Thursday's TV highlights: 'Atlanta' on FX

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is running against Sheldon (Jim Parsons) for the presidency of their building's tenants association (Sheldon is the incumbent). Also, Wolowitz and Raj (Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar) try to locate the owner of a drone they found. With Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) gets an unexpected admirer who flirts with her in Spanish. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) enter a bunker from the 1920s to reach another world and rescue their relatives. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy The case of a young patient with a brain tumor leads Amelia, DeLuca and Koracick (Caterina Scorsone, Giacomo Gianniotti, guest star Greg Germann) to attempt an innovative but dangerous operation, while Meredith and Jo (Ellen Pompeo, Camilla Luddington) try to keep their own project alive. 8 p.m. ABC
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation This newest entry in the "Jersey Shore" franchise features original housemates Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in Miami for what they hope will be the vacation of a lifetime. 8 p.m. MTV
Young Sheldon When Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets bullied at school, Mary and George (Zoe Perry, Lance Barber) disagree on how to handle it in this new episode, with Billy Gardell ("Mike & Molly") and Melissa Peterman ("Baby Daddy"). 8:30 p.m. CBS
A.P. Bio Michael Gross guest stars as the ex-flame of Jack's (Glenn Howerton) late mom who wants to mark her birthday with Jack. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) has to be the strong one in the relationship when Adam (William Fichtner) is shaken by a sudden loss in this new episode. Anna Faris, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star, with guest star Steven Weber. 9 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Will and Grace (Eric McCormack, Debra Messing) discover that his mother (guest star Blythe Danner) and her father (guest star Robert Klein) have a romantic relationship in the rebooted comedy's season finale. With Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally and guest star Alec Baldwin. 9 p.m. NBC
Marcia Clark Investigates The former prosecutor revisits the disappearance of Stacy Peterson, a 23-year-old mother of four, who vanished without a trace in 2007. As the search for her continued, suspicion soon fell on her husband, Drew. 9 p.m. A&E
Project Runway All Stars Host Alyssa Milano welcomes Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones and Zac Posen as guest judges as the final three designers create seven-piece collections in the season finale. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Life in Pieces After Heather (Betsy Brandt) tells her to throw out all her stuffed animals, Sophia (Giselle Eisenberg) stages a full-blown musical with the toys as her costars in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
S.W.A.T. When an heiress (guest star Caitlin Carver) is kidnapped, Hondo (Shemar Moore) and his team launch a desperate search throughout Los Angeles in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire Boden (Eamonn Walker) has a lapse in judgment following the rescue of a young boy. 10 p.m. NBC
Scandal Olivia (Kerry Washington) wants to start a new path for herself, and Mellie (Bellamy Young) wants her to make sure that Cyrus (Jeff Perry) will never be a problem again. Tony Goldwyn, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Joshua Malina, Scott Foley and George Newbern also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Atlanta Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sportscaster Jim Nantz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jason Clarke; Paige Davis, Ty Pennington, Genevieve Gorder, Doug Wilson, Kahi Lee and John Gidding. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Russell Dickerson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ben Schwartz ("Happy Anniversary"); Sheila E and Pete Escovedo, LAUSD benefit concert; Leslie Odom Jr. ("Failing Up"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Chapman and Maclain Way; Kimbal Musk; Dr. Susan Albers. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jared Leto; Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show En Vogue performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jason Clarke; Meredith Eaton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The coverup of sexual assaults on vacationers; a man tells of forgetting his child in a hot car. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Magic Johnson; Katie Cazorla, Bridget Kelly and Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Michael Imperioli ("Alex, Inc."); buying cold cuts; supersized sweet treats; tacos. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A 14-year-old girl puts herself in dangerous situations by meeting men online and sneaking out of her home. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell ("Pandas"); Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, 11:03 p.m. KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Norman Reedus; Wendy Williams; Nate Bargatze. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Seth Rogen; Jaina Lee Ortiz; I'm With Her performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Edie Falco; Jason Clarke; Sarah McBride; Steve Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Titus Welliver; Coin performs; David Costabile. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
