Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Bill Nye: Science Guy' on 'POV' and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 17, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Bill Nye the Science Guy is profiled on the season premiere of "POV" on KOCE. (David Alvarado / Structure Films)
SERIES

Riverdale The gang prepares to perform in a musical version of the Stephen King thriller "Carrie" on a new episode of the mystery drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

Nova The new two-hour episode, "Decoding the Weather Machine," checks in with scientists around the world who are working toward a better understanding of how Earth's climate functions. 8 p.m. KOCE

Hollywood Darlings Beverley Mitchell, Jodie Sweetin and Christine Lakin are back for a second season of their reality-style sitcom. 8 p.m. Pop

Criminal Minds A bizarre case sends the team to Taos, N.M., as the procedural drama closes out its 13th season with a double episode. Joe Mantegna, Matthew Gray Gubler and Paget Brewster star. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Former series regular Stephanie March reprises her role as Alexandra Cabot in a new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. NBC

The Originals Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) tries to lure Klaus (Joseph Morgan) back to New Orleans as this spinoff of "The Vampire Diaries" begins its fifth and final season. 9 p.m. KTLA

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") is among the celebrities sitting for a psychic reading in this new episode of the reality series. 9 p.m. E!

Designated Survivor Michael J. Fox — who previously worked with series star Kiefer Sutherland in the 1988 movie "Bright Lights, Big City" — begins a multiple-episode guest arc as a lawyer in a new episode of the D.C.-set drama. 10 p.m. ABC

POV This anthology series begins another season with the new documentary "Bill Nye: Science Guy," profiling the scientist, TV personality and tireless advocate for a variety of causes, including for science education in schools. 10 p.m. KOCE

Glam Masters The winner is revealed as this beauty-themed reality competition ends its freshman season. 10 p.m. Lifetime

America Inside Out With Katie Couric The journalist explores the lives of Muslim Americans in the new episode "The Muslim Next Door." 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Hip Hop Squares Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip") joins the fun as this rap-themed reboot of the classic game show returns with new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

SPECIALS

The 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Pop music's Ricky Martin is feted as part of this event celebrating accurate representations of LGBT people in the media. 8 p.m. Logo

MOVIES

Casablanca Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman play former lovers reunited during wartime in this classic 1942 romantic thriller. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Wendy Mogel. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Former FBI director James Comey; Robert De Niro; movie producer Jane Rosenthal; Jason Aldean performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michael J. Fox; Letitia Wright. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Nigel Lythgoe and Paul Crewes ("Brit Week"); Ryan Destiny ("Star"); the cast of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Race car driver Danica Patrick; shark attacks. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Joel McHale; Letitia Wright ("Avengers: Infinity War"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former FBI director James Comey. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Kate Walsh; Hot Topics; Ask Wendy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Bill Hader; Henry Winkler; Adam Rodriguez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Whether dairy is part of a healthy diet; journalist Natalie Morales provides healthy recipes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Cannabis cream for heel pain; a woman gets a double mastectomy to save her life; therapy dogs. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld"); panel: Morgan Stewart, Garcelle Beauvais and Malika Haqq. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Emily Wickersham ("NCIS"); saving money using a smartphone; young dancer performs; upcycling. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Snack swap-outs; the mother-daughter duo from HGTV's "Good Bones"; French-onion grilled cheese. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil The four biggest issues in relationships: money, sex, trust and weight. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer; Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld"); Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Beverly Bond ("Black Girls Rock"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Chelsea Clinton. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Joe Manganiello; Natasha Leggero. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Claire Danes; Letitia Wright; Kevin Delaney. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cynthia Nixon; Alan Cumming; Franz Ferdinand performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Gwen Stefani; Josh Holloway; Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Christina Hendricks; Luke Hemsworth; Abigail Spencer. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tyler Perry; Ben Mendelsohn; journalist McKay Coppins. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Josh Radnor; Mimicking Birds perform; comic Tom Segura. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Basketball The NBA playoffs continue as the Indiana Pacers play the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Houston Rockets. 4 and 6:30 p.m. TNT

Baseball The Angels host the Boston Red Sox and the Dodgers visit San Diego Padres. 7 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

