Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Designated Survivor' on ABC

Ed Stockly
By
Mar 13, 2018 | 8:00 PM
A presidential visit to a prison sparks a viral media sensation in "Designated Survivor" on ABC. Breckin Meyer, left, Zoe McLellan and Kiefer Sutherland star. (Ben Mark Holzberg / ABC)
SERIES

The Blacklist As sessions with her therapist (guest star Martha Plimpton) continue, Liz (Megan Boone) recalls her earlier days as a profiler and revisits a cold case. James Spader also stars, with guest star Jonny Coyne. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Fred (Luke Perry) mulls a run for mayor of Riverdale, as Archie (KJ Apa) worries about the Lodges' role. Cole Sprouse, Mark Consuelos and Lili Reinhart also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Speechless Maya (Minnie Driver) is less than thrilled to see Taylor's mom (guest star Sarah Chalke) when both report for jury duty. Micah Fowler and Mason Cook also star in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. ABC

The X-Files Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson) are on the trail of a bizarre cult during an investigation of missing human organs. Jere Burns ("Dear John") guest stars, and Mitch Pileggi also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish When Cal U threatens to close Hawkins Hall, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends plan a protest to protect their "safe space." 8 p.m. Freeform

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A surgeon who removed a deceased girl's organs — without her parents' permission — becomes a target of Benson and Stone (Mariska Hargitay, Philip Winchester). Callie Thorne ("Necessary Roughness") and Janel Moloney ("The West Wing") guest star. Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Life Sentence Stella (Lucy Hale) fears losing Wes (Elliot Knight) when immigration agents arrive to verify their marriage in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Magicians Despite their misgivings, Julia and Fen (Stella Maeve, Brittany Curran) must work with an adversary while Quentin, Alice and Josh (Jason Ralph, Olivia Taylor Dudley and guest star Trevor Einhorn) scour the throne room in search of an important object in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

Designated Survivor President Kirkman's (Kiefer Sutherland) visit to a prison becomes a viral media sensation that the staff has a difficult time controlling. Paulo Costanzo, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Zoe McLellan, Ben Lawson, Kal Penn and Maggie Q also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Corporate Struggling to deal with a family trauma, Matt (Matt Ingebretson) throws himself wholeheartedly into his office's holiday party as a coping mechanism in the season finale. Jake Weisman and Lance Reddick also star. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Channel Zero: Butcher's Block The Woods sisters (Holland Roden, Olivia Luccardi) have a confrontation with the Peach family in the season finale. 10 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning College basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Damian Lewis; Meet the Boss: Stella and Chewie. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Alicia Vikander. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots; Grace Byers ("Empire"); Kandee Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today George Matus, Teal Drones. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Alicia Vikander ("Tomb Raider"); Skeet Ulrich. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lena Waithe. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Dorit Kemsley ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"); Jerry O'Connell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Josh Duhamel; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Psychiatric drugs and violence; going inside the mind of a mass shooter to uncover red flags. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Fake fragrances; workout pants; mouth guards; mental health apps; making food more satisfying. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Jimmi Simpson ("Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G."); Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry A woman who helped build B-17s more than 75 years ago. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Forest Whitaker; Lauren Ash ("Superstore"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and his wife, Rebecca. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sean Hayes ("Will & Grace"); Nick Robinson ("Love, Simon"); Parker Curry; Dua Lipa performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Roma Downey ("Box of Butterflies"); Tony Rock. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones"). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jeff Goldblum; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alicia Vikander; Jim Sturgess; Kali Uchis performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Giamatti; Brandi Carlile performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Forte; Vanessa Bayer; the Dirty Heads perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour on PBS (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tony Hale. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ricky Gervais; Lena Waithe; Luke Mitchell; Brendan Canty performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly David Arquette; Typhoon performs; Jay Ferguson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2018 Winter Paralympics Sled hockey; curling, 11 a.m. NBCSP; alpine skiing; sled hockey, 10 p.m. NBCSP

2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament North Carolina Central versus Texas Southern, 3:30 p.m. TRU; Arizona State versus Syracuse, 6 p.m. TRU

College Basketball NIT Tournament Harvard at Marquette, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Nebraska at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball Lakers at the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SPST

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

This week's TV Movies

