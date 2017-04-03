Tuesday's TV highlights: The CW's 'iZombie' on KTLA

SERIES
NCIS A hacker sends time-delayed malware into a vice admiral’s computer, giving McGee (Sean Murray) and the rest of the team limited time to find the perpetrator before vital files are deleted. Mercedes Ruehl guest stars as Alex’s (Jennifer Esposito) mother in this new episode of the hit series. 8 p.m. CBS
DC's Legends of Tomorrow A time quake damages the Waverider and leaves the team stranded. Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell and Maisie Richardson-Sellers star in the season finale. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Middle Brick (Atticus Shaffer) hangs out with Axl (Charlie McDermott) at college in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
New Girl Jess (Zooey Deschanel) considers telling Nick (Jake Johnson) how she feels about him while he preps for a meeting with a publisher. Hannah Simone and Max Greenfield also star in the season finale, with guest stars Nasim Pedrad and Fred Willard. 8 p.m. Fox
The Last Days of Jesus This new documentary series examines what may have led to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ – and what role the politics of ancient Rome could have played. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Fosters Callie (Maia Mitchell Callie) disagrees with the defense strategy proposed by her attorneys. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Mick Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) and Alba (Carla Jimenez) go on a gambling spree and while they’re away, Jimmy, Sabrina and Chip (Scott MacArthur, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca) compete to be the one to boss Ben (Jack Stanton) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Bull Model Paulina Porizkova guest stars as a designer who is murdered in this new episode. Michael Weatherly and Christopher Jackson star. Fashion-world staples J. Alexander, Simon Doonan and Jessica Perez guest star as themselves. 9 p.m. CBS
Trial & Error Increased national prominence for Larry’s (John Lithgow) situation means Josh’s (Nicholas D’Agosto) boss (Fred Melamed) gets involved in the case and suggests a new plea. Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer, Jayma Mays and Krysta Rodriguez also star in two new episodes of the courtroom comedy. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) finds that there are a surprising number of zombies in Seattle. Robert Buckley, David Anders, Malcolm Goodwin and Rahul Kohli also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. KTLA
Prison Break Lincoln Burrows and Sara Tancredi (Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies) reunite to track down clues that suggest Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) is still alive in the season premiere. Robert Knepper also stars. 9 p.m. Fox
Imaginary Mary Alice (Jenna Elfman) plays surrogate mom by picking up Bunny (Erica Tremblay) from dance class and Mary (voice of Rachel Dratch) comes along in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans Chelsea Field, the wife of series star Scott Bakula, continues her guest role as a lawyer who is probing ties between the mayor’s office and local criminals. Lucas Black also stars with guest star Jeremy Ratchford. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire Treat Williams reprises his recurring guest role as Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) father, who drops in for an unexpected visit.10 p.m. NBC
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Daisy and Simmons (Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge) are the only hope of rescue for their Hydra-influenced colleagues. Also, Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) returns in this new episode. Clark Gregg also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
Rebel This new police drama from producer-director John Singleton deals with the internal conflict officers of color struggle with in a time when some departments are rife with misconduct. Danielle Mone Truitt stars, with Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”), Mykelti Williamson, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Brandon Quinn. 10 p.m. BET
The Americans Philip and Elizabeth (Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys) receive surprising news about Henry (Keidrich Sellati). 10 p.m. FX
CBS This Morning Chelsea Clinton; Sally Bedell Smith; Tamara Mellon. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today David Schwimmer; Carson Daly; Sam Talbot; Steve Greenberg; Jackie Evancho performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mayte Garcia; Ellie Kemper; Sandra Lee; Jidenna performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chefs Bruce Kalman, Michael Voltaggio and Duff Goldman; Robert Knepper (“Prison Break”); musician Peter Asher. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Sally Field (“The Glass Menagerie”); Ellie Kemper (“Smurfs: The Lost Village”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Valerie Bertinelli; Patricia DiMango (“Hot Bench”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Talk Jenna Elfman; Big Boy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Top four signs of cervical cancer every woman should know. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Sherri Shepherd (“Trial and Error”); La’Porsha Renae (“American Idol”) performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Sanaa Lathan (“Shots Fired”); Monte Durham; Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”); Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet and Noah Ritter; Khalid; David Vobora; Kevin Haas. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real(N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Activist Harry Belafonte. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Chelsea Handler. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Scott Eastwood; Blake Shelton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Louis C.K.; Ernie Johnson Jr.; Father John Misty performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Pierce Brosnan; Jenny Slate; Dustin Lynch performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Harry Sanaa Lathan (“Shots Fired”); Monte Durham; Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”); Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) midnight KCOP
The Late Late Show With James Corden Claire Danes; Christine Baranski; Jack McBrayer. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice T; Freida Pinto; Julio Torres; Jonathan Mover. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Writer Damon Lindelof; Agnes Obel performs. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
