Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Another Period' on Comedy Central

The Middle Bill Norwood (Pat Finn), the Donahues and the Hecks unite against their trashy neighbors, the Glossners, following the theft of Sue's (Eden Sher) car. Brooke Shields reprises her recurring guest role as Rita Glossner. Jen Ray, Sean O'Bryan and David Chandler also guest star. 8 p.m. ABC
Shadowhunters The diabolical Valentine is dead and gone, but his absence leaves a void to which both Shadowhunters and Downworlders must adjust as this action fantasy returns for its third season. Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, Dominic Sherwood and Isaiah Mustafa also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Fresh Off the Boat Honey (Chelsey Crisp) plans a relaxing vacation before the baby arrives, but Jessica (Constance Wu) turns their time together into a quest to get Stephen King to endorse her novel in the season finale. Randall Park, Hudson Yang and Luna Blaise star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Rise Lou (Josh Radnor) is forced to confront some harsh realities when his production budget gets slashed. Also Coach Strickland (Joe Tippett) monopolizes all of Robbie's (Damon J. Gillespie) free time, and clashes with Tracey (Rosie Perez) in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Black Lightning In the wake of the most recent murder, Black Lightning (Cress Williams) struggles to clear his name and redoubles his determined quest to find the person who killed his father. James Remar, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams and Damon Gupton also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) reluctantly agrees to help plan Pops' (Laurence Fishburne) 65th birthday party, and that helps him see his father's past in a new light. Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Tracee Ellis Ross also star. 9 p.m. ABC
LA to Vegas Faced with a heavily overbooked flight, the crew must come up with ways to persuade passengers to give up their seats voluntarily in this new episode. Olivia Macklin and Kim Matula star with guest star Zachary Knighton. 9 p.m. Fox
The Mick A used automobile is nothing but trouble, especially when Ben (Jack Stanton) gets locked inside it. Kaitlin Olson and Scott MacArthur also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. Fox
For the People Sandra (Britt Robertson) gets troubling input from Ms. Krissman (Anna Deavere Smith), and Jay's (Wesam Keesh) instincts go against those of his client in this new episode of the legal drama. Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Rege-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis and Vondie Curtis-Hall also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Undercover High The school year comes to an end and the undercover adults reveal their true identities to the students of Highland Park High School and report what they have learned about life in high school today in the season finale. 10 p.m. A&E
Another Period Two new back-to-back episodes wrap up the third season of this historical comedy. Natasha Leggero, Riki Lindhome, David Koechner, Michael Ian Black and Paget Brewster star. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Love at First Flight In this new unscripted series, an expert matchmaker brings four couples comprised of eight strangers together for a 30-day, cross-country test of endurance, stamina and compatibility, with the hopes they will form romantic relationships. 10:02 p.m. Lifetime
The Detour After their getaway plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness, Nate (Jason Jones) and his family must rely on one another to survive. Natalie Zea also stars. 10:30 p.m. TBS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Drew Barrymore; Rossen Reports; Blake Shelton performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jake Paul; John Boyega; Katie Nicholl; Pharrell Williams; Chanté Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. George Takei, ("Allegiance"); Eve ("The Talk"); Deni Yang, Bubble Fest; Melanie Griffith. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Elena Delle Donne. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Maria Menounos; John Boyega; Patti LaBelle; Rick Schwartz. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Charlotte Pence. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Peter Bergman; Amelia Heinle; Bryton James; Mishael Morgan; Jason Thompson; Gina Tognoni. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A ticket agent helps two young girls avoid a life of physical, sexual and psychological abuse. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Day care worker allegedly waxes toddler's eyebrows; giving kids cash for good behavior; sex at 60. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Terry Crews; Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Spring cleaning tips; advice on how to organize a garage; organizing with pool noodles. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Demi Lovato talks about her past struggles, her sobriety, and her fight to inspire her fans. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Oliver; Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress; Tessa Virtue. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tisha Campbell-Martin. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Drew Barrymore ("Santa Clarita Diet"). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Boyega; Bob Saget; PRhyme and 2 Chainz perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hilary Swank; Thomas Middleditch; Rory Albanese. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Katie Couric; Judd Apatow; the Decemberists perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Fanning; Will Forte; Iggy Azalea performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Laura Benanti; Blake Shelton performs; Lil' John Roberts performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Carrie-Anne Moss; Neck Deep performs; Will Yun Lee. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
College Basketball NIT Tournament Quarterfinals 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN
