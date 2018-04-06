Friday's TV highlights: 'Vice' on HBO

A Dog's Purpose Based on W. Bruce Cameron's 2010 novel of the same title, Lasse Hallstrom's sweet 2017 comedy-drama follows a canine spirit as it moves from one incarnation to another and touches the human lives with whom he/she comes into contact. Josh Gad lends his voice to the doggie characters; Dennis Quaid, KJ Apa ("Riverdale"), Juliet Rylance, Britt Robertson and Peggy Lipton also star. 8 p.m. Showtime