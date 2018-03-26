Monday's TV highlights: 'Good Girls' on NBC

The Terror Ridley Scott is among the executive producers on this series adaptation of a novel by Dan Simmons, inspired in turn by the historical plight of the 1845-46 Franklin Expedition. A Royal Navy crew becomes icebound and trapped in the Arctic as they search for the Northwest Passage. As their supplies dwindle, a terrifying monster seems to be stalking them. Jared Harris, Ciaran Hinds and Tobias Menzies star. 9 p.m. AMC