Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Americans' on FX

SERIES
Riverdale As voting for student council leadership and the mayoral election are held at the same time, Archie (KJ Apa) tries to help Hiram (Mark Consuelos) get elected mayor. Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols and Luke Perry also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) regrets coming between Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and her friends. Jeff Garlin also stars, and Ana Gasteyer reprises her recurring guest role in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Claudia (guest star Demi Moore) takes her job as Lucious' (Terrence Howard) nurse a bit too far when she abducts him. Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) tries to find them. Forest Whitaker also guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) has a big decision to make about her love life, and it seems that everyone around her has an opinion to share. Deon Cole, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat and Francia Raisa also star in the season finale. 8 p.m. Freeform
Alex, Inc. Zach Braff stars as a journalist who decides to go into business for himself, a decision that has repercussions in his family life. Costars include Michael Imperioli ("The Sopranos"), Tiya Sircar and Hillary Anne Matthews. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Just when they're ready to launch their assault Jason (David Boreanaz) and his team are ordered to stand down, so Mandy (Jessica Paré) follows her instincts in deciding what the unit should do next. Max Thieriot, A.J. Buckley and Neil Brown Jr. also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Life Sentence Stella (Lucy Hale) is looking for a new job when another secret that pertains to her is revealed in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family Chris Geere ("You're the Worst") guest stars as Haley's (Sarah Hyland) boyfriend, an astrophysicist who makes Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) feel intellectually inadequate, and also makes Alex (Ariel Winter) unsure about her firefighter boyfriend (guest star Jimmy Tatro). 9 p.m. ABC
Star Carlotta (Queen Latifah) is devastated after a deadly fire, while Star (Jude Demorest) struggles to hide her jealousy and feelings for Noah (Luke James) in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
The Magicians King Eliot (Hale Appleman) and Queen Margo (Summer Bishil) confront a snowballing political crisis as Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) makes a devastating confession. 9 p.m. Syfy
Suits The legal dramedy returns to finish its seventh season, introducing story lines that will culminate in the departure of cast members Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Dulé Hill also star. 9 p.m. USA
Criminal Minds The team hunts a killer in Chicago who leaves red roses with his victims. Gail O'Grady guest stars as Rossi's (Joe Mantegna) ex-wife. Jason Gedrick and Briana Cuoco (Kaley's sister) also guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
Designated Survivor At Camp David, President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) tries to engineer a peace agreement between two countries on the brink of war. Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Paulo Costanzo, Adan Canto, LaMonica Garrett, Zoe McLellan, Ben Lawson and Maggie Q also star. 10 p.m. ABC
The Americans A major arms-control summit looms in autumn of 1987; Elizabeth (Keri Russell) is pushed to her limits as never before. Matthew Rhys also stars in the premiere of the final season of the espionage thriller. 10 p.m. FX
Krypton Seg (Cameron Cuffe) slowly but surely adjusts to the realities of his new mission, as well as his new rank in the Guilded class. Blake Ritson also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Samantha travels to Puerto Rico to see how people are doing in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and to remind the government that Puerto Ricans are American citizens. 10 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute to a Superstar With the live production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" slated for Easter Sunday, this new special serves as a tribute to its composer — on the occasion of his 70th birthday — who collaborated with Tim Rice to create that rock opera. John Legend (who leads "Superstar"), Glenn Close and Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton") are among those featured. 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Ross Douthat; director Judd Apatow. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Neil Patrick Harris. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Comedian-author Mike Epps. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jarrett Barrios, Los Angeles Red Cross; Ta'Rhonda Jones ("Empire"); Eline Powell and Alex Roe ("Siren"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Catherine Zeta-Jones; Ricky Martin; Lupita Nyong'o; Phillip Phillips. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Samantha Bee; Chrissy Metz. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Roseanne Barr ("Roseanne"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jeff Goldblum. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show At-home DNA tests and privacy; what happens to people's DNA after they send it in. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Tyler Perry ("Acrimony"); Kit Hoover, Julissa Bermudez and Diann Valentine panel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says she is allergic to everything and goes to extremes to avoid allergens. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Jackée Harry ("The Paynes"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah R&B group Chloe x Halle. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ed Helms; Miles Brown; the Breeders perform. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dana Carvey; Simon Pegg; Coyote Peterson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hilary Swank; Zach Woods; Shawn Mendes. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 25 - 31, 2018, in PDF format