Friday's TV highlights: 'Vice' on HBO

SERIES
VICE In the season premiere of the edgy news magazine series, actor Michael Kenneth Williams ("The Night Of"; "The Wire") examines the juvenile justice system. 7:30 p.m. HBO
MacGyver The supervisor of a CIA operative (Amy Smart, reprising her guest role) dies mysteriously. Lucas Till, George Eads, Justin Hires, Tristin Mays, Meredith Eaton and Isabel Lucas star. 8 p.m. CBS
Taken Mills (Clive Standen) tries to stop an act of biological terrorism when invasive species are stolen from the Global Seed Bank in Norway. Jennifer Beals, Adam Goldberg and Jessica Camacho also star with guest stars Rachel Nichols and Sasha Roiz. 8 p.m. NBC
MasterChef: Junior Edition The contestants are literally tied to each other in pairs and have 10 minutes to decorate doughnuts. Then Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Matilda, creates a special twist on a hamburger and French fries that must be duplicated by the contenders. With Christina Tosi and Joe Bastianich. 8 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) is approached by a hired killer (guest star Frankie Faison) McGarrett's father wasn't able to incarcerate, but is now ready to confess his crimes and reveal evidence. Scott Caan and Chi McBride also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is bothered to learn that J.R. (guest star Rosario Dawson) doesn't like her. 9 p.m. KTLA
Blue Bloods Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) investigates an unsolved murder, which doesn't sit well with the detective who originally investigated it in this new episode of the police drama. Bridget Moynahan, Steven Schirripa, Peter Hermann, Tom Selleck and Lorraine Bracco also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Strike Back The team embarks on a big, desperate and utterly reckless plan they hope will clear their names and professional credibility in the season finale of the action series. Former series regulars Sullivan Stapleton and Philip Winchester reprise their old roles. Warren Brown, Roxanne McKee and Daniel MacPherson star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
MOVIES
A Dog's Purpose Based on W. Bruce Cameron's 2010 novel of the same title, Lasse Hallstrom's sweet 2017 comedy-drama follows a canine spirit as it moves from one incarnation to another and touches the human lives with whom he/she comes into contact. Josh Gad lends his voice to the doggie characters; Dennis Quaid, KJ Apa ("Riverdale"), Juliet Rylance, Britt Robertson and Peggy Lipton also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ed Helms; chef Michael Symon; Tinashe performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Geraldo Rivera ("The Geraldo Show: A Memoir"); Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Charlie Plummer ("Lean on Pete"); Chris Wallace; Elizabeth Smart ("Where There's Hope…"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Cyndi Lauper, Harvey Fierstein and Wayne Brady; Myka Meier. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Krasinski ("A Quiet Place"); Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi ("Jersey Shore Family Vacation"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Chef Mark Anthony Bailey. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Vivica A. Fox; Toni Trucks; Rebecca Romijn. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Ledisi, Christine Lakin and Diann Valentine. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Ty Pennington, Genevieve Gorder, Paige Davis, Doug Wilson and John Gidding ("Trading Spaces"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Three sisters say their mother is a raging alcoholic who abuses them and their father. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ice Cube ("Hip Hop Squares"); Aubrey Plaza ("Legion"); basketball player Arike Ogunbowale. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week The future of EPA administrator Scott Pruitt; trade; immigration; Syria: Geoff Bennett, NBC; Kayla Tausche, CNBC; Susan Glasser, Politico; Michael Scherer, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Geraldo Rivera; Louie Anderson; columnist Max Boot; Heather McGhee; former Gov. Eliot Spitzer (D-N.Y.). (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR and midnight KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tiffany Haddish; Jay Chandrasekhar; Kevin Heffernan. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 1 - 7, 2018, in PDF format