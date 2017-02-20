Tuesday's TV highlights: Maya Angelou on 'American Masters' and more

SERIES
NCIS Mary Stuart Masterson (“Fried Green Tomatoes”) reprises her guest role as Rep. Jenna Flemmin in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Wall This high-stakes trivia challenge hosted by Chris Hardwick ends its first season. 8 p.m. NBC
The Middle “30 Rock’s” Jack McBrayer guest stars as a dentist on a new episode of the family sitcom. 8 p.m. ABC
New Girl “The Walking Dead’s” Sonequa Martin-Green guest stars as Winston’s (Lamorne Morris) estranged wife on a new episode of the Zooey Deschanel sitcom. 8 p.m. Fox
American Masters The new profile “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” recalls life and times of the late author, poet and activist using interviews with Angelou as well as with former President Clinton and Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Common and music producer Quincy Jones. 8 p.m. KOCE
Bull Guest star Jill Flint (“The Night Shift”) returns as Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) courtroom opponent Diana Lindsay on a new episode of the drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Fresh Off the Boat Heather Locklear guest stars as Marvin’s (Ray Wise) ex-wife in the new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Bones “B.J. and the Bear’s” Greg Evigan guest stars on a new episode of the forensics drama. 9 p.m. Fox
The Curse of Oak Island The treasure-seeking series wraps another season. 9 p.m. History Channel
Dance Moms The reality series offers its season finale. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Your host samples the fare at iconic diners along historic Route 66 in this new installment. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The Real O’Neals “American Idol’s” Jordin Sparks guest stars as herself on a new episode of this comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new exposé “Out of Gitmo” follows the story of a detainee who spent 14 years in the controversial military prison at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. 10 p.m. KOCE
Taboo James (Tom Hardy) is betrayed and finds his liberty at stake on a new episode of this drama set in early 19th century London. 10 p.m. FX
The Pop Game Music producer Timbaland and guest mentors like singer Nelly Furtado put aspiring pop stars through a 10-week artist boot camp in this new reality series. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Stranded With a Million Dollars Contestants isolated on an island must pay ridiculously high prices for food and supplies out of an ever-shrinking communal jackpot in this new reality series. 10 p.m. MTV
The Detour This sitcom starring “The Daily Show’s” Jason Jones and Natalie Zea launches a second season with a pair of new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS
Chrisley Knows Best The reality series is back with new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. USA
Uncensored With Michael Ware The journalist profiles the Night Wolves, a pro-Putin motorcycle gang in Russia, in this new installment. 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Allison Williams; restorative justice; author Peggy Grande; Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”); Hilary Farr and David Visentin (“Love It or List It”); Robert Randolph and the Family Band perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Ailey II performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Chef Scott Conant; journalist Nicole Lapin; Harry Shum Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Allison Williams; Mae Whitman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Ricky Martin. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Malin Akerman; journalist Nischelle Turner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”); Inbar Lavi and Brian Benben (“Imposters”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Gayle King; Tim Tebow; New Orleans. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A man denies he sexually molested family members. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Lopez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Guest co-host NeNe Leakes. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Transition between the Obama and Trump administrations. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Steven Yeun; Chris Martin performs. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Forte; Milo Ventimiglia; Future performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Scarborough; Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tom Hanks; Cee Lo Green; Jessica Alba; Eva Longoria; Kelly Ripa; Minka Kelly; Sofía Vergara. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Trevor Noah; Laverne Cox; Luke Wilson; Noah Cyrus performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Gwen Stefani; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); Tove Lo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly David Morrissey; Strawberry Girls perform; comic Katherine Ryan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
