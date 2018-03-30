Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: The CW's 'Dynasty' on KTLA

SERIES
Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World In this new episode of the documentary series, Amanpour travels to Beirut to explore the influence that Lebanon's various religious sects and its recent wars have had on life and love. 7 and 11 p.m. CNN
Dynasty The arrival of Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) throws the entire family into disarray, and when she is left a fortune in Grandpa's will, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) tries to prove her mother tricked her way into the inheritance. Meanwhile, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) tries to keep Alexis away from Blake (Grant Show). 8 p.m. KTLA
Say Yes to the Dress In the season finale, host Randy Fenoli looks back on some of his favorite celebrity moments, from celebrity brides and entourage members to big star surprises. Included are clips with Joan Rivers, Kelly Ripa, Kathy Griffin, Jillian Michaels and others. 8 p.m. TLC
Ghost Adventures Zak and the crew investigate an iconic Los Angeles recording studio that they suspect is plagued with a dark presence that they imagine may be tied to its past. 9 p.m. Travel
48 Hours A victim of sex trafficking shares her story, then Ashton Kutcher discusses his nonprofit, Thorn, which has developed software to identify potential victims and abusers. 10 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
The Greatest Story Ever Told The life of Jesus (Max von Sydow) unfolds, from birth to the Resurrection in director George Steven's 1965 epic. With Charlton Heston as John the Baptist. 5 p.m. TCM
The Ten Commandments Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner and Anne Baxter star in director Cecil B. DeMille's 1956 epic about the life of Moses. 7 p.m. ABC
Girls Trip Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish star as four longtime best friends who have drifted apart, so they plan a trip to New Orleans to renew their personal ties and soon rediscover their wild sides in this 2017 comedy. 8 p.m. HBO
Home by Spring Poppy Drayton ("The Shannara Chronicles") stars in this 2018 romantic drama as an ambitious event planner who pretends to be her boss in order to coordinate a major event in her home town. Steven R. McQueen and Kix Brooks, formerly of the country duo Brooks & Dunn, also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Operation Odessa This engrossing new true-crime documentary from filmmaker Tiller Russell chronicles how a Russian mobster, a Cuban spy and a Miami playboy sold a Soviet submarine to a Colombian drug cartel for $35 million in a scheme to run a con on the Cali cartel, the Russian mob and the DEA. 9 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper President Trump and the Cabinet; the future of the V.A. and the Ronny Jackson nomination: David Shulkin, Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Author Ronald Kessler ("The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game"). Panel: Bakari Sellers; Amanda Carpenter; Rick Santorum; Nina Turner. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Author Ernest Cline ("Ready Player One"). John Krasinski and Emily Blunt ("A Quiet Place"). The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King: Marc Morial, National Urban League. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS China and North Korea; Kim Jong Un's visit; Russia versus the West: Richard Haass; Walter Russell Mead; Anne-Marie Slaughter. The economy: Rana Faroohar, Time; Steven Rattner. Tribalism, American politics and cultural division: Amy Chua. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Authors Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C) and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) Unified: ("How Our Unlikely Friendship Gives Us Hope for a Divided Country"). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Refugees: Filippo Grandi, U.N. Panel: Michael Crowley, Politico; David Frum, the Atlantic; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Shawna Thomas, Vice News. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). former White House Counsel to President Obama Bob Bauer; author Alan Dershowitz ("Trumped Up: How Criminalization of Political Differences Endangers Democracy"). Panel: Joshua Johnson, NPR; Elise Jordan; Danielle Pletka; George Will. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Porter Ranch). Shawn Nelson, Orange County Board of Supervisors. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Catherine Lucey, Associated Press; Gillian Turner; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Russia probe; White House staffing: Michael Isikoff, Yahoo News; Jill Colvin, the Associated Press; Steve Cortes. "Roseanne": Anthony Atamunik ("The President Show"); David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. Pro-Trump media's FBI attacks: Josh Campbell. Journalism versus activism; advertisers drop Laura Ingraham's show over comments about student activist: Noor Tagouri. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mara Liasson; Gayle Trotter; Jessica Tarlov; Carley Shimkus; Mollie Hemingway; Jonah Goldberg. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Brain injuries suffered by combat veterans in Iraq and Afghanistan; West-East Divan Orchestra. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
MLS Soccer The newly minted Los Angeles FC visit the Galaxy in their first head-tohead match. Noon Fox and 8:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels series against the Oakland Athletics continues 1 p.m. FSN; and it's the third game of the Dodgers opening home stand against the San Francicso Giants 6 p.m. SNLA
2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament Final Four: Loyola-Chicago versus Michigan 3 p.m. TBS; Kansas versus Villanova 5:30 p.m. TBS
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 1 - 7, 2018, in PDF format