Monday's TV highlights: 'The Alienist' on TNT

SERIES
The Bachelor Arie travels to Los Angeles, Arkansas, Minnesota and Virginia to visit the homes of the four remaining bachelorettes. 8 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Filmmaker Stanley Nelson's documentary "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities" documents a group of educational institutions operating largely under the radar for more than 150 years that educated many notables, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Oprah Winfrey and Spike Lee. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Kids Baking Championship Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli ask the remaining bakers to make a dessert that could work on a space flight, using freeze-dried ingredients. 9 p.m. Food Network
Chain of Command This new episode opens on an aircraft carrier positioned off the coast of Syria, where the United States launched airstrikes aimed at taking out the Islamic State and its caliphate. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Alienist The team gets more insights into the killer, before Sara and Moore (Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans) share a moment of intimacy. Daniel Brühl, Brian Geraghty, Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear and Matt Lintz also star. 9 p.m. TNT
SPECIALS
2018 American Rescue Dog Show Rebecca Romijn ("The Librarians") and TV journalist Rich Eisen host this tongue-in-cheek competition spotlighting rescue dogs as they vie in such whimsical categories as best in wiggle butt, best in couch potato, best in senior dog and best in talking. Celebrity judges include Linda Blair, Rick Springfield, Ross Matthews, Larissa Wohl, Brandon McMillan and Andrea Arden. 8 p.m. Hallmark
MOVIES
Traffic Stop This Oscar-nominated documentary from filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner ("Southern Comfort") chronicles a racially charged 2015 episode in Austin, Texas, where a police officer stopped black schoolteacher Breaion King for a minor traffic violation in an incident that quickly escalated into a harrowing arrest that left King, who had no previous criminal record and led an otherwise peaceful life, shaken to the core. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani; Nigerian bobsled team; Rachel Platten performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Host Robin Thede. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Cheryl Hines ("This Close"); Letitia Wright. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Michelle Monaghan; Ingo Rademacher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Which canned tuna to buy for both health and flavor; a scientist's claims about table salt. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chrissy Teigen ("Lip Sync Battle"); the cast of "The Fosters." (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Aloe Blacc performs; Francia Raisa ("grown-ish"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Buddy Valastro ("Cake Boss"); Arie Luyendyk Jr. ("The Bachelor"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Real Tiffany Boone and Yolonda Ross. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Toxic moms. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah In honor of Presidents' Day, a look back at some of Donald Trump's most memorable moments in office. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Bobsled (two-man gold medal final runs); speed skating (men's 500m gold medal final, women's team pursuit competition) (8 a.m. NBCSP). Ski jumping Men's Ski Jumping(team large hill gold medal final); Men's and Women's Speed Skating (men's 500m gold medal final, women's team pursuit competition) (Noon NBC). Hockey (game of the day replays) (12:30 p.m. NBCSP). Women's curling (U.S. vs China) (2 p.m. CNBC). Figure skating (free dance competition); Alpine Skiing (4 p.m. NBCSP). Figure skating (ice dance competition concludes); Gold medal finals in women's freestyle skiing halfpipe and two-man bobsled (5 p.m. NBC). Men's Hockey, Elimination Round (7:10 p.m. NBCSP). Men's Freestyle Skiing (9:05 p.m. NBC). Men's curling (Canada vs Japan) (9:30 p.m. NBCSP). Men's Hockey, Elimination Round (11:40 p.m. NBCSP). Women's curling (U.S. vs South) (2 a.m. Tuesday, NBCSP). Men's Hockey, Elimination Round (4 a.m. Tuesday, USA). Men's Hockey, Elimination Round (4:10 a.m. Tuesday, NBCSP).
