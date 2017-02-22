Thursday's TV highlights: The CBS comedy 'The Great Indoors'

SERIES
Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) sees Mateo and Jeff (Nico Santos, guest star Michael Bunin) on a secret date in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) seek Rowena’s (guest star Ruth Connell) help in their investigation of a specter that emerged from an 18th-century shipwreck and may be the key to solving a present-day murder at a museum. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy Alex (Justin Chambers) returns to the hospital and finds that much has changed since he left in this new episode of the medical drama. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd and Sarah Drew also star. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef: Junior Edition The young cooks face the season’s first mystery box challenge. Chef Aarón Sanchez takes a turn as a judge. 8 p.m. Fox
Powerless Emily’s (Vanessa Hudgens) new love interest (guest star Robert Buckley) turns out to be a henchman of the Riddler, while Teddy and Ron (Danny Pudi, Ron Funches) discover something related to Batman in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC
The Great Indoors Maggie Lawson continues her guest role as Jack’s (Joel McHale) girlfriend, who becomes concerned that he doesn’t seem to have any close friends. Kelen Coleman also guest stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Wendie Malick guest stars as Adam’s (William Fichtner) ex-wife. Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist This new episode helps set up the new spinoff series “The Blacklist: Redemption” (whose premiere immediately follows). James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix and Amir Arison also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) is stunned by what she finds in probing Jason’s death. Cole Sprouse also stars in this new episode of the murder mystery based on the teen comic book series. 9 p.m. KTLA
How to Get Away With Murder The drama’s third season ends tonight with a two-episode finale. Viola Davis stars. 9 p.m. ABC
Top Chef In Tulum, Mexico, the three remaining chefs are challenged by chef Roberto Muñoz Zurita to make a dish that showcases the flavor, complexity and firepower of habanero peppers. The two chefs with the best dishes will compete in the finale. 9 p.m. Bravo
Project Runway: Junior The teen designers put the final touches on their collections before showing in front of a live audience at FIDM Los Angeles in the conclusion of the season finale. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Training Day Frank (Bill Paxton) seeks revenge when an informant is murdered by members of the Yakuza. Justin Cornwell also stars with guest stars Eugene Byrd and Eddie Shin. 10 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist: Redemption Several characters from the parent “Blacklist” try to make good for their misdeeds, as this spinoff premieres with Ryan Eggold, Famke Janssen, Edi Gathegi, Tawny Cypress and Adrian Martinez. 10 p.m. NBC
Sun Records Sam Phillips moves his family to Memphis to open a recording studio while young Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash both struggle at home in the premiere of this new docu-drama. 10 p.m. CMT, Nickelodeon and TV Land
Colony Bram (Alex Neustaedter) steps out of his comfort zone when he joins friends on a high-risk sabotage mission, while Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) stumbles on a dark and disturbing truth about the bloc. 10 p.m. USA
CBS This Morning Bombas co-founders David Heath and Randy Goldberg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ryan Eggold; Dr. Mehmet Oz; Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dustin Lance Black; Mary-Louise Parker; Deals and Steals; tips to plan an Oscar party. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; Vanessa K. DeLuca, Essence Magazine; Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”); model Courtney Sixx. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Mary-Louise Parker (“When We Rise”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Henry Louis Gates Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”); Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Doomsday preppers; a PTSD procedure; an after-dinner weight-loss trick. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Theresa Caputo (“Long Island Medium”); entertainment journalist AJ Gibson. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Luke Wilson; Jaymes Vaughan; chef Wolfgang Puck. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A teen exposes his mother’s outrageous outbursts, bad behavior and epic meltdowns on YouTube. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Corey Hawkins (“24: Legacy”); Mae Whitman (“Rock Dog”); Hilary Farr and David Visentin. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her ex-boyfriend, now homeless, is dangerous and delusional. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Kimmel (the Academy Awards); guest DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Justin Cornwell (“Training Day”); guest co-host NeNe Leakes. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women getting active; women advocates in the White House. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, parents of Trayvon Martin. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah A look at how President Trump’s first 100 days in office are unfolding. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Susan Sarandon; Elijah Wood; Little Big Town performs; Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Aubrey Plaza; Bradley Whitford; Lupe Fiasco performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jordan Peele; Nick Kroll; Ryan Adams performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Allison Williams; Paul Scheer; Rob Huebel; Paul Beatty; Andres Forero performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jordan Peele; Moving Units performs; Jermaine Fowler. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
