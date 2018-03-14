Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Designated Survivor' on ABC

SERIES
The Blacklist As sessions with her therapist (guest star Martha Plimpton) continue, Liz (Megan Boone) recalls her earlier days as a profiler and revisits a cold case. James Spader also stars, with guest star Jonny Coyne. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Fred (Luke Perry) mulls a run for mayor of Riverdale, as Archie (KJ Apa) worries about the Lodges' role. Cole Sprouse, Mark Consuelos and Lili Reinhart also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Speechless Maya (Minnie Driver) is less than thrilled to see Taylor's mom (guest star Sarah Chalke) when both report for jury duty. Micah Fowler and Mason Cook also star in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. ABC
The X-Files Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson) are on the trail of a bizarre cult during an investigation of missing human organs. Jere Burns ("Dear John") guest stars, and Mitch Pileggi also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish When Cal U threatens to close Hawkins Hall, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends plan a protest to protect their "safe space." 8 p.m. Freeform
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A surgeon who removed a deceased girl's organs — without her parents' permission — becomes a target of Benson and Stone (Mariska Hargitay, Philip Winchester). Callie Thorne ("Necessary Roughness") and Janel Moloney ("The West Wing") guest star. Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Life Sentence Stella (Lucy Hale) fears losing Wes (Elliot Knight) when immigration agents arrive to verify their marriage in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Magicians Despite their misgivings, Julia and Fen (Stella Maeve, Brittany Curran) must work with an adversary while Quentin, Alice and Josh (Jason Ralph, Olivia Taylor Dudley and guest star Trevor Einhorn) scour the throne room in search of an important object in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy
Designated Survivor President Kirkman's (Kiefer Sutherland) visit to a prison becomes a viral media sensation that the staff has a difficult time controlling. Paulo Costanzo, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Zoe McLellan, Ben Lawson, Kal Penn and Maggie Q also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Corporate Struggling to deal with a family trauma, Matt (Matt Ingebretson) throws himself wholeheartedly into his office's holiday party as a coping mechanism in the season finale. Jake Weisman and Lance Reddick also star. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Channel Zero: Butcher's Block The Woods sisters (Holland Roden, Olivia Luccardi) have a confrontation with the Peach family in the season finale. 10 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning College basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Damian Lewis; Meet the Boss: Stella and Chewie. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Alicia Vikander. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots; Grace Byers ("Empire"); Kandee Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today George Matus, Teal Drones. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Alicia Vikander ("Tomb Raider"); Skeet Ulrich. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lena Waithe. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Dorit Kemsley ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"); Jerry O'Connell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Josh Duhamel; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Psychiatric drugs and violence; going inside the mind of a mass shooter to uncover red flags. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Fake fragrances; workout pants; mouth guards; mental health apps; making food more satisfying. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jimmi Simpson ("Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G."); Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry A woman who helped build B-17s more than 75 years ago. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Forest Whitaker; Lauren Ash ("Superstore"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and his wife, Rebecca. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sean Hayes ("Will & Grace"); Nick Robinson ("Love, Simon"); Parker Curry; Dua Lipa performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Roma Downey ("Box of Butterflies"); Tony Rock. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones"). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jeff Goldblum; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alicia Vikander; Jim Sturgess; Kali Uchis performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Giamatti; Brandi Carlile performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Forte; Vanessa Bayer; the Dirty Heads perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tony Hale. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ricky Gervais; Lena Waithe; Luke Mitchell; Brendan Canty performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly David Arquette; Typhoon performs; Jay Ferguson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Paralympics Sled hockey; curling, 11 a.m. NBCSP; alpine skiing; sled hockey, 10 p.m. NBCSP
2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament North Carolina Central versus Texas Southern, 3:30 p.m. TRU; Arizona State versus Syracuse, 6 p.m. TRU
College Basketball NIT Tournament Harvard at Marquette, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Nebraska at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball Lakers at the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SPST
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
