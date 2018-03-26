Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'Good Girls' on NBC

Ed Stockly
Mar 25, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Christina Hendricks stars in a new episode of "Good Girls" on NBC. (Steve Dietl / NBC)
SERIES

Keep It Spotless Teams play the ultimate game of paint wars in this new series from executive producer John Cena. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Kevin Can Wait It's Vanessa's (Leah Remini) birthday, and she may end up having to dine alone. Gary Valentine, Kevin James, Taylor Spreitler and Ryan Cartwright also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The battle rounds continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

DC's Legends of Tomorrow The disappearance of Ava (guest star Jes Macallan) prompts a revelation about her as Sara and Ray (Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh) conduct a search in the new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

American Idol Hollywood week begins in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Lucifer Lucifer and Chloe (Tom Ellis, Lauren German) will investigate a murder, and it seems that Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) is the guilty party in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan When Franco's (Jermaine Fowler) seeks advice from Sofia (Diane Guerrero) his girlfriend (guest star Shamikah Martinez) starts to wonder about their relationship. Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal and David Koechner also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

iZombie Jason Dohring returns as Chase Graves and interferes with Liv's (Rose McIver) probe of a hockey player's death. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Robert Knepper also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Resident Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) ex-fiancée (guest star Joanne Kelly) is admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain. 9 p.m. Fox

The Terror Ridley Scott is among the executive producers on this series adaptation of a novel by Dan Simmons, inspired in turn by the historical plight of the 1845-46 Franklin Expedition. A Royal Navy crew becomes icebound and trapped in the Arctic as they search for the Northwest Passage. As their supplies dwindle, a terrifying monster seems to be stalking them. Jared Harris, Ciaran Hinds and Tobias Menzies star. 9 p.m. AMC

Spring Baking Championship In the new episode, "A Perfect Spring Day," the eight remaining bakers work in teams to prepare springtime mini-pies for an outdoor gathering. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

Mary Kills People Ben and Mary (Jay Ryan, Caroline Dhavernas) team up to take down Olivia (Rachelle Lefevre), but he is betrayed once again. 9 p.m. Lifetime

The Alienist Kreizler (Daniel Bruhl) is forced to confront the demons from his past, and John Moore (Luke Evans) makes a candid confession to Sara (Dakota Fanning), and Connor (David Wilmot) takes matters into his own hands while the team closes in on their quarry, in the season finale of the period murder mystery. 9 p.m. TNT

Teyana & Iman Teyana Taylor, a trend-setting singer, dancer and actress, and her husband, athlete and musician Iman Shumpert, are at the center of this new unscripted series, which provides an intimate look into the private world of these high profile newlyweds. 9 p.m. VH1

Living Biblically Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) finds his Bible-based code of conduct tested when his father (guest star Christopher McDonald), who has a tendency to be overbearing, visits Chip and Leslie (Lindsey Kraft). 9:30 p.m. CBS

Good Girls Beth (Christina Hendricks) has a tough time balancing her home life with her life of crime now that Dean (Matthew Lillard) is back in the house. Izzy Stannard, Mae Whitman and Retta also star. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor The team needs to quickly discover the truth behind a young college student's unexplained injuries before his condition worsens in the season finale of the medical drama. Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff and Hill Harper star with guest stars Will Yun Lee and Fiona Gubelmann. 10 p.m. ABC

UnReal Quinn (Constance Zimmer) is forced to make the ultimate power play after her and Jay's (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) pitch to Gary (guest star Christopher Cousins) doesn't go as expected in this new episode. 10 p.m. Lifetime

One Strange Rock Will Smith hosts this new documentary series that examines the combination of factors that allow life to thrive on Earth, supported by commentary from astronauts who have seen the planet from outer space. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Final Space As the search for the cause of that disconcerting gravitational disturbance continues, Quinn (Tika Sumpter) realizes the only people she can afford to trust are Gary (Olan Rogers) and the crew in this new episode of the animated science fiction comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Gubernatorial Debate Some of the candidates for governor of California discuss the issues. 7 p.m. NBC

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling This new two-part, four-and-a-half-hour documentary delves into life, career and the psyche of the comedian, who died in 2016. 8 p.m. HBO

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death Nine people who are facing their own mortality discuss their thoughts and outlooks in this new documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

MOVIES

Pecking Order Filmmaker Slavko Martinov follows the members of the Christchurch Poultry, Bantam and Pigeon Club in this quirky 2017 documentary from New Zealand that's set in the intensely competitive world of poultry showing. 9 p.m. Starz

For the Love of Spock Director Adam Nimoy was collaborating with his father, Leonard, on a documentary about his beloved "Star Trek" character of Spock when the actor died in February 2015. This finished 2016 documentary includes interviews with "Trek" colleagues William Shatner, Chris Pine, Nichelle Nichols and George Takei, among many others. 10 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Steven Spielberg; Tye Sheridan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Maria Shriver, Max Gail, Laura Wright; Andie McDowell ("Love after Love"); Liv Hewson ("Santa Clarita Diet"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan James Corden; Danai Gurira; Rita Ora. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael Avenatti; Tyler Perry; Taraji P. Henson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Burt Reynolds; Olivia Cooke; Tye Sheridan; Lena Waithe; Scott Evans; Mark McGrath. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Peanut allergies; boxer Laila Ali. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Hill Harper ("The Good Doctor"); singers Keri Hilson, Tamar Braxton and Kimberly Caldwell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Chef Richard Blais. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man, still grieving the loss of his daughter 20 years ago, makes up illnesses. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé President Trump's alleged affairs; Starbucks. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE and KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Thomas Middleditch; Ta'Rhonda Jones. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sean Penn; Sara Gilbert; Bishop Briggs performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Zachary Quinto; Rupert Friend; Zoey Deutch; Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Regional Finals 4 p.m. ESPN; 6 p.m. ESPN

MLB Preseason Baseball The Angels visit the Dodgers 7 p.m. FS Prime and SNLA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

