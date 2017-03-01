Thursday's TV highlights: 'Training Day' on CBS

SERIES
Supernatural When Mary’s (guest star Samantha Smith) scheme to rid the world of a host of vampires goes awry, Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) have to fight the undead. 8 p.m. KTLA
MasterChef: Junior Edition “The Big Bang Theory” costar Mayim Bialik is a guest judge in this new episode as the young cooks have 10 minutes to make a corn dog. 8 p.m. Fox
Chicago Med The struggle for survival of Dr. Rhodes’ (Colin Donnell) trauma patient becomes the center of a media circus. Brian Tee, Torrey DeVitto, Rachel DiPillo, S. Epatha Merkerson, Yaya DaCosta and Oliver Platt also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Helping Archie (KJ Apa) prep for a school talent show causes issues between Valerie (guest star Hayley Law) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) in this new episode. Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Luke Perry also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
When We Rise Cleve (Guy Pearce), Ken (Michael Kenneth Williams) and Richard (Sam Jaeger) each contract AIDS, which is ravaging the gay community. 9 p.m. ABC
My Kitchen Rules Mother-son duo Lance and Diane face off against Andrew Dice Clay and wife Valerie in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox
60 Days In Undercover volunteers are selected to infiltrate Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail in the season premiere. 9 p.m. A&E
Top Chef The last two chefs face off to serve a four-course progressive meal, assisted by three sous chefs, two of them contestants eliminated in previous rounds and the third from the finalists’ restaurants back home, in the season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo
Training Day Fearing he’ll never solve his father’s murder if Frank (Bill Paxton, in one of his last performances) is incarcerated, Kyle (Justin Cornwell) tries to help clear his partner. 10 p.m. CBS
Baskets Christine (Louie Anderson) tries a Denver omelette in Denver in this new episode of the dark comedy 10 p.m. FX
Colony Will and Katie (Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies) try to save a fugitive while Snyder (Peter Jacobson) hides evidence at the camp. 10 p.m. USA
Sun Records Elvis (Drake Milligan) is inspired by African American music as Sam (Chad Michael Murray) records B.B. King (Castro Coleman). 10 p.m. CMT
SPECIALS
When We Rise: The People Behind the Story This new documentary showcases the people on whom the docu-drama miniseries is based. Cleve Jones, Roma Guy, Ken Jones, Diane Jones and Cecilia Chung are featured. 8 p.m. ABC
MOVIES
Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and the NRA Filmmaker Robert Greenwald documents the role guns play in American society and efforts of the National Rifle Assn. and others to keep them legal. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jennifer Lopez. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Patrick Stewart; Trish McEvoy; Edward Grinnan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; Jon Seda (“Chicago Justice”); Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Jerry O’Connell; Hugh Jackman (“Logan”); Josh Henderson (“The Arrangement”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Patrick Stewart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray A hair gadget is supposed to give instant curls; the right bra; a five-ingredient chicken dinner. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Teen’s mystery pain; psychedelic mushrooms; STDs; a mom fears sleepwalking; Asian pears. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Josh Henderson (“The Arrangement”); Brian Balthazar. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Viola Davis; Maria Menounos. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Decoding dreams; a sleep study; a family health crisis that made Katie Couric take a stand. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Harry Carla Gugino (“Wolves”); Billy Gardell (“Sun Records”); Jill Goodacre. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Austin Harrouff, who is accused of murdering a couple. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show President George W. Bush (“Portraits of Courage”); Lily Collins (“Unfiltered”); Future performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Nicole Ari Parker (“Time After Time”); Shekinah. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Ivanka Trump’s role in the White House; “Hidden Figures.” (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Jane Kaczmarek. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Patrick Stewart. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lisa Kudrow; the Strumbellas perform. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Octavia Spencer; John Lithgow; Luke Bryan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Jackman; Condola Rashad; the Flaming Lips perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Former President George W. Bush; Adam Pally. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Lange; Earl St. Clair performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Lopez; Sam Richardson; Tim Robinson; Vinnie Colaiuta performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly James Gunn; Tiger Army performs; Halston Sage. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
