Friday's TV highlights: 'International Jazz Day From Cuba' on PBS

MacGyver Mac and Riley (Lucas Till, Tristin Mays) head to Area 51 in the Nevada desert to investigate a strange object that landed in the region. Arye Gross guest stars. George Eads, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton and Isabel Lucas also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot The team must partner with an oddball conspiracy theorist (guest star Christopher Fitzgerald) to keep Crawford from acquiring a deadly weapon. Tori Anderson and Gloria Reuben guest star in this new episode, with series regulars Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza and Ashley Johnson. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) recruits Jeff (Sam Adegoke) to help in her fight against Blake (Grant Show), while Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is caught in the middle as she tries to choose between the family business or Culhane's (Robert C. Riley) family. 8 p.m. KTLA
Hawaii Five-0 Duke (Dennis Chun) is in a tough spot when the ransom for his kidnapped granddaughter is locked up as police evidence. Scott Caan, Chi McBride, Meaghan Rath, Ian Anthony Dale and Beulah Koale also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Life Sentence As the series relocates to Fridays, Stella and Wes' (Lucy Hale, Elliot Knight) agreement to be honest with each other immediately proves troublesome. 9 p.m. KTLA
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The struggle is very real for Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team as they're cornered and under fire at the Lighthouse. Adrian Pasdar and Jeff Ward continue their guest roles. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Live From Lincoln Center Leslie Odom Jr. performs in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Ancient Aliens The series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. History
Blue Bloods The hunt for a fugitive forces Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) to seek help from his jailed nemesis Victor Lugo (guest star Nick Cordero) in this new episode that has a twist similar to the movie "48 Hrs." Marisa Ramirez, Steven Schirripa, Bridget Moynahan and Tom Selleck also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Taskmaster Reggie Watts challenges contestants to play basketball without using their hands and to record themselves doing something that will look impressive when played backward in this new unscripted comedy. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
International Jazz Day From Cuba Will Smith and Quincy Jones host this celebration of the storied musical genre. 10 p.m. KOCE
David Bowie: Five Years The filmmakers behind this British documentary took advantage of their unprecedented access to the rock star's personal archive as they explore five seminal years in Bowie's life and career. 10 p.m. BBC America
CBS This Morning Sarah Lacy, founder of Chairman Mom. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today JJ Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kylie Minogue performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Mariano Trujillo, Fox Deportes; Julie Montagu, BBC; Elizabeth Wagmeister ("Page Six TV"); Chris Wallace; Chef Joe Isidori. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Joshua Jackson; Lauren Ridloff; Steven Van Zandt performs. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Adam Sandler ("The Week Of"); Josh Holloway ("Colony"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Ali Wentworth ("Go Ask Ali"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Barry Manilow; chef Joe Isidori. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Similarities between David and Louise Turpin, who are accused of abusing their children, and Jennifer and Sarah Hart, the parents of six children in a family that plummeted down a cliff in an SUV into the Pacific. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Man sues strip-club dancer; flipping off a cop; a forehead tattoo; food bullies; dry eyes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Letitia Wright ("Avengers: Infinity War"); Siggy Flicker, Rachel Lindsay and Jessica Vilchis. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A former member of a religious group tells of being indoctrinated and drugged. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Benedict Cumberbatch ("Avengers: Infinity War"); Keith Urban performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Grace Byers ("Empire"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Turmoil in the Trump Cabinet; the Iran nuclear deal: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Tara Palmeri, ABC; Mark Landler, the New York Times; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Journalist Ronan Farrow; columnist Ross Douthat; Ian Bremmer; Ana Marie Cox; John Podhoretz. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dr. Phil McGraw; Hailey Baldwin; Julio Torres. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mandy Patinkin; Heather Pasternak. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Baseball The Angels host the Yankees, 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers visit the Giants. 7 p.m. SNLA
