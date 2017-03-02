Friday's TV Highlights: 'Hamilton's America' on KOCE

SERIES

Grimm Nick (David Giuntoli), Hank (Russell Hornsby) and Wu (Reggie Lee) investigate a man’s claim that his friend was swallowed by a tree in this new episode of the Portland, Ore.-set supernatural drama. 8 p.m. NBC

The Vampire Diaries Damon and Stefan (Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley) attempt to expose a threat as the long-running drama airs its penultimate episode ahead of next week’s series finale. 8 p.m. KTLA

Emerald City Dorothy (Adria Arjona) tries to end the Wizard’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) siege as this dark fantasy drama inspired by L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” ends its first season; Joely Richardson also stars. 9 p.m. NBC

Reign Mary (Adelaide Kane) is surprised when Lord Darnley (Will Kemp) comes to Scotland to pay her a visit on a new episode of the period drama. 9 p.m. KTLA

When We Rise This four-part miniseries about the struggles and triumphs of the gay-rights movement concludes. 9 p.m. ABC

Sleepy Hollow A monster takes the form of Molly’s (Oona Yaffe) imaginary friend from childhood on a new episode of the supernatural drama; Tom Mison, Lyndie Greenwood and Jeremy Davies also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Paranormal Lockdown Nick and Katrina visit a purportedly haunted jail in Savannah, Ga., in this unscripted series’ season finale. 9 p.m. TLC

SPECIALS

Hamilton’s America This encore “Great Performances” special celebrates creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Hamilton,” and includes interviews with former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. 9 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Young Frankenstein Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle and Marty Feldman star in Mel Brooks’ hilarious 1974 send-up of the classic horror films; with Teri Garr, Cloris Leachman, Gene Hackman and Madeline Kahn. 7 p.m. TCM

The Manchurian Candidate Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey, Janet Leigh and Angela Lansbury star in John Frankenheimer’s chilling 1962 thriller based on the Richard Condon novel. 8 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sally Field; Randy Fenoli; Il Volo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Boyd Holbrook; Josh Bowman and Freddie Stroma; Clean Bandit. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Kamar de Los Reyes (“Sleepy Hollow”); Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Jerry O’Connell; Octavia Spencer (“The Shack”); Mike Posner performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jennifer Lopez; Jennifer Beals. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Luke Perry (“Riverdale”); Duff Goldman. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Rosie Mercado; choosing money or love; seniors and sex; emotional pain. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Fat Joe and Remy Ma perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Hayden Panettiere; Justin Bartha. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A healthy, low-calorie meat; a test for adult ADHD. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A man “peacefully resists” a federal arrest warrant by going to Hollywood to become a rock star. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Emma Watson (“Beauty and the Beast”); Rascal Flatts performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Melissa Peterman (“Baby Daddy”); Shekinah. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week Contact between Trump campaign and Russian officials: Ellen Nakashima, the Washington Post; Mark Mazzetti, the New York Times. Trump's domestic agenda: Robert Costa, the Washington Post; Alexis Simendinger, Real Clear Politics; Michael Scherer, Time; Dan Balz, the Washington Post. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Rosa Brooks (“How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything”); environmentalist Bill McKibben; Jeffrey Lord; Joy Reid; Charlie Sykes. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

Tavis Smiley Violinist Nicola Benedetti. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Samuel L. Jackson; Dakota Fanning; Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cate Blanchett; Paul Rust; Mo Amer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

For today’s sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download

TV listings for the week of Feb. 26 - March 4, 2017 in PDF format