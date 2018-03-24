Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Paris Can Wait' on Starz

Frozen The Disney studio added another animated smash to its inventory with this 2013 fantasy, adapted from Hans Christian Andersen's "The Snow Queen" and sparked by a woman (voice of Idina Menzel) with the gift – and curse – of turning anything, or anyone, to ice. She runs away to prevent hurting those she loves, but her sister (voice of Kristen Bell) goes in pursuit. With the voices of Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. 8:50 p.m. Disney