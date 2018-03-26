Monday's TV highlights: 'Good Girls' on NBC

SERIES
Keep It Spotless Teams play the ultimate game of paint wars in this new series from executive producer John Cena. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Kevin Can Wait It's Vanessa's (Leah Remini) birthday, and she may end up having to dine alone. Gary Valentine, Kevin James, Taylor Spreitler and Ryan Cartwright also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The battle rounds continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
DC's Legends of Tomorrow The disappearance of Ava (guest star Jes Macallan) prompts a revelation about her as Sara and Ray (Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh) conduct a search in the new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
American Idol Hollywood week begins in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Lucifer Lucifer and Chloe (Tom Ellis, Lauren German) will investigate a murder, and it seems that Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) is the guilty party in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan When Franco's (Jermaine Fowler) seeks advice from Sofia (Diane Guerrero) his girlfriend (guest star Shamikah Martinez) starts to wonder about their relationship. Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal and David Koechner also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
iZombie Jason Dohring returns as Chase Graves and interferes with Liv's (Rose McIver) probe of a hockey player's death. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Robert Knepper also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Resident Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) ex-fiancée (guest star Joanne Kelly) is admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain. 9 p.m. Fox
The Terror Ridley Scott is among the executive producers on this series adaptation of a novel by Dan Simmons, inspired in turn by the historical plight of the 1845-46 Franklin Expedition. A Royal Navy crew becomes icebound and trapped in the Arctic as they search for the Northwest Passage. As their supplies dwindle, a terrifying monster seems to be stalking them. Jared Harris, Ciaran Hinds and Tobias Menzies star. 9 p.m. AMC
Spring Baking Championship In the new episode, "A Perfect Spring Day," the eight remaining bakers work in teams to prepare springtime mini-pies for an outdoor gathering. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mary Kills People Ben and Mary (Jay Ryan, Caroline Dhavernas) team up to take down Olivia (Rachelle Lefevre), but he is betrayed once again. 9 p.m. Lifetime
The Alienist Kreizler (Daniel Bruhl) is forced to confront the demons from his past, and John Moore (Luke Evans) makes a candid confession to Sara (Dakota Fanning), and Connor (David Wilmot) takes matters into his own hands while the team closes in on their quarry, in the season finale of the period murder mystery. 9 p.m. TNT
Teyana & Iman Teyana Taylor, a trend-setting singer, dancer and actress, and her husband, athlete and musician Iman Shumpert, are at the center of this new unscripted series, which provides an intimate look into the private world of these high profile newlyweds. 9 p.m. VH1
Living Biblically Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) finds his Bible-based code of conduct tested when his father (guest star Christopher McDonald), who has a tendency to be overbearing, visits Chip and Leslie (Lindsey Kraft). 9:30 p.m. CBS
Good Girls Beth (Christina Hendricks) has a tough time balancing her home life with her life of crime now that Dean (Matthew Lillard) is back in the house. Izzy Stannard, Mae Whitman and Retta also star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor The team needs to quickly discover the truth behind a young college student's unexplained injuries before his condition worsens in the season finale of the medical drama. Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff and Hill Harper star with guest stars Will Yun Lee and Fiona Gubelmann. 10 p.m. ABC
UnReal Quinn (Constance Zimmer) is forced to make the ultimate power play after her and Jay's (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) pitch to Gary (guest star Christopher Cousins) doesn't go as expected in this new episode. 10 p.m. Lifetime
One Strange Rock Will Smith hosts this new documentary series that examines the combination of factors that allow life to thrive on Earth, supported by commentary from astronauts who have seen the planet from outer space. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Final Space As the search for the cause of that disconcerting gravitational disturbance continues, Quinn (Tika Sumpter) realizes the only people she can afford to trust are Gary (Olan Rogers) and the crew in this new episode of the animated science fiction comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Gubernatorial Debate Some of the candidates for governor of California discuss the issues. 7 p.m. NBC
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling This new two-part, four-and-a-half-hour documentary delves into life, career and the psyche of the comedian, who died in 2016. 8 p.m. HBO
Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death Nine people who are facing their own mortality discuss their thoughts and outlooks in this new documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
MOVIES
Pecking Order Filmmaker Slavko Martinov follows the members of the Christchurch Poultry, Bantam and Pigeon Club in this quirky 2017 documentary from New Zealand that's set in the intensely competitive world of poultry showing. 9 p.m. Starz
For the Love of Spock Director Adam Nimoy was collaborating with his father, Leonard, on a documentary about his beloved "Star Trek" character of Spock when the actor died in February 2015. This finished 2016 documentary includes interviews with "Trek" colleagues William Shatner, Chris Pine, Nichelle Nichols and George Takei, among many others. 10 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Steven Spielberg; Tye Sheridan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Maria Shriver, Max Gail, Laura Wright; Andie McDowell ("Love after Love"); Liv Hewson ("Santa Clarita Diet"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan James Corden; Danai Gurira; Rita Ora. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael Avenatti; Tyler Perry; Taraji P. Henson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Burt Reynolds; Olivia Cooke; Tye Sheridan; Lena Waithe; Scott Evans; Mark McGrath. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Peanut allergies; boxer Laila Ali. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Hill Harper ("The Good Doctor"); singers Keri Hilson, Tamar Braxton and Kimberly Caldwell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Chef Richard Blais. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man, still grieving the loss of his daughter 20 years ago, makes up illnesses. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé President Trump's alleged affairs; Starbucks. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE and KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Thomas Middleditch; Ta'Rhonda Jones. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sean Penn; Sara Gilbert; Bishop Briggs performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Zachary Quinto; Rupert Friend; Zoey Deutch; Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Regional Finals 4 p.m. ESPN; 6 p.m. ESPN
MLB Preseason Baseball The Angels visit the Dodgers 7 p.m. FS Prime and SNLA
