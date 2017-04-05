Thursday's TV highlights: 'Dark Net' on Showtime

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) stretches himself thin when he collaborates with Leonard and Wolowitz (Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg) on one project and Amy (Melissa Rauch) on another. Also, Bernadette’s (Bernadette Rostenkowski) maternity leave is over and she must return to work. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Glenn (Mark McKinney) brings his kids to work and they have various effects on the workers, including Jonah (Ben Feldman), who is attracted to his 25-year-old daughter, which creates a dilemma for Amy (America Ferrera). Mateo (Nico Santos) puts another kid to work. Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash and Nichole Bloom also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) search for Kelly Kline (guest star Courtney Ford) and they aren’t alone in wanting to find her as Mick (guest star Adam Fergus) joins them. 8 p.m. KTLA
MasterChef: Junior Edition The 12 remaining cooks prepare a meal that features a pork chop entrée and two sides and serve it to Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
The Great Indoors When Jack (Joel McHale) takes Brooke’s (Susannah Fielding) fiancé, Paul (Andrew Leeds), out for a night on the town with Roland (Stephen Fry), Paul gets drunk and goes missing. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Powerless Exhausted from their workload, the team is looking forward to some time away at an annual retreat until Dr. Psycho releases a toxic gas in Charm City and they’re all quarantined in the office. Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Tudyk, Danny Pudi, Christina Kirk and Ron Funches star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) mourns the passing of her mother, until learning she had been keeping a big secret. Anna Faris, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med After the hospital’s computer system is targeted by a hacker who demands a ransom to restore access, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) must rely on his Navy expertise to locate a bullet in a patient. 9 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) needs an escort for a maple-syrup-tapping outing and Archie (KJ Apa) has ulterior motives for going along. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Amazing Race The teams travel to Sao Paulo, Brazil, in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist: Redemption Tom (Ryan Eggold) is caught between Scottie and Howard (Famke Janssen, Terry O’Quinn). Edi Gathegi and Tawny Cypress also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Sun Records Elvis (Drake Milligan) gets his first taste of fame when he starts playing live shows, while Col. Tom Parker (Billy Gardell) scams his way out of debt and sees an opportunity with Elvis in this new episode. 10 p.m. CMT
Dark Net An eye-opening success in its first season, this science fiction returns with new episodes that provide cautionary lessons about what happens when the virtual world takes over real life. 10 p.m. Showtime
Colony Following a shattering revelation about the fate of the colony, the members of the Bowman family realize they will have to make an impossible choice in the season finale. Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, Amanda Righetti and Alex Neustaedter star. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Julia Roberts; sportscaster Jim Nantz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kurt Russell; Pierce Brosnan; Ryan Scott. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chris Evans; Zach Woods; Easter baskets. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; Pastor John Gray (“The Book of John”); Wayne Newton; Tim Robbins, the Actor’s Gang; baker Lisa Osbourne (Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter-in-law). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Pierce Brosnan (“The Son”); Mandy Patinkin (“Smurfs: The Lost Village”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin; T.I. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Josh Duhamel. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Talk Zach Braff; Jaime Pressly and Chrissy Metz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A 28-day food plan to boost thyroid activity; Mama June. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”); Lawrence Zarian. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Kevin James (“Kevin Can Wait”); Selenis Leyva (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Ninety-year-old woman kicks out her son and his wife, who have no place to live. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Equal pay and black women at work; future of women’s health offices. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley The Rev. Otis Moss Jr., civil and human rights activist. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Highlights of correspondent Jordan Klepper’s reporting on gun safety and Trump supporters. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jay Leno; Kate Upton; Jason Derulo and Ty Dolla Sign. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Adam Sandler; Nathalie Emmanuel; Starley performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jessica Lange; Bassem Youssef; Judy Gold. (N) 11:50 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Evans; Mandy Patinkin; Michelle Branch performs; Jonathan Mover performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Werner Herzog; Veronica Ferres; Potty Mouth; Reid Scott. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
