Monday's TV highlights: 'Bates Motel' on A&E

SERIES
CNN Town Hall: Governor John Kasich Anderson Cooper moderates a town hall with former presidential candidate Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). 7 and 11 p.m. CNN
The Voice Shania Twain advises the singers in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Supergirl Kara (Melissa Benoist) attends an event for a big medical announcement by Lena’s (Katie McGrath) ex-boyfriend (guest star Rahul Kohli), but when Snapper (guest star Ian Gomez) shows up, things get dangerous. Chyler Leigh also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
Dancing With the Stars The eight remaining celebrities dance to songs from boy bands and girl groups. The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter serves as guest judge. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham The superhero origin series returns with the villainous Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) introducing himself as the Riddler. Robin Lord Taylor, Donal Logue, Chris Chalk and Ben McKenzie star. James Remar guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Young & Hungry Gabi (Emily Osment) sells an ugly couch that Sofia (Aimee Carrero) got from her boss. 8 p.m. Freeform
Who Do You Think You Are? The series closes out another season with an hour focused on Liv Tyler (“Lord of the Rings”), who tries to unravel the mystery of her father’s (Steven Tyler) maternal family line. 8 p.m. TLC
APB The high-tech police drama ends its season as Gideon (Justin Kirk) deals with a tarnished reputation over terrorist attacks that he and his advanced technology couldn’t prevent. Ernie Hudson and Natalie Martinez also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is finally a published author but now is expected to help promote her book, which causes problems. Meanwhile, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) thinks his younger costar is out to get him. 9 p.m. KTLA
Taken The transfer of Meija (guest star Romano Ozari) to the FBI becomes complicated as the cartel plans to interfere, and Mills (Clive Standen) doesn’t want to hand him over in the first place. Gaius Charles, James Landry Hebert and Brooklyn Sudano also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Quantico The engagement party for Clay and Maxine (guest stars Hunter Parrish and Krysta Rodriguez) could take a dangerous turn when the members of the task force and their quarry are all together in the same place. Marcia Cross also guest stars and Priyanka Chopra stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Auschwitz survivor Renee Firestone is joined by comedians Mel Brooks, Sarah Silverman and Gilbert Gottfried in the new episode, “The Last Laugh,” from filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein, which focuses on how concentration camps prisoners used levity as a means of survival. 10 p.m. KOCE
Bates Motel After five chilling seasons, this thriller inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” comes to a close. Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga star as Norman Bates and his mother, Norma. 10 p.m. A&E
Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) decides to accept the case of a controversial new client, over Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) objections. Also, Mike (Jonathan Banks) has a meeting with a powerful new ally who makes him an offer. 10 p.m. AMC
J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only This new film directed by rapper J. Cole showcases songs from his fourth album, accompanied by and revealing footage containing the heartfelt confessions, concerns and struggles of people in the South, including Atlanta, Baton Rouge, La., and Fayetteville, N.C. 10:30 p.m. HBO
Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live Adam and guest Howie Mandel show how to complete a kitchen makeover without breaking the bank. 11 p.m. Spike
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning John Kasich; Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The Cast of “Amelie” performs; Joy Bauer and Dr. Oz; Lilliana Vazquez; Jenna Von Oy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jackson Galaxy (“My Cat from Hell”); David Mazouz (“Gotham”); beauty expert Emily Loftiss. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Cobie Smulders (“Present Laughter”); Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; co-host John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Allison Janney. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Katherine Heigl (“Unforgettable”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”) discusses the condition he did not know he had. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Nursing home employee records seniors having sex; intoxicated substitute teacher. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Egypt Sherrod (“Property Virgins,” “Flipping Virgins”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Derek Hough (“World of Dance”); Keith Powers (“Famous in Love”); comic Michelle Buteau. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman’s teenage daughters told her that her father raped one of them and molested the other. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Lopez (“Shades of Blue,” “World of Dance”); Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kumail Nanjiani; Real Estate performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kobe Bryant; Kathryn Hahn; Big Boi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Allison Janney; Sheryl Sandberg; Marty Stuart performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Schwartzman; Nicole Richie; Geoffrey Rush. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Gaffigan; Andrea Martin; Jan Böhmermann; Lucius. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Briga Heelan; Ethan Gruska performs; Moshe Kasher. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
