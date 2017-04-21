Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: The CW's 'iZombie' on KTLA

SERIES

Dr. Jeff: Extra Dose and Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Both series offer their season finales. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Training Day After a gang shooting leaves a beloved community organizer dead, Frank (the late Bill Paxton) and Kyle (Justin Cornwell) are determined to ensure the victim didn’t die in vain. Guest stars include Lela Rochon Fuqua — the wife of original “Training Day” movie director Antoine Fuqua — and Alan Rosenberg (“L.A. Law”). Katrina Law, Drew Van Acker, Julie Benz and Marianne Jean-Baptiste also star. 9 p.m. CBS

iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) takes on the personality of a murdered lifestyle guru, while Blaine and Peyton (David Anders, Aly Michalka) grow closer in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Son In a flashback to 1849, young Eli (Jacob Lofland) faces a life-or-death test of survival that will determine his fitness to be a warrior. In 1915, the adult Eli (Pierce Brosnan) and the rest of the McCullough family have a dangerous plan to take the fight to their enemy. Zahn McClarnon, Tatanka Means and Paola Nunes also star. 9 p.m. AMC and Sundance; 10 p.m. AMC

Doctor Who The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) takes Bill (Pearl Mackie) to a city on a distant planet, apparently without colonists. 9 p.m. BBC America

Class Devastated by the attack at the prom and the possibly career-ending injury he sustained, Ram (Fady Elsayed) isolates himself from his classmates, until a new and voraciously hungry menace threatens the school. Greg Austin, Sophie Hawkins and Vivian Oparah also star in this new episode with guest star Ben Peel. 10:05 p.m. BBC America

MOVIES

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Director George C. Wolfe adapted Rebecca Skloot’s acclaimed nonfiction book for this new TV movie chronicling the story of 1950s cervical cancer patient Henrietta Lacks, whose cancer cells would play a critical role in changing the course of modern treatment for the disease. Oprah Winfrey stars as Lacks’ daughter Deborah, and “Hamilton” original cast member Renee Elise Goldsberry plays Henrietta in flashbacks. Courtney B. Vance and Leslie Uggams also costar, and Rose Byrne portrays author Rebecca Skloot. 8 p.m. HBO

The Perfect Catch A single mom (Nikki DeLoach) gets a chance to spend time with her old high-school boyfriend (Andrew Walker), who went on to become a baseball superstar, in this new 2017 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union The Mexican border: Sec. of Homeland Security John Kelly. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Congress; President Trump’s first 100 Days: Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.). Panel: Bakari Sellers; Amanda Carpenter; Neera Tanden; Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Potential budget cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts; filmmaker Sheila Nevins, HBO; Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook; Rob Lowe. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Elections and terror in France; Britain’s Prime Minister calls for new elections; Turkey’s vote to give new power to President Erdogan: Jochen Bittner, the New York Times; Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Bernard-Henri Lévy. Putin’s meddling in Western democracies’ elections; Putin’s wealth; the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko: Author Luke Harding (“A Very Expensive Poison: The Assassination of Alexander Litvinenko and Putin’s War with the West”). Making government more transparent: Steve Ballmer. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) (“Two Paths: America Divided or United”). Sec. of Homeland Security John Kelly. Panel: Carol Lee, the Wall Street Journal; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Reihan Salam; Mark Leibovich, the New York Times Magazine. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Panel: Cornell Belcher; Robert Costa; Savannah Guthrie; Peggy Noonan, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. MSNBC, 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace A potential government shutdown; the Trump White House: Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. Dr. Jane Goodall. Panel: Karl Rove; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Charles Lane; Kimberley Strassel, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC