Tuesday's TV highlights: 'NCIS New Orleans' on CBS

SERIES

NCIS The murder of a Marine turns out to be connected to an undercover mission Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) worked that involved a dirt-bike gang. Mark Harmon, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, Jennifer Esposito, Emily Wickersham and David McCallum also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Middle Axl (Charlie McDermott) lets Frankie (Patricia Heaton) weigh in as he shops for a suit for business interviews, while Mike (Neil Flynn) threatens to get rid of the family’s swimming pool if Sue and Brick (Eden Sher, Atticus Shaffer) don’t start using it. 8 p.m. ABC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Terry’s (Terry Crews) ex (guest star Kimberly Herbert Gregory) plays a crucial role in evaluating the precinct. Also, Jake and Rosa (Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz) meet the star and producer (guest stars Nathan Fillion and Greg Germann) of a favorite television show, victimized by an on-set robbery. 8 p.m. Fox

Pretty Little Liars Spencer (Troian Bellisario) tries to learn more about her connection to Mary Drake (Andrea Parker), while Aria and Ezra (Lucy Hale, Ian Harding) worry about the return of Nicole (Rebecca Breeds) as the drama returns for its last 10 episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Bull Isaiah Washington guest stars as an attorney who becomes a defendant, accused of killing his fiancée. Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr and Jaime Lee Kirchner also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Prison Break Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) has more reasons to fear for her safety when T-Bag (Robert Knepper) warns her about being tailed by operatives (guest stars Steve Mouzakis and Marina Benedict). Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Frontline The new two-hour episode “Last Days of Solitary” profiles several inmates, who had been held long-term in solitary confinement, as they leave prison. 9 p.m. KOCE and 10 p.m. KPBS

Famous in Love Bella Thorne stars in this new series as college student Paige Townsen, whose life changes forever after she attends an open casting call for the lead role in a new major movie franchise. Carter Jenkins, Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss, Pepi Sonuga, Keith Powers and Perrey Reeves also star. 9 p.m. Freeform

NCIS: New Orleans Sheryl Crow performs during this new episode of the procedural drama. Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Shalita Grant and CCH Pounder star and Steven Weber continues in his recurring guest role. 10 p.m. CBS

Trial & Error Josh (Nicholas D’Agosto) wraps up the case by putting Larry (John Lithgow) on the stand in the first episode of tonight’s two-part season finale. A verdict is announced in the conclusion. Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer and Jayma Mays also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. NBC

Cooper’s Treasure One of NASA’s seven original Gemini astronauts, Gordon “Gordo” Cooper, located various shipwrecks from low Earth orbit. In this new series treasure hunter Darrell Miklos tries to decode and follow the map Cooper created. 10 p.m. Discovery

The Americans Paige (Holly Taylor) becomes more deeply entwined in the world of her parents (Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys) in this new episode of the espionage thriller. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later This new special features archival footage and interviews chronicling the 1992 Los Angeles riots. 9 p.m. A&E

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Oprah Winfrey and Renée Elise Goldsberry; Peter Sokolowski; Jess Lockwood. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) (“This Is Our Fight)”; Michael Phelps; Pastor John Gray and Aventer Gray; Olivia Holt performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Pretty Little Liars” cast; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Kelly Rowland (“Whoa Baby! A Guide for New Moms”); Hunter Hayes; Waterkeeper Alliance: Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Kristin Chenoweth (“American Gods”); Renée Elise Goldsberry; Jussie Smollett (“Empire”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Charlamagne Tha God. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Naturi Naughton (“Power”); prom fashions: Monte Durham (“Say Yes to the Dress”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Heroin; Nancy Grace discusses Casey Anthony. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The doctors test health-related products; broken-heart retreat; kidnap warnings. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Judge Lauren Lake. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC