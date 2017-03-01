Thursday's TV highlights: 'Training Day' on CBS

SERIES

Supernatural When Mary’s (guest star Samantha Smith) scheme to rid the world of a host of vampires goes awry, Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) have to fight the undead. 8 p.m. KTLA

MasterChef: Junior Edition “The Big Bang Theory” costar Mayim Bialik is a guest judge in this new episode as the young cooks have 10 minutes to make a corn dog. 8 p.m. Fox

Chicago Med The struggle for survival of Dr. Rhodes’ (Colin Donnell) trauma patient becomes the center of a media circus. Brian Tee, Torrey DeVitto, Rachel DiPillo, S. Epatha Merkerson, Yaya DaCosta and Oliver Platt also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Helping Archie (KJ Apa) prep for a school talent show causes issues between Valerie (guest star Hayley Law) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) in this new episode. Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Luke Perry also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

When We Rise Cleve (Guy Pearce), Ken (Michael Kenneth Williams) and Richard (Sam Jaeger) each contract AIDS, which is ravaging the gay community. 9 p.m. ABC

My Kitchen Rules Mother-son duo Lance and Diane face off against Andrew Dice Clay and wife Valerie in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox

60 Days In Undercover volunteers are selected to infiltrate Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail in the season premiere. 9 p.m. A&E

Top Chef The last two chefs face off to serve a four-course progressive meal, assisted by three sous chefs, two of them contestants eliminated in previous rounds and the third from the finalists’ restaurants back home, in the season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo

Training Day Fearing he’ll never solve his father’s murder if Frank (Bill Paxton, in one of his last performances) is incarcerated, Kyle (Justin Cornwell) tries to help clear his partner. 10 p.m. CBS

Baskets Christine (Louie Anderson) tries a Denver omelette in Denver in this new episode of the dark comedy 10 p.m. FX

Colony Will and Katie (Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies) try to save a fugitive while Snyder (Peter Jacobson) hides evidence at the camp. 10 p.m. USA

Sun Records Elvis (Drake Milligan) is inspired by African American music as Sam (Chad Michael Murray) records B.B. King (Castro Coleman). 10 p.m. CMT

SPECIALS

When We Rise: The People Behind the Story This new documentary showcases the people on whom the docu-drama miniseries is based. Cleve Jones, Roma Guy, Ken Jones, Diane Jones and Cecilia Chung are featured. 8 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and the NRA Filmmaker Robert Greenwald documents the role guns play in American society and efforts of the National Rifle Assn. and others to keep them legal. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jennifer Lopez. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Patrick Stewart; Trish McEvoy; Edward Grinnan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; Jon Seda (“Chicago Justice”); Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Jerry O’Connell; Hugh Jackman (“Logan”); Josh Henderson (“The Arrangement”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Patrick Stewart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray A hair gadget is supposed to give instant curls; the right bra; a five-ingredient chicken dinner. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Teen’s mystery pain; psychedelic mushrooms; STDs; a mom fears sleepwalking; Asian pears. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Josh Henderson (“The Arrangement”); Brian Balthazar. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Viola Davis; Maria Menounos. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Decoding dreams; a sleep study; a family health crisis that made Katie Couric take a stand. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Harry Carla Gugino (“Wolves”); Billy Gardell (“Sun Records”); Jill Goodacre. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Austin Harrouff, who is accused of murdering a couple. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show President George W. Bush (“Portraits of Courage”); Lily Collins (“Unfiltered”); Future performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Nicole Ari Parker (“Time After Time”); Shekinah. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Ivanka Trump’s role in the White House; “Hidden Figures.” (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Jane Kaczmarek. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Patrick Stewart. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lisa Kudrow; the Strumbellas perform. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS