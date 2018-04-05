Thursday's TV highlights: 'Atlanta' on FX

The Big Bang Theory Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is running against Sheldon (Jim Parsons) for the presidency of their building's tenants association (Sheldon is the incumbent). Also, Wolowitz and Raj (Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar) try to locate the owner of a drone they found. With Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. 8 p.m. CBS