Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: 'Moonlight in Vermont' on Hallmark

SERIES

Ransom A man who was recently kidnapped is held hostage again, along with the rest of his family by a thief they caught trying to break into their safe, but Eric (Luke Roberts) has suspicions when he learns of the previous kidnapping. Sarah Greene, Nazneen Contractor and Brandon Jay McLaren also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Son Pierce Brosnan heads the cast of this new series adapted from the novel by Philipp Meyer, about a Texas clan. In the two-hour premiere, Eli McCullough (Jacob Lofland, later played by Brosnan) survives a Comanche attack in 1849, and in 1915, leads his family’s empire through difficult times. The large cast also includes Henry Garrett (“Poldark”), Zahn McClarnon (“Fargo”), Paola Nunez and Sydney Lucas (“Fun Home”). 9 p.m. AMC and Sundance

Love Thy Neighbor The sitcom wraps up another season of laughs with two new back-to-back episodes. Andre Hall, Leigh-Ann Rose, Palmer Williams Jr., Patrice Lovely and Jonathan Chase star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. OWN

Nate & Jeremiah By Design Interior design experts and husbands Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent welcome viewers into their professional and personal lives, which currently involve juggling the usual complications of married life, careers and raising their baby daughter. In the premiere, the two rescue a couple living in the middle of their own disastrous construction zone. 9 p.m. TLC

The Zoo Members of the staff make a journey to east Africa to return to the wild thousands of toads they helped rescue from extinction in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

For Peete’s Sake Holly and Dolores meet with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to talk about how to reform police training, particularly in terms of how it involves interaction with the special-needs community. 10 p.m. OWN

Saturday Night Live Louis C.K. hosts with musical guest the Chainsmokers. 11:29 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

Moonlight in Vermont After a painful romantic breakup, a New York City real estate broker (Lacey Chabert) takes a break from the city at her family’s Vermont inn. Unfortunately, her ex (Jesse Moss) shows up with a new girlfriend, prompting her to try to make him jealous by pretending the inn’s handsome head chef (Carlo Marks) is her new love. Jason Cermak and Rebecca Staab also star in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Boy A young nanny (Lauren Cohan, “The Walking Dead”) is shocked and bemused when she discovers that the young lad an elderly English couple employs her to care for is a porcelain doll in this 2016 American-Chinese thriller. Rupert Evans also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Jaclyn Smith. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S. missile strikes on Syria: Former CIA director Gen. David Petraeus (ret.). Iran’s reaction to missile strikes in Syria: Karim Sadjadpour; Robin Wright, the New Yorker. President Xi visits President Trump in Mar-a-Lago: Graham Allison; Elizabeth Economy. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). Former Obama administration National Security Advisor Tom Donilon. Michael Morell and Fran Townsend. Panel: Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post; Ramesh Ponnuru, the National Review; Ed O'Keefe; Michael Duffy, Time. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Panel: David Brooks, the New York Times; Helene Cooper, the New York Times; Danielle Pletka, the American Enterprise Institute; Rich Lowry, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos U.S. missile strikes on Syria: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). President Trump’s role on the world stage: Tom Friedman, the New York Times. Panel: Kristen Soltis Anderson; Cornell Belcher; Matthew Dowd. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace U.S. missile strikes on Syria: National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster. U.S. missile strikes on Syria: Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). Author Admiral William H McRaven (U.S. Navy, ret.) (“Make Your Bed”). Panel: Bill Kristol, the Weekly Standard; Mo Elleithee; Lisa Boothe; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC