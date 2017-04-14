Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: 'The Son' on AMC

SERIES

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond returns for a new season of old-school cooking. 10 a.m. Food Network

Ransom The drama series concludes its season as Eric (Luke Roberts) is teamed with an old enemy to stop a hacker who has set explosives around the world that will be detonated unless the National Security Agency agrees to reveal highly classified files to the perpetrator. Michael Ironside guest stars. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Saturday Night Live Musical guest Harry Styles performs his new single “Sign of the Times” in this new episode of the late-night sketch comedy series broadcast live to the West Coast in prime time. Jimmy Fallon hosts. 8:29 p.m. (Live) and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Training Day Guest star James Paxton (son of series star Bill Paxton) portrays a criminal who partners with his dad (guest star Sam Trammell) as outlaws. Connor Kalopsis, Justin Cornwell, Katrina Law and Marianne Jean-Baptiste also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Son In a scene that flashes back to 1849, young Eli (Jacob Lofland) struggles to find his place among the Comanche tribe, then, in 1915, the adult Eli (Pierce Brosnan) clashes with Pete (Henry Garrett) over how to respond to an unexpected and unwarranted attack on their home. Zahn McClarnon and Paola Nunez also star. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC; 9 p.m. Sundance

Doctor Who The final season for star Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat (head writer and executive producer) opens with a new companion (Pearl Mackie) and a new villain (Nicholas Burns). 9 p.m. BBC America

Class Best-selling young-adult author Patrick Ness (“A Monster Calls”) created this new “Doctor Who” spinoff set at Coal Hill Academy, where the Doctor (played by guest star Peter Capaldi in the premiere) charges four students with protecting their schoolmates against cross-dimensional attacks by dangerous entities. Greg Austin, Sophie Hopkins, Vivian Oparah, Jordan Renzo, Fady Elsayed and Katherine Kelly star. 10:10 p.m. BBC America

The Graham Norton Show Warren Beatty, Miranda Hart, Keeley Hawes and Peter Capaldi are guests, and Jennifer Hudson performs in the season premiere. 11:20 p.m. BBC America

MOVIES

The Ten Commandments Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner and Anne Baxter star in director Cecil B. DeMille’s final film, the 1956 biblical epic about the life of Moses. 7 p.m. ABC

Killer Mom Two years after her adopted mother dies, a teenage girl loses her wealthy dad in a plane crash. At his funeral, she sees her birth mother, who says she’s ready to step in and be the mother she needs. Karen Cliche, Kirby Bliss Blanton and Richard Roy Sutton star in this new 2017 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Like Cats and Dogs A cat lover (Wyatt Nash) and a dog lover (Cassidy Gifford) try to get along in this 2017 romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Hollars Actor-director John Krasinski cast himself as a struggling graphic novelist who learns that his mother (Margo Martindale) has been diagnosed with a brain tumor in this 2016 dramedy. Randall Park, Sharlto Copley, Richard Jenkins also star. 9 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). National security; Bakari Sellers; Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah); Jason Kander; Bill Kristol, Editor, the Weekly Standard. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Mo Rocca meets Pope Francis in Italy. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Ricky Martin. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS The ‘Mother of All Bombs’ dropped on Afghanistan; Sec. of State Tillerson visits Russia; Chinese President Xi visits Palm Beach; North Korea: Antony Blinken; David Frum, the Atlantic; Kori Schake. French election preview; Gerard Araud, France's ambassador to the U.S. Turkey’s upcoming referendum: Mustafa Akyol. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Ben Tracy, reporting from Pyongyang, North Korea. Author David McCullough (“The American Spirit”). White House Chief of Staff and the Presidency: Ken Duberstein, Reagan Chief of Staff; Denis McDonough, Obama Chief of Staff; author Chris Whipple (“The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency”). Politics panel: David Ignatius, the Washington Post; Amity Shlaes; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Jamelle Bouie. Religion panel: Rod Dreher; Russell Moore; Abigail Pogrebin; Father James Martin. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly (Ret.). Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.). Religion panel: Pastor JoAnn Hummel; Bishop T.D. Jakes; Rabbi David Saperstein. Political panel: Mark Leibovich, the New York Times Magazine; Heather McGhee, Demos; Andrea Mitchell; former Sen. John E. Sununu (R-N.H.). (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. MSNBC