. 9 p.m. Food Network

Chain of Command This new episode opens on an aircraft carrier positioned off the coast of Syria, where the United States launched airstrikes aimed at taking out the Islamic State and its caliphate. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The Alienist The team gets more insights into the killer, before Sara and Moore (Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans) share a moment of intimacy. Daniel Brühl, Brian Geraghty, Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear and Matt Lintz also star. 9 p.m. TNT

SPECIALS

2018 American Rescue Dog Show Rebecca Romijn ("The Librarians") and TV journalist Rich Eisen host this tongue-in-cheek competition spotlighting rescue dogs as they vie in such whimsical categories as best in wiggle butt, best in couch potato, best in senior dog and best in talking. Celebrity judges include Linda Blair, Rick Springfield, Ross Matthews, Larissa Wohl, Brandon McMillan and Andrea Arden. 8 p.m. Hallmark

MOVIES

Traffic Stop This Oscar-nominated documentary from filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner ("Southern Comfort") chronicles a racially charged 2015 episode in Austin, Texas, where a police officer stopped black schoolteacher Breaion King for a minor traffic violation in an incident that quickly escalated into a harrowing arrest that left King, who had no previous criminal record and led an otherwise peaceful life, shaken to the core. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani; Nigerian bobsled team; Rachel Platten performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Host Robin Thede. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Cheryl Hines ("This Close"); Letitia Wright. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Talk Michelle Monaghan; Ingo Rademacher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Which canned tuna to buy for both health and flavor; a scientist's claims about table salt. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chrissy Teigen ("Lip Sync Battle"); the cast of "The Fosters." (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Aloe Blacc performs; Francia Raisa ("grown-ish"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Buddy Valastro ("Cake Boss"); Arie Luyendyk Jr. ("The Bachelor"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Real Tiffany Boone and Yolonda Ross. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Toxic moms. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah In honor of Presidents' Day, a look back at some of Donald Trump's most memorable moments in office. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 Winter Olympics Bobsled (two-man gold medal final runs); speed skating (men's 500m gold medal final, women's team pursuit competition) (8 a.m. NBCSP). Ski jumping Men's Ski Jumping(team large hill gold medal final); Men's and Women's Speed Skating (men's 500m gold medal final, women's team pursuit competition) (Noon NBC). Hockey (game of the day replays) (12:30 p.m. NBCSP). Women's curling (U.S. vs China) (2 p.m. CNBC). Figure skating (free dance competition); Alpine Skiing (4 p.m. NBCSP). Figure skating (ice dance competition concludes); Gold medal finals in women's freestyle skiing halfpipe and two-man bobsled (5 p.m. NBC). Men's Hockey, Elimination Round (7:10 p.m. NBCSP). Men's Freestyle Skiing (9:05 p.m. NBC). Men's curling (Canada vs Japan) (9:30 p.m. NBCSP). Men's Hockey, Elimination Round (11:40 p.m. NBCSP). Women's curling (U.S. vs South) (2 a.m. Tuesday, NBCSP). Men's Hockey, Elimination Round (4 a.m. Tuesday, USA). Men's Hockey, Elimination Round (4:10 a.m. Tuesday, NBCSP).

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Feb. 18 - 24, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

ed.stockly@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement