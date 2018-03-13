Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Black Lightning' on the CW

SERIES
The Flash A DNA-exchanging enemy known as Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam) inadvertently transfers Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed to his wife, Iris (Candice Patton), and she uses her newly acquired ability to try to protect the city. Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker and Carlos Valdes also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Middle The prospect of a job promotion gives Mike (Neil Flynn) mixed feelings while Frankie (Patricia Heaton) is having a rough week and Brick (Atticus Shaffer) thinks he's being tormented by a teacher (guest star Rose Abdoo) who holds a grudge against Axl (Charlie McDermott). Eden Sher also stars in this new episode of the comedy's final season. 8 p.m. ABC
Fresh Off the Boat Louis (Randall Park) is once again the sole owner of the restaurant but has doubts about whether he has what it takes to run it on his own. Madame Xing (guest star June Angela) consults with him at Jessica's (Constance Wu) request. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Bull Chunk's (Christopher Jackson) daughter (guest star Jazzy Williams) seeks Bull's (Michael Weatherly) help for her journalism professor (guest star Nikki M. James) who is accused of attempting to steal proprietary information about a dating app. Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Annabelle Attanasio also star. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the second season finale. 9 p.m. NBC
Black Lightning Anissa (Nafessa Willaims) tries to help Black Lightning (Cress Williams) prove his innocence while Jennifer (China Anne McClain) becomes Lynn's (Christine Adams) intern in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish Awareness of Junior and Zoey's (Marcus Scribner, Yara Shahidi) love lives forces Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) to examine their own feelings in this new episode. Nicole Sullivan guest stars. 9 p.m. ABC
LA to Vegas Suddenly with nowhere else to turn, Ronnie (Kim Matula) stays with Captain Dave (Dylan McDermott) — and gets an inside look at how airline employees fraternize — in this new episode. Olivia Macklin, Nathan Lee Graham and Ed Weeks also star. 9 p.m. Fox
The Fosters It's graduation day for Brandon and Callie (David Lambert, Maia Mitchell), but after some upsetting news, the family wonders if they will even make it to the ceremony. Teri Polo and Sherri Saum also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. Freeform
The Mick Alba (Carla Jimenez), the housekeeper, is away on vacation, so when Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) wants a night out with Jimmy (Scott MacArthur), she appoints Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia) to baby-sit Ben (Jack Stanton). Thomas Barbusca also stars in a new episode directed by Eva Longoria. 9:30 p.m. Fox
NCIS: New Orleans Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team investigate when a Navy captain who was seeking a 200-year-old artifact is murdered during a festival that celebrates the era of pirates. Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Rob Kerkovich, Shalita Grant, CCH Pounder and Daryl "Chill" Mitchell also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Rise Josh Radnor ("How I Met Your Mother") stars as a teacher who becomes the supervisor of his school's theater department in the premiere of this new series. Auli'i Cravalho ("Moana"), Rosie Perez and Marley Shelton also star. 10 p.m. NBC
For the People Public defenders (Britt Robertson, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Wesam Keesh) and prosecutors (Ben Rappaport, Regé-Jean Page, Susannah Flood) collide over federal cases in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith also star in this new legal drama from executive producer Shonda Rhimes. 10 p.m. ABC
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. Frustrated that they seem to be making so little progress with their case, the members of the Task Force begin to question whether Kading (Josh Duhamel) is providing effective leadership. 10 p.m. USA
The Detour Reunited Nate (Jason Jones) decides get his family away from Edie (recurring guest star Laura Benanti) and the Feds in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Alan Cumming; authors David Corn and Michael Isikoff. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ricky Gervais; JJ Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Erin Andrews; Ben Rappaport and Britt Robertson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Whitney English, To Live & Diet in L.A.; L.A. Fashion Week: designer Erik Rosete. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Florida school shooting victim's mother, Lori Alhadeff, and five of the shooting's survivors; Damon J. Gillespie. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Alan Cumming; Colin Jost ("Saturday Night Live"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mindy Kaling; Bernadette Peters; Victor Garber. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Ruben Studdard performs; Jerry O'Connell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show What the future holds for Louise and David Turpin's 13 tortured children; a woman had 14 worms in her eye. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Mom blogs her way to recovery; food trends. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jaime Pressly ("Mom"); Craig Bierko ("UnREAL"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Dorit Kemsley ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us"); Lucy Hale ("Life Sentence"); Dan Harris, ABC. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Jon Taffer ("Bar Rescue") advises a couple and their abusive, overly dependent adult son. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dana Carvey; wrestler Ronda Rousey; 21 Savage performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ava DuVernay ("A Wrinkle in Time"); Mel B. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Terry Crews; Robert Reich. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ricky Gervais; Chris Sullivan; Amy Shark performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Angela Bassett; Jimmy O. Yang; Jack Johnson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Andy Samberg; Lena Waithe; Buddy Guy performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam Scott; Patton Oswalt; Darren Criss; ZZ Ward; Fitz. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Alan Cumming; Christiane Amanpour; Beth Ditto performs; Brendan Canty performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 1 a.m. KOCE
Last Call With Carson Daly Eric Bana; Matoma performs; Keiynan Lonsdale. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament LIU-Brooklyn versus Radford (3:30 p.m. TRU); St. Bonaventure versus UCLA (6 p.m. TRU). 3:30 p.m. TRU
College Basketball NIT Tournament Northern Kentucky at Louisville (4 p.m. ESPN); Wagner at Baylor (4 p.m. ESPN2); Hampton at Notre Dame (6 p.m. ESPN); Florida Gulf Coast at Oklahoma State (6 p.m. ESPN2); UNC-Asheville at USC (8 p.m. ESPN2).
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
