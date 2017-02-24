Saturday's TV Highlights and Weekend Talk: 'Ransom' on CBS

SERIES

Ransom When a U.S. senator’s (Tzi Ma) daughter is kidnapped, Eric (Luke Roberts) and the team’s investigation leads back to the politician, who has dark secrets. 8 p.m. CBS

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Two sisters rush their tiny dog to the clinic after the pup sustains a life-threatening brain injury in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Planet Earth II This new episode of the documentary series explores the lives of mountain animals, creatures hardy enough to survive on high peaks. Among them are a snow leopard mother and cub who become trapped between angry rival males, and a bobcat who tries to figure out how to hunt ducks without getting its feet wet. 9 p.m. BBC America

The Zoo In this new episode Dr. Murray is called in to treat a sick Komodo dragon, while a new keeper learns the proper way to handle the Bronx Zoo’s cheetahs. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

For Peete’s Sake The Peetes head to Philadelphia for a trip down memory lane. Guests include producer Tonya Lee, wife of director Spike Lee, and Chris Rock’s mother, Rose. 10 p.m. OWN

MOVIES

The Princess and the Frog A New Orleans girl (voice of Anika Noni Rose) encounters a prince-turned-frog (Bruno Campos) and finds herself sharing his plight following their expected kiss in this 2009 animated feature. Noon Disney

Infidelity in Suburbia A bored housewife and mother Laura (Sarah Butler) undertakes a home remodeling project and soon begins an affair with her sexy contractor (Marcus Rosner), but when she tries to break it off he builds a secret room in the house where he can keep her all to himself in this 2016 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Shallows Blake Lively stars in Jaume Collet-Serra’s 2016 horror survival thriller as a surfer who is badly injured and stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. With Oscar Jaenada, Brett Cullen and Sedona Legge. 9 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union The Trump administration: Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). The Trump administration; Obamacare: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich); former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.); Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Fashion designer Christian Siriano; Sally Field; filmmaker Simon Fitzmaurice; Oscar picks. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS The Trump administration; expectations for the new National Security Advisor: David Frum, the Atlantic; Gideon Rose; Thomas Friedman, the New York Times; Natalie Nougayrède, the Guardian. The Trump economy: Stephen Moore; Jeffrey Sachs. Foreign policy from FDR to DJT: Author Nigel Hamilton (“American Caesars: Lives of the Presidents from Franklin D. Roosevelt to George W. Bush”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Former CIA director John Brennan. Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). The War on Isis: David Martin. John Dickerson moderates a focus group with Richmond, Virginia area residents. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Ezra Klein, Vox.Com; Lanhee Chen, the Hoover Institution; Molly Ball, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.). Panel: Helene Cooper, the New York Times; Eliana Johnson, Politic; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC