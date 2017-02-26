Monday's TV Highlights: '24 Legacy' on Fox

SERIES

The Voice The first round of vocalists performs for coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys in the season premiere of the singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC

Supergirl Dean Cain reprises the role of Jeremiah Danvers, who is reunited with his daughters Kara and Alex (Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh). Chris Wood, Jeremy Jordan and David Harewood also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

24: Legacy Cooperating with an arms smuggler may be their only way for Carter and Grimes (Corey Hawkins, Charlie Hofheimer) to find the terrorists. Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Anna Diop, Teddy Sears, Dan Bucatinsky and Ashley Thomas also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan Adam and Don’s (Matt LeBlanc, Kevin Nealon) parents (Swoosie Kurtz and Stacy Keach) visit and have some big new for their sons. Liza Snyder and Diana Maria Riva also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

When We Rise This four part miniseries chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, setbacks and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement. 9 p.m. ABC

APB A mission to stop illegal sales of armor-piercing bullets puts Brandt (Taylor Handley) at risk, as he goes undercover to find the source, in this new episode. Justin Kirk and Natalie Martinez also star with guest star Daniel MacPherson. 9 p.m. Fox

Africa’s Great Civilizations Henry Louis Gates Jr. begins this new documentary miniseries in Kenya and Egypt, tracing the roots and early migration of Homo sapiens and proceeding through the evolution of Islam. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Beyond Frost (Martin Donovan) forces Holden (Burkely Duffield) to help him set Hollow Sky’s plans into motion, while Shoemacher (Erika Alexander) tries to keep Frost on track to reach the Realm in the season finale. 9 p.m. Freeform

2 Broke Girls Max (Kat Dennings) goes to Rhode Island on a search for her biological father and brings Caroline (Beth Behrs) and the rest of the gang along. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion When the sterile plastic bubble in which Happy’s (Jadyn Wong) friend (guest star Mary Mouser) must live is threatened by debris from a major storm, Walter (Elyes Gabel) and the others try to safely relocate her. 10 p.m. CBS

Taken The Liam Neeson action-movie franchise gets a television adaptation with the premiere of this drama from filmmaker Luc Besson. Clive Standen (“Vikings”) is cast as Bryan Mills in his younger years working for the CIA and using his very special set of skills. Jennifer Beals and Michael Irby also star in the premiere. 10 p.m. NBC

Bates Motel Romero (Nestor Carbonell) obsessively schemes to destroy Norman (Freddie Highmore) and avenge Norma (Vera Farmiga) in this new episode of the drama inspired the Alfred Hitchcock movie “Psycho.” 10 p.m. A&E

Humans Athena (Carrie-Anne Moss) arrives in England to begin work at Qualia UK, but her secret purpose is to meet with Hobb (Danny Webb), who is under heavy surveillance and forbidden to discuss his work. Meanwhile, Mattie (Lucy Carless) reanimates Odi (Will Tudor) in this new episode of the science fiction drama. 10 p.m. AMC

SPECIALS

Fashion Police Hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Nene Leakes and Margaret Cho break down celebrity fashion and highlight the good, the bad, and the rest from the 2017 Academy Awards. 8 and 10 p.m. E!

MOVIES

Tickled In this new documentary, a New Zealand TV reporter sets out to document an international tickling competition but finds a bizarre and even threatening world created by a bully with deep pockets. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Dan Ackerman, CNET; film critic Erik Davis; Melena Ryzik; Kevin Frazier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today George W. Bush; Oscar fashion Olivia Culpo and Cindi Leive; Chita Rivera. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Oscars fashion; interviews with Oscar winners; Starley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jimmy Smits (“24: Legacy”); Josh McDermitt (“The Walking Dead”); Oscar’s best and worst dressed: Fashion designer David Meister; Kathryn Eisman. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly: After Oscar Show Guest co-host Ryan Seacrest; Flo Rida performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Today Michael Vartan, Christine Evangelista and Josh Henderson. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

The View David Hyde Piercen. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hannah Jeter; John Gidding. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Turning up the heat in the bedroom; online dating; a mother/daughter matchmaking duo. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Health scams: mold-removal services, water filters, vacuums. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV