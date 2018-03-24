Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Paris Can Wait' on Starz

SERIES
Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World This new episode explores how women in Delhi, India, can find love and sexual happiness when they don't always have the power to say yes or no. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
The Zoo: Bronx Tales The zoo's huge male sea lion is in rut, and the staff needs to move the young males before he becomes territorial in this new episode, 8 p.m. Animal Planet. That's followed at 9 by a new episode of "The Zoo," in which the brown bears keep tearing up their exhibit.
SPECIALS
Hope & Fury: MLK, The Movement and the Media This new special documents the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the leaders of the civil rights movement using the media to awaken the American people to the injustices of Jim Crow laws and segregation. 8 p.m. NBC
Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards John Cena returns to host this annual special, taped at the Forum, honoring the year's best TV, movie and music acts as voted by Nickelodeon viewers. Nominees for favorite movie include "Beauty and the Beast," "The Greatest Showman," "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "Pitch Perfect 3," "Spider Man: Homecoming," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Wonder Woman." 8 and 10 p.m. Nickelodeon
MOVIES
Atomic Blonde On the eve of the 1989 collapse of the Berlin Wall, an elite MI-6 field agent (Charlize Theron) races to find a list of double agents being smuggled into the West. James McAvoy, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Toby Jones and James Faulkner also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Paris Can Wait Eleanor Coppola, wife of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, wrote, directed and co-produced this 2016 comedy starring Diane Lane as Anne, a prominent movie producer's (Alec Baldwin) wife, who strikes some romantic sparks with her husband's business partner (Arnaud Viard) as the pair makes a road trip from Cannes to Paris. 8 p.m. Starz
Frozen The Disney studio added another animated smash to its inventory with this 2013 fantasy, adapted from Hans Christian Andersen's "The Snow Queen" and sparked by a woman (voice of Idina Menzel) with the gift – and curse – of turning anything, or anyone, to ice. She runs away to prevent hurting those she loves, but her sister (voice of Kristen Bell) goes in pursuit. With the voices of Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. 8:50 p.m. Disney
Royal Matchmaker Having earned the nickname "Queen of Hearts" for her peerless matchmaking skills, a woman (Joy Lenz) is summoned to the small nation of Voldavia by its monarch (Simon Dutton), who seeks her help finding a partner for his son (Will Kemp). Eva Trill also stars in this 2018 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Russia; gun control: Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Gun control; spending bill: Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). Panel: Van Jones; former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Linda Chavez; Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Sean Penn; Don Imus. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS The relationship between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin: Robert Gates; author Masha Gessen ("The Man Without A Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin"); David Remnick, the New Yorker; Julia Ioffe. (N) 7 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: Jaclyn Corin and Ryan Deitsch; Kyle Kashuv. Panel: Jamelle Bouie; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Michael Gerson, the Washington Post; Zeke Miller, the Associated Press. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Gun violence forum in Wisconsin. Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.). (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. March for our Lives organizer Cameron Kasky. Gun control: Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Delaney Tarr. Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, and Daughter Charlotte Pence. Panel: Newt Gingrich; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Jason Miller; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources The TV-to-Trump White House pipeline: Former Fox News host Eric Bolling. TV interviews with women who were paid to keep quiet; administration staff shakeups: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Sarah Westwood, the Washington Examiner; Jeffrey Toobin; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. News outlet invites Stoneman Douglas students to help cover March For Our Lives: Lois Beckett, the Guardian. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Trump administration staff changes; President Trump's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin: Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Guy Benson; Mo Elleithee; Emily Jashinsky, the Washington Examiner; Leslie Marshall; Kurt Wagner; Shelby Holliday. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Adult film star Stormy Daniels discusses her alleged relationship with Donald Trump. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Buffalo versus South Carolina 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Duke versus Connecticut 10:30 a.m. ESPN; Texas A&M versus Notre Dame 1 p.m. ESPN; Central Michigan versus Oregon 3 p.m. ESPN.
2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament Regional finals: Loyola-Chicago versus Kansas State 3 p.m. TBS; Florida State versus Michigan 5:30 p.m. TBS.
