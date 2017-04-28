Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: 'Dr. Who' on BBC America

SERIES

Training Day Frank (Bill Paxton) and Kyle (Justin Cornwell) investigate the disappearances of several of Holly’s (Julie Benz) “working girls” and are led to a Hollywood producer known for his quirky behavior. Lou Diamond Phillips, Sofia Vassilieva and Jim Piddock guest star with Katrina Law, Drew Van Acker, Christina Vidal and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. 8 p.m. CBS

The Son A formidable enemy compels young Eli (Jacob Lofland) to question where his loyalties lie then, in 1915, the McCullough’s past is coming back to haunt them. Pierce Brosnan and Zahn McClarnon also star. 9 p.m. AMC and Sundance

Doctor Who London residents turn out for the 1814 Frost Fair, but revelers are disappearing through the frozen River Thames. Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie star. 9 p.m. BBC America

Class Parts of London are infiltrated by a malevolent alien from another dimension who is able to morph into the shape of lost loved ones. Vivian Oparah, Fady Elsayed, Greg Austin and Katherine Kelly also star. 10 p.m. BBC America

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Celebrating the free press, while there's still a free press to celebrate. 10 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

White House Correspondents' Assn. Awards Dinner Hasan Minhaj (“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”) is the headliner; Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein speak on the topic of a free and independent press. 6:30 and 8 p.m. CSPAN; 7 p.m. CNN and MSNBC

2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Taped April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., this two-hour special features the induction of progressive rock band Yes, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Nile Rodgers, Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur. 8 p.m. HBO

LA Riots: 25 Years Later Six days that forever changed Los Angeles. 8:30 p.m. KCAL and 11:30 p.m. CBS

RIOT First-hand stories from Los Angeles in 1992. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Burn...Burn! A look at civil unrest in California as well as the relationship between African Americans and the LAPD. 9:05 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper President Trump's first 100 days: Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Samantha Bee (“Full Frontal”). Panel: Ana Navarro; Van Jones; former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.); former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus; Daryl Hall and John Oates; Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS North Korea’s nuclear ambitions; bombing targets in Syria; using the “MOAB” on ISIS; national security: Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice. NAFTA; U.S. and Canada trade: Chrystia Freeland, Canadian Minister of Foreign. Trump’s first 100 days: Matthew Kroenig; Tim Naftali; Timothy Snyder; Shirley Anne Warshaw. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation President Donald Trump; Julie Pace; the Associated Press; Ed O'Keefe; Molly Ball, the Atlantic; Michael Gerson, the Washington Post; Norah O’Donnell; Charlie Rose. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Angus King (R-Maine). Panel: Helene Cooper, the New York Times; Chris Matthews; Danielle Pletka; Nicolle Wallace. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC