Tuesday's TV highlights: Maya Angelou on 'American Masters' and more

SERIES

NCIS Mary Stuart Masterson (“Fried Green Tomatoes”) reprises her guest role as Rep. Jenna Flemmin in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Wall This high-stakes trivia challenge hosted by Chris Hardwick ends its first season. 8 p.m. NBC

The Middle “30 Rock’s” Jack McBrayer guest stars as a dentist on a new episode of the family sitcom. 8 p.m. ABC

New Girl “The Walking Dead’s” Sonequa Martin-Green guest stars as Winston’s (Lamorne Morris) estranged wife on a new episode of the Zooey Deschanel sitcom. 8 p.m. Fox

American Masters The new profile “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” recalls life and times of the late author, poet and activist using interviews with Angelou as well as with former President Clinton and Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Common and music producer Quincy Jones. 8 p.m. KOCE

Bull Guest star Jill Flint (“The Night Shift”) returns as Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) courtroom opponent Diana Lindsay on a new episode of the drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Fresh Off the Boat Heather Locklear guest stars as Marvin’s (Ray Wise) ex-wife in the new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Bones “B.J. and the Bear’s” Greg Evigan guest stars on a new episode of the forensics drama. 9 p.m. Fox

The Curse of Oak Island The treasure-seeking series wraps another season. 9 p.m. History Channel

Dance Moms The reality series offers its season finale. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Your host samples the fare at iconic diners along historic Route 66 in this new installment. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

The Real O’Neals “American Idol’s” Jordin Sparks guest stars as herself on a new episode of this comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new exposé “Out of Gitmo” follows the story of a detainee who spent 14 years in the controversial military prison at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. 10 p.m. KOCE

Taboo James (Tom Hardy) is betrayed and finds his liberty at stake on a new episode of this drama set in early 19th century London. 10 p.m. FX

The Pop Game Music producer Timbaland and guest mentors like singer Nelly Furtado put aspiring pop stars through a 10-week artist boot camp in this new reality series. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Stranded With a Million Dollars Contestants isolated on an island must pay ridiculously high prices for food and supplies out of an ever-shrinking communal jackpot in this new reality series. 10 p.m. MTV

The Detour This sitcom starring “The Daily Show’s” Jason Jones and Natalie Zea launches a second season with a pair of new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS

Chrisley Knows Best The reality series is back with new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. USA

Uncensored With Michael Ware The journalist profiles the Night Wolves, a pro-Putin motorcycle gang in Russia, in this new installment. 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Allison Williams; restorative justice; author Peggy Grande; Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”); Hilary Farr and David Visentin (“Love It or List It”); Robert Randolph and the Family Band perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Ailey II performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Chef Scott Conant; journalist Nicole Lapin; Harry Shum Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Allison Williams; Mae Whitman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Ricky Martin. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Malin Akerman; journalist Nischelle Turner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”); Inbar Lavi and Brian Benben (“Imposters”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Gayle King; Tim Tebow; New Orleans. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A man denies he sexually molested family members. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Lopez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Guest co-host NeNe Leakes. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Transition between the Obama and Trump administrations. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central