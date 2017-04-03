Tuesday's TV highlights: The CW's 'iZombie' on KTLA

SERIES

NCIS A hacker sends time-delayed malware into a vice admiral’s computer, giving McGee (Sean Murray) and the rest of the team limited time to find the perpetrator before vital files are deleted. Mercedes Ruehl guest stars as Alex’s (Jennifer Esposito) mother in this new episode of the hit series. 8 p.m. CBS

DC's Legends of Tomorrow A time quake damages the Waverider and leaves the team stranded. Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell and Maisie Richardson-Sellers star in the season finale. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle Brick (Atticus Shaffer) hangs out with Axl (Charlie McDermott) at college in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

New Girl Jess (Zooey Deschanel) considers telling Nick (Jake Johnson) how she feels about him while he preps for a meeting with a publisher. Hannah Simone and Max Greenfield also star in the season finale, with guest stars Nasim Pedrad and Fred Willard. 8 p.m. Fox

The Last Days of Jesus This new documentary series examines what may have led to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ – and what role the politics of ancient Rome could have played. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Fosters Callie (Maia Mitchell Callie) disagrees with the defense strategy proposed by her attorneys. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Mick Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) and Alba (Carla Jimenez) go on a gambling spree and while they’re away, Jimmy, Sabrina and Chip (Scott MacArthur, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca) compete to be the one to boss Ben (Jack Stanton) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Bull Model Paulina Porizkova guest stars as a designer who is murdered in this new episode. Michael Weatherly and Christopher Jackson star. Fashion-world staples J. Alexander, Simon Doonan and Jessica Perez guest star as themselves. 9 p.m. CBS

Trial & Error Increased national prominence for Larry’s (John Lithgow) situation means Josh’s (Nicholas D’Agosto) boss (Fred Melamed) gets involved in the case and suggests a new plea. Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer, Jayma Mays and Krysta Rodriguez also star in two new episodes of the courtroom comedy. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) finds that there are a surprising number of zombies in Seattle. Robert Buckley, David Anders, Malcolm Goodwin and Rahul Kohli also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. KTLA

Prison Break Lincoln Burrows and Sara Tancredi (Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies) reunite to track down clues that suggest Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) is still alive in the season premiere. Robert Knepper also stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Imaginary Mary Alice (Jenna Elfman) plays surrogate mom by picking up Bunny (Erica Tremblay) from dance class and Mary (voice of Rachel Dratch) comes along in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans Chelsea Field, the wife of series star Scott Bakula, continues her guest role as a lawyer who is probing ties between the mayor’s office and local criminals. Lucas Black also stars with guest star Jeremy Ratchford. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire Treat Williams reprises his recurring guest role as Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) father, who drops in for an unexpected visit.10 p.m. NBC

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Daisy and Simmons (Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge) are the only hope of rescue for their Hydra-influenced colleagues. Also, Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) returns in this new episode. Clark Gregg also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Rebel This new police drama from producer-director John Singleton deals with the internal conflict officers of color struggle with in a time when some departments are rife with misconduct. Danielle Mone Truitt stars, with Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”), Mykelti Williamson, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Brandon Quinn. 10 p.m. BET

The Americans Philip and Elizabeth (Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys) receive surprising news about Henry (Keidrich Sellati). 10 p.m. FX

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Chelsea Clinton; Sally Bedell Smith; Tamara Mellon. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today David Schwimmer; Carson Daly; Sam Talbot; Steve Greenberg; Jackie Evancho performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mayte Garcia; Ellie Kemper; Sandra Lee; Jidenna performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chefs Bruce Kalman, Michael Voltaggio and Duff Goldman; Robert Knepper (“Prison Break”); musician Peter Asher. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Sally Field (“The Glass Menagerie”); Ellie Kemper (“Smurfs: The Lost Village”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Valerie Bertinelli; Patricia DiMango (“Hot Bench”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Jenna Elfman; Big Boy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Top four signs of cervical cancer every woman should know. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Sherri Shepherd (“Trial and Error”); La’Porsha Renae (“American Idol”) performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Sanaa Lathan (“Shots Fired”); Monte Durham; Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”); Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet and Noah Ritter; Khalid; David Vobora; Kevin Haas. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC