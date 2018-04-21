Advertisement

Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'War for the Planet of the Apes' and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 20, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Caesar (Andy Serkis) leads his troops in the 2017 sci-fi movie "War for the Planet of the Apes" on HBO. (20th Century Fox)
SERIES

Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World The veteran journalist visits Shanghai, then Accra, to talk with locals about romance and related issues in back-to-back new episodes. 7 and 8 p.m. CNN

Ransom Eric and Oliver (Luke Roberts, Brandon Jay McLaren) try to rescue a CIA operative who was kidnapped while vacationing with her family in Vienna in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Iyanla, Fix My Life The life coach counsels two paid escorts looking to leave the sex trade behind in this new episode. 9 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

Barbara Bush Funeral Special coverage of the former first lady's funeral in Houston. 9 a.m. ABC, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC
MOVIES

The Thomas Crown Affair Steve McQueen plays a Boston millionaire who masterminds robberies just for fun, and Faye Dunaway is the insurance investigator out to stop him, in Norman Jewison's 1968 caper flick. 5 p.m. TCM

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot plays the title character in this superior 2017 superhero tale set in the DC universe. With Chris Pine, David Thewlis and Robin Wright. 5:35 p.m. HBO

War for the Planet of the Apes Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his tribe of intelligent apes are pitted against a rogue U.S. military faction in this 2017 entry in the enduring sci-fi movie franchise. Woody Harrelson and Steve Zahn also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Psycho In-Law A would-be bride contends with her intended's former mother-in-law in this 2017 TV movie. With Katie Leclerc and Catherine Dyer. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Unlocked Noomi Rapace ("The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo") heads an all-star cast in Michael Apted's formulaic 2017 espionage drama. With Michael Douglas, Toni Collette, John Malkovich and Orlando Bloom. 8 p.m. Starz

My Secret Valentine Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker star in an encore of this made-for-cable romantic fable. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Headlines: Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway; foreign policy, national security, headlines: Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Strategies for getting rid of clutter; Pauley Perrette ("NCIS"); volunteers who tend grave gardens in a West Philadelphia cemetery; choreographer Justin Peck (Broadway's "Carousel"); the quest to find Steve McQueen's famed Mustang from the movie "Bullitt"; cheese-monger competition in San Francisco; historian Douglas Brinkley on the life and legacy of Barbara Bush. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS American leadership in the world, the #metoo movement: journalist Ronan Farrow; Trump and the GOP: columnist Mona Charen, Dan Senor; transition of power in Cuba. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.); Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif; former New York City mayor Michael R. Bloomberg. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press White House legislative director Marc Short; Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Syria, France's relationship with the U.S., first year in office: French President Emmanuel Macron. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fox News Channel

Reliable Sources Former FBI director James Comey's memos and book tour; Trump's Russia issues and other investigations; local news rebellion. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Comey's book tour; remembering Barbara Bush; Russia. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel

60 Minutes Facebook data scandal; MIT lab seeks to develop new technologies; Alzheimer's impacts a woman and her caregiver husband. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

Basketball The NBA playoffs continue as the 76ers meet the Heat, the Trail Blazers play the Pelicans, the Rockets take on the Timberwolves, and the Thunder face the Jazz. 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. TNT; 4:30 and 7 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Dodgers welcome the Washington Nationals and the Angels host the San Francisco Giants. 6 p.m. KTLA; 6 p.m. FSN

