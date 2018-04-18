Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Bill Nye: Science Guy' on 'POV' and more

SERIES
Riverdale The gang prepares to perform in a musical version of the Stephen King thriller "Carrie" on a new episode of the mystery drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
Nova The new two-hour episode, "Decoding the Weather Machine," checks in with scientists around the world who are working toward a better understanding of how Earth's climate functions. 8 p.m. KOCE
Hollywood Darlings Beverley Mitchell, Jodie Sweetin and Christine Lakin are back for a second season of their reality-style sitcom. 8 p.m. Pop
Criminal Minds A bizarre case sends the team to Taos, N.M., as the procedural drama closes out its 13th season with a double episode. Joe Mantegna, Matthew Gray Gubler and Paget Brewster star. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Former series regular Stephanie March reprises her role as Alexandra Cabot in a new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. NBC
The Originals Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) tries to lure Klaus (Joseph Morgan) back to New Orleans as this spinoff of "The Vampire Diaries" begins its fifth and final season. 9 p.m. KTLA
Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") is among the celebrities sitting for a psychic reading in this new episode of the reality series. 9 p.m. E!
Designated Survivor Michael J. Fox — who previously worked with series star Kiefer Sutherland in the 1988 movie "Bright Lights, Big City" — begins a multiple-episode guest arc as a lawyer in a new episode of the D.C.-set drama. 10 p.m. ABC
POV This anthology series begins another season with the new documentary "Bill Nye: Science Guy," profiling the scientist, TV personality and tireless advocate for a variety of causes, including for science education in schools. 10 p.m. KOCE
Glam Masters The winner is revealed as this beauty-themed reality competition ends its freshman season. 10 p.m. Lifetime
America Inside Out With Katie Couric The journalist explores the lives of Muslim Americans in the new episode "The Muslim Next Door." 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Hip Hop Squares Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip") joins the fun as this rap-themed reboot of the classic game show returns with new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. VH1
SPECIALS
The 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Pop music's Ricky Martin is feted as part of this event celebrating accurate representations of LGBT people in the media. 8 p.m. Logo
MOVIES
Casablanca Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman play former lovers reunited during wartime in this classic 1942 romantic thriller. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Wendy Mogel. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Former FBI director James Comey; Robert De Niro; movie producer Jane Rosenthal; Jason Aldean performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michael J. Fox; Letitia Wright. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Nigel Lythgoe and Paul Crewes ("Brit Week"); Ryan Destiny ("Star"); the cast of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Race car driver Danica Patrick; shark attacks. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Joel McHale; Letitia Wright ("Avengers: Infinity War"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former FBI director James Comey. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Kate Walsh; Hot Topics; Ask Wendy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Bill Hader; Henry Winkler; Adam Rodriguez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Whether dairy is part of a healthy diet; journalist Natalie Morales provides healthy recipes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Cannabis cream for heel pain; a woman gets a double mastectomy to save her life; therapy dogs. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld"); panel: Morgan Stewart, Garcelle Beauvais and Malika Haqq. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Emily Wickersham ("NCIS"); saving money using a smartphone; young dancer performs; upcycling. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Snack swap-outs; the mother-daughter duo from HGTV's "Good Bones"; French-onion grilled cheese. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil The four biggest issues in relationships: money, sex, trust and weight. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer; Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld"); Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Beverly Bond ("Black Girls Rock"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Chelsea Clinton. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Joe Manganiello; Natasha Leggero. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Claire Danes; Letitia Wright; Kevin Delaney. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cynthia Nixon; Alan Cumming; Franz Ferdinand performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Gwen Stefani; Josh Holloway; Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Christina Hendricks; Luke Hemsworth; Abigail Spencer. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tyler Perry; Ben Mendelsohn; journalist McKay Coppins. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Josh Radnor; Mimicking Birds perform; comic Tom Segura. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball The NBA playoffs continue as the Indiana Pacers play the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Houston Rockets. 4 and 6:30 p.m. TNT
Baseball The Angels host the Boston Red Sox and the Dodgers visit San Diego Padres. 7 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
