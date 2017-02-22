Thursday's TV highlights: The CBS comedy 'The Great Indoors'

SERIES

Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) sees Mateo and Jeff (Nico Santos, guest star Michael Bunin) on a secret date in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) seek Rowena’s (guest star Ruth Connell) help in their investigation of a specter that emerged from an 18th-century shipwreck and may be the key to solving a present-day murder at a museum. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey's Anatomy Alex (Justin Chambers) returns to the hospital and finds that much has changed since he left in this new episode of the medical drama. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd and Sarah Drew also star. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef: Junior Edition The young cooks face the season’s first mystery box challenge. Chef Aarón Sanchez takes a turn as a judge. 8 p.m. Fox

Powerless Emily’s (Vanessa Hudgens) new love interest (guest star Robert Buckley) turns out to be a henchman of the Riddler, while Teddy and Ron (Danny Pudi, Ron Funches) discover something related to Batman in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC

The Great Indoors Maggie Lawson continues her guest role as Jack’s (Joel McHale) girlfriend, who becomes concerned that he doesn’t seem to have any close friends. Kelen Coleman also guest stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Wendie Malick guest stars as Adam’s (William Fichtner) ex-wife. Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist This new episode helps set up the new spinoff series “The Blacklist: Redemption” (whose premiere immediately follows). James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix and Amir Arison also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) is stunned by what she finds in probing Jason’s death. Cole Sprouse also stars in this new episode of the murder mystery based on the teen comic book series. 9 p.m. KTLA

How to Get Away With Murder The drama’s third season ends tonight with a two-episode finale. Viola Davis stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Top Chef In Tulum, Mexico, the three remaining chefs are challenged by chef Roberto Muñoz Zurita to make a dish that showcases the flavor, complexity and firepower of habanero peppers. The two chefs with the best dishes will compete in the finale. 9 p.m. Bravo

Project Runway: Junior The teen designers put the final touches on their collections before showing in front of a live audience at FIDM Los Angeles in the conclusion of the season finale. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Training Day Frank (Bill Paxton) seeks revenge when an informant is murdered by members of the Yakuza. Justin Cornwell also stars with guest stars Eugene Byrd and Eddie Shin. 10 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist: Redemption Several characters from the parent “Blacklist” try to make good for their misdeeds, as this spinoff premieres with Ryan Eggold, Famke Janssen, Edi Gathegi, Tawny Cypress and Adrian Martinez. 10 p.m. NBC

Sun Records Sam Phillips moves his family to Memphis to open a recording studio while young Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash both struggle at home in the premiere of this new docu-drama. 10 p.m. CMT, Nickelodeon and TV Land

Colony Bram (Alex Neustaedter) steps out of his comfort zone when he joins friends on a high-risk sabotage mission, while Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) stumbles on a dark and disturbing truth about the bloc. 10 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Bombas co-founders David Heath and Randy Goldberg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ryan Eggold; Dr. Mehmet Oz; Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dustin Lance Black; Mary-Louise Parker; Deals and Steals; tips to plan an Oscar party. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; Vanessa K. DeLuca, Essence Magazine; Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”); model Courtney Sixx. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Mary-Louise Parker (“When We Rise”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Henry Louis Gates Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”); Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL