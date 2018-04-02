Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'The Terror' on AMC

Ed Stockly
By
Apr 01, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Jared Harris stars in a new episode of the period horror series "The Terror" on AMC. (Aidan Monaghan / AMC)
SERIES

Get Up Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose cohost this new three-hour morning show that's a combination of news, analysis and opinion on sports. 7 a.m. ESPN2

Wild Spaces In the first of two new episodes, this documentary series visits the Marine National Monument that protects the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, encompassing an area bigger than all U.S. national parks combined; then the series explores Canyonlands National Park in Utah. 7 and 7:30 p.m. National Geographic

The Voice Past winners Cassadee Pope, Jordan Smith, Chris Blue and Chloe Kohanski serve as advisers as the knockout rounds begin. 8 p.m. NBC

The Terror The horrifying creature now being referred to as "the thing on the ice" has begun stalking the crews aboard the ships, so Capt. Francis Crozier (Jared Harris) pleads with John Franklin (Ciaran Hinds) to send a party to alert the world at large about the mission's dire situation. 9 p.m. AMC

Spring Baking Championship In the pre-heat, the bakers prepare eclairs; then in the main heat, judge Duff Goldman challenges them to create edible spring goody baskets filled with two types of baked treats, one of which must incorporate hard-boiled eggs. 9 p.m. Food Network

Mary Kills People Naomi (Katie Douglas) is confined with Jess (Abigail Winter) and struggles not to reveal Mary's (Caroline Dhavernas) secret in this new episode. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Living Biblically Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) has stopped lying, but his relentless truthfulness begins to cause big problems. Sara Gilbert guest stars. Lindsey Kraft, Ian Gomez, David Krumholtz, Tony Rock and Camryn Manheim also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Good Girls Beth (Christina Hendricks) is questioned by Dean (Matthew Lillard) about her ties to Rio (Manny Montana), and Ruby's (Retta) lying is discovered by Stan (Reno Wilson), while Annie (Mae Whitman) has second thoughts. 10 p.m. NBC

The Crossing A small-town sheriff (Steve Zahn) and a DHS agent (Sandrine Holt) team up to investigate 47 refugees who wash up in a small fishing village, claiming to be fleeing a war taking place 180 years in the future, in this new science fiction thriller. Natalie Martinez, Rick Gomez and Georgina Haig also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens The plight of Shahin Najafi, an Iranian musician whose death was ordered because of his 2012 rap song, is detailed in the new documentary "When God Sleeps." 10 p.m. KOCE

Summer House The unscripted series ends its season. 10 p.m. Bravo

UnREAL Closely monitored by Dr. Simon (Brandon Jay McLaren), Rachel (Shiri Appleby) tries to help her dad (guest star Barclay Hope) detox from the pharmaceuticals in his system, while Quinn and Chet (Constance Zimmer, Craig Bierko) takes steps to handle two contestants in this new episode. 10 p.m. Lifetime

SPECIALS

Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day A day late for April Fool's, this new special offers a compilation of highlights from the series "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," which will start a new season soon. 9 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

King in the Wilderness Peter Kunhardt's new documentary focuses on the final chapters in the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as he struggled with inner doubts and a snowballing onslaught of outside criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Cecile Richards; author Menno Schilthuizen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Authors Tyra Banks and Carolyn London. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Holly Robinson Peete ("Meet the Peetes"); Clint Arthur. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Mann ("Blockers"); Steve Zahn ("The Crossing"); sports cars at the New York Auto Show. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Chicken may not be healthy to eat; how to get thicker, shinier, healthier hair. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Tiffani Thiessen ("Alexa and Katie"); Ta'Rhonda Jones, Jenni Pulos and Diann Valentine. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Adam Richman. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; Jacques Torres. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman moved to Las Vegas and ended up sex trafficked, abused and homeless. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Seth Rogen ("Hilarity for Charity"); Giada De Laurentiis ("Giada's Italy"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé "Fifty Million Rising." (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tracy Morgan; Kate Mara; Chris Lane and Tori Kelly perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jeffrey Dean Morgan; Jenna Fischer; Ashley McBryde performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Mann; Jared Harris; Amy Klobuchar; Steve Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Bobby Lee; Jungle performs; Travis Fimmel. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament Championship. 6 p.m. TBS

Baseball Cleveland Indians hope to spoil the Angels home opener. 7 p.m. ESPN2 and FSN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

This week's TV Movies

