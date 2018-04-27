Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'International Jazz Day From Cuba' on PBS

Ed Stockly
By
Apr 26, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Friday's TV highlights: 'International Jazz Day From Cuba' on PBS
Quincy Jones, left, and Will Smith host "International Jazz Day From Cuba" on PBS. (Steve Mundinger / PBS)
SERIES

MacGyver Mac and Riley (Lucas Till, Tristin Mays) head to Area 51 in the Nevada desert to investigate a strange object that landed in the region. Arye Gross guest stars. George Eads, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton and Isabel Lucas also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot The team must partner with an oddball conspiracy theorist (guest star Christopher Fitzgerald) to keep Crawford from acquiring a deadly weapon. Tori Anderson and Gloria Reuben guest star in this new episode, with series regulars Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza and Ashley Johnson. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Dynasty Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) recruits Jeff (Sam Adegoke) to help in her fight against Blake (Grant Show), while Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is caught in the middle as she tries to choose between the family business or Culhane's (Robert C. Riley) family. 8 p.m. KTLA

Hawaii Five-0 Duke (Dennis Chun) is in a tough spot when the ransom for his kidnapped granddaughter is locked up as police evidence. Scott Caan, Chi McBride, Meaghan Rath, Ian Anthony Dale and Beulah Koale also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Life Sentence As the series relocates to Fridays, Stella and Wes' (Lucy Hale, Elliot Knight) agreement to be honest with each other immediately proves troublesome. 9 p.m. KTLA

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The struggle is very real for Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team as they're cornered and under fire at the Lighthouse. Adrian Pasdar and Jeff Ward continue their guest roles. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Live From Lincoln Center Leslie Odom Jr. performs in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

Ancient Aliens The series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. History

Blue Bloods The hunt for a fugitive forces Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) to seek help from his jailed nemesis Victor Lugo (guest star Nick Cordero) in this new episode that has a twist similar to the movie "48 Hrs." Marisa Ramirez, Steven Schirripa, Bridget Moynahan and Tom Selleck also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Taskmaster Reggie Watts challenges contestants to play basketball without using their hands and to record themselves doing something that will look impressive when played backward in this new unscripted comedy. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

International Jazz Day From Cuba Will Smith and Quincy Jones host this celebration of the storied musical genre. 10 p.m. KOCE

David Bowie: Five Years The filmmakers behind this British documentary took advantage of their unprecedented access to the rock star's personal archive as they explore five seminal years in Bowie's life and career. 10 p.m. BBC America

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sarah Lacy, founder of Chairman Mom. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today JJ Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kylie Minogue performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Mariano Trujillo, Fox Deportes; Julie Montagu, BBC; Elizabeth Wagmeister ("Page Six TV"); Chris Wallace; Chef Joe Isidori. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Joshua Jackson; Lauren Ridloff; Steven Van Zandt performs. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Adam Sandler ("The Week Of"); Josh Holloway ("Colony"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Ali Wentworth ("Go Ask Ali"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Barry Manilow; chef Joe Isidori. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Similarities between David and Louise Turpin, who are accused of abusing their children, and Jennifer and Sarah Hart, the parents of six children in a family that plummeted down a cliff in an SUV into the Pacific. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Man sues strip-club dancer; flipping off a cop; a forehead tattoo; food bullies; dry eyes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Letitia Wright ("Avengers: Infinity War"); Siggy Flicker, Rachel Lindsay and Jessica Vilchis. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A former member of a religious group tells of being indoctrinated and drugged. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Benedict Cumberbatch ("Avengers: Infinity War"); Keith Urban performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Grace Byers ("Empire"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week Turmoil in the Trump Cabinet; the Iran nuclear deal: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Tara Palmeri, ABC; Mark Landler, the New York Times; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Journalist Ronan Farrow; columnist Ross Douthat; Ian Bremmer; Ana Marie Cox; John Podhoretz. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dr. Phil McGraw; Hailey Baldwin; Julio Torres. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mandy Patinkin; Heather Pasternak. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels host the Yankees, 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers visit the Giants. 7 p.m. SNLA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 22-28, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

ed.stockly@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement