Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Before I Fall' and more

SERIES
Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World The journalist travels to Accra, the capital city of Ghana, in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
Saturday Night Live Comic and former "SNL" staff writer John Mulaney hosts a new episode of the sketch series. Indie rocker Jack White is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
Elvis Presley: The Searcher This new two-part documentary recalls the "King of Rock 'n' Roll's" humble origins and tracks his rise to music superstardom in the 1950s, his subsequent movie career, his 1968 comeback and more. 8 and 9:49 p.m. HBO
The Midwife's Deception A pregnant woman begins to suspect her midwife has a dark agenda in this made-for-cable thriller. With Katie Savoy and Penelope Mitchell. 8 p.m. Lifetime
All Saints Based on a true story, this inspirational 2017 drama stars "Northern Exposure's" John Corbett as a small-town pastor who helps a group of Burmese refugees adjust to their new lives in America. Barry Corbin, Cara Buono and David Keith also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Destination Wedding Alexa PenaVega plays a woman who reconnects with an old beau (Jeremy Guilbaut) while trying to prevent her sister's wedding from becoming a disaster in this romantic 2017 TV movie. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Before I Fall Zoey Deutch ("The Disaster Artist") stars in this 2017 thriller about a teenager who keeps reliving the day of her tragic death in a car accident. Halston Sage ("The Orville") and Logan Miller ("Guardians of the Galaxy") also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Former FBI director James Comey's new book, Mueller investigation: Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Universal basic income; shared work spaces and the office of the future; Starbucks' Howard Schultz; the creator of "My Pillow"; a family that is offering $10 million to anyone who can help treat their teenage son's brain tumor; the U.S. Treasury's "mutilated currency division"; pets that make money for their owners selling products on Instagram; Salma Hayek on charitable work and the financial challenges for women in Hollywood; photographers capture workers, commuters and people living in poverty; cemetery real estate; investigating whether money can buy happiness. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Syria, cyberwarfare: Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter; the state of human rights and refugees around the world: the state of human rights and refugees around the world: Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; fascism, new book: former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.). (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Former FBI director James Comey. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fox News Channel
Reliable Sources James Comey's new book; pro-Trump media; National Enquirer's efforts to protect Trump and attack his enemies. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz James Comey's new book; Syria; House Speaker Paul Ryan announces his retirement. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel
60 Minutes Allegiant Air, a discount airline with low fares but high incidence of in-flight breakdowns; Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on narrowing the gender pay gap in the workplace. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Basketball The Golden State Warriors welcome the San Antonio Spurs. noon ABC
Baseball The Angels play the Kansas City Royals and the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks. 4 p.m. FS1; 6 p.m. SportsNet
