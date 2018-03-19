Monday's TV highlights: 'Scorpion' on CBS and more

SERIES
Kevin Can Wait Vanessa (Leah Remini) wants Kevin (Kevin James) to appear on a TV talk show with the now-adult "baby boy" he helped deliver years ago as a cop in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The battle rounds begin, and the coaches enlist the help of recording artists Trace Adkins, Shawn Mendes, Julia Michaels and Hailee Steinfeld to help guide the contestants on a new episode of the singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Sara (Caity Lotz) unwittingly becomes the bearer of one of the totems as Mallus' malign power over her reexerts itself in the new episode of the superhero drama. Dominic Purcell also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
Lucifer Chloe and Lucifer (Lauren German, Tom Ellis) are on the trail of a serial killer who is targeting couples in love in a new episode of the supernatural detective drama. Fiona Gubelmann and Andrew Leeds guest star. 8 p.m. Fox
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta The reality series about rappers, aspiring rappers and their significant others is back for a seventh season. 8 p.m. VH1
Man With a Plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) frantically try to locate missing footage of a very private moment between them. Swoosie Kurtz reprises her recurring role, and "SNL's" Tim Meadows and "Gossip Girl's" Dreama Walker guest star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Superior Donuts Randy's (Katey Sagal) ex-boss (guest star Christopher McDonald) seeks her help when he's accused of sexual harassment on a new episode of the Judd Hirsch-Jermaine Fowler sitcom. 9 p.m. CBS
iZombie Picking up where last week's episode left off, Liv and Clive (Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin) continue their murder investigation and discover that the homicide in question was the work of a serial killer. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Resident Bell (Bruce Greenwood) is dismayed when Conrad and Nic (Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp) decide to admit a homeless Jane Doe whom they suspect another hospital dumped off in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Mary Kills People Mary (Caroline Dhavernas) finds herself and her family in more danger than ever after her recent confrontation with Olivia (Rachelle Lefevre) in a new episode of the drama. 9 p.m. Lifetime
The Alienist Kreizler (Daniel Bruhl) mourns the loss of a friend, while Sara (Dakota Fanning) urges the team to continue forging ahead in their investigation in this new episode of the period drama. 9 p.m. TNT
Living Biblically Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) starts returning office supplies he swiped for himself, making his colleagues less than pleased with him, in a new episode of the sitcom. "Roseanne's" Sara Gilbert guest stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion The team must track an evasive alligator down on the bayou to stop a lethal virus transmitted by mosquitoes in this new episode. With Robert Patrick, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Elyes and Katharine McPhee. 10 p.m. CBS
The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) considers whether a patient who never has been able to smile needs an operation to correct that condition in a new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Good Girls Beth (Christina Hendricks) confesses to Ruby and Annie (Retta, Mae Whitman) that she asked Rio (Manny Montana) whether they could continue working for him in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
UnReal A reporter shows up looking to dig up some of the abundant behind-the-scenes dirt on the reality-show-within-the-show. Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer star. 10 p.m. Lifetime
SPECIALS
Wild Hawaii: Fiery Paradise This new special surveys the volcanic wonders of the 50th state. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
MOVIES
Arthur Miller: Writer Filmmaker Rebecca Miller profiles her playwright father, whose contributions to the American theater include the classic dramas "Death of a Salesman" and "The Crucible." Also covered: his marriage to film star Marilyn Monroe and his conflict with the House Un-American Activities Committee. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Swoosie Kurtz, (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Maria Menounos; Hilary Swank; Scott Eastwood. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Krysten Ritter; Top Talker Big Boy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Why potatoes may be nature's diet pill; new food finds. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A woman can't stop urinating; enhancing manhood with stem cells; woman shouts in her sleep. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her daughter has been on a downward spiral since puberty. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Allison Janney ("I, Tonya"); Zach Woods. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Valentin and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Scott Eastwood; Blake Shelton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Drew Barrymore; Adam DeVine; Moby performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden RuPaul Charles; Kumail Nanjiani; Jenny Slate; Craig David. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Hader; Rosie Perez; Tayari Jones; Lil' John Roberts performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Josh Radnor; Mimicking Birds performs; Tom Segura. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Second Round (3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. ESPN2).
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks battle the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers play the Indiana Pacers, and the San Antonio Spurs welcome the Golden State Warriors. 4 p.m. ESPN; 4 p.m. SportsNet; 6:30 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball NIT Tournament Western Kentucky at USC (8:30 p.m. ESPN2).
