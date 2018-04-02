Monday's TV highlights: 'The Terror' on AMC

SERIES
Get Up Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose cohost this new three-hour morning show that's a combination of news, analysis and opinion on sports. 7 a.m. ESPN2
Wild Spaces In the first of two new episodes, this documentary series visits the Marine National Monument that protects the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, encompassing an area bigger than all U.S. national parks combined; then the series explores Canyonlands National Park in Utah. 7 and 7:30 p.m. National Geographic
The Voice Past winners Cassadee Pope, Jordan Smith, Chris Blue and Chloe Kohanski serve as advisers as the knockout rounds begin. 8 p.m. NBC
The Terror The horrifying creature now being referred to as "the thing on the ice" has begun stalking the crews aboard the ships, so Capt. Francis Crozier (Jared Harris) pleads with John Franklin (Ciaran Hinds) to send a party to alert the world at large about the mission's dire situation. 9 p.m. AMC
Spring Baking Championship In the pre-heat, the bakers prepare eclairs; then in the main heat, judge Duff Goldman challenges them to create edible spring goody baskets filled with two types of baked treats, one of which must incorporate hard-boiled eggs. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mary Kills People Naomi (Katie Douglas) is confined with Jess (Abigail Winter) and struggles not to reveal Mary's (Caroline Dhavernas) secret in this new episode. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Living Biblically Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) has stopped lying, but his relentless truthfulness begins to cause big problems. Sara Gilbert guest stars. Lindsey Kraft, Ian Gomez, David Krumholtz, Tony Rock and Camryn Manheim also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Good Girls Beth (Christina Hendricks) is questioned by Dean (Matthew Lillard) about her ties to Rio (Manny Montana), and Ruby's (Retta) lying is discovered by Stan (Reno Wilson), while Annie (Mae Whitman) has second thoughts. 10 p.m. NBC
The Crossing A small-town sheriff (Steve Zahn) and a DHS agent (Sandrine Holt) team up to investigate 47 refugees who wash up in a small fishing village, claiming to be fleeing a war taking place 180 years in the future, in this new science fiction thriller. Natalie Martinez, Rick Gomez and Georgina Haig also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The plight of Shahin Najafi, an Iranian musician whose death was ordered because of his 2012 rap song, is detailed in the new documentary "When God Sleeps." 10 p.m. KOCE
Summer House The unscripted series ends its season. 10 p.m. Bravo
UnREAL Closely monitored by Dr. Simon (Brandon Jay McLaren), Rachel (Shiri Appleby) tries to help her dad (guest star Barclay Hope) detox from the pharmaceuticals in his system, while Quinn and Chet (Constance Zimmer, Craig Bierko) takes steps to handle two contestants in this new episode. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day A day late for April Fool's, this new special offers a compilation of highlights from the series "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," which will start a new season soon. 9 p.m. KTLA
King in the Wilderness Peter Kunhardt's new documentary focuses on the final chapters in the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as he struggled with inner doubts and a snowballing onslaught of outside criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. 8 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning Author Cecile Richards; author Menno Schilthuizen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Authors Tyra Banks and Carolyn London. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Holly Robinson Peete ("Meet the Peetes"); Clint Arthur. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Mann ("Blockers"); Steve Zahn ("The Crossing"); sports cars at the New York Auto Show. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Chicken may not be healthy to eat; how to get thicker, shinier, healthier hair. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Tiffani Thiessen ("Alexa and Katie"); Ta'Rhonda Jones, Jenni Pulos and Diann Valentine. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Adam Richman. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; Jacques Torres. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman moved to Las Vegas and ended up sex trafficked, abused and homeless. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Seth Rogen ("Hilarity for Charity"); Giada De Laurentiis ("Giada's Italy"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé "Fifty Million Rising." (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tracy Morgan; Kate Mara; Chris Lane and Tori Kelly perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jeffrey Dean Morgan; Jenna Fischer; Ashley McBryde performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Mann; Jared Harris; Amy Klobuchar; Steve Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Bobby Lee; Jungle performs; Travis Fimmel. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament Championship. 6 p.m. TBS
Baseball Cleveland Indians hope to spoil the Angels home opener. 7 p.m. ESPN2 and FSN
