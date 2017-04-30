Monday's TV highlights: 'Better Call Saul' on AMC

SERIES

Kevin Can Wait Series star Kevin James reunites with his “wife” from his previous series “The King of Queens” as Leah Remini guest stars in the start of the new two-part episode that ends this sitcom’s first season. She plays a rival cop with whom the fictional Kevin had worked earlier, and he’s drawn out of retirement to team with her again to revive an undercover mission in which they posed as spouses. 8 p.m. CBS

Supergirl When Alex (Chyler Leigh) is kidnapped, to be used as a pawn in getting a criminal freed from prison, Supergirl and Maggie (Melissa Benoist, Floriana Lima) become unlikely allies in trying to rescue her. Teri Hatcher guest stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

Dancing With the Stars The seven remaining couples perform dances that capture the spirit of diverse movie genres. Stars from “Descendants 2” perform, and Mandy Moore takes a turn as guest judge. 8 p.m. ABC

Kids BBQ Championship Popular Food Network personality Damaris Phillips cohosts along with the returning Eddie Jackson as this fun competition enters its second season. 8 p.m. Food Network

Young & Hungry Gabi and Sofia (Emily Osment, Aimee Carrero) scheme to become bridesmaids when they learn their high-school frenemy is throwing a lavish destination wedding with all expenses paid. 8 p.m. Freeform

Baby Daddy While Riley, Danny and Bonnie (Chelsea Kane, Derek Thelen, Melissa Peterman) head off on a “babymoon” cruise, Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) meets a high-strung runaway bride who becomes convinced that she and Ben are destined to be together, in the same way he dreams of life with Elle (Katie Gill). 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Superior Donuts Cedric the Entertainer guest stars as Franco’s (Jermaine Fowler) estranged, and typically critical father who suddenly turns up to attend Franco’s first art show, much to the surprise of his son. Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal. David Koechner, Maz Jobrani and Anna Baryshnikov also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is pleasantly surprised when her date helps her fix things with Lina (Diane Guerrero). 9 p.m. KTLA

Lucifer Lucifer (Tom Ellis) returns with a new companion, the stripper (played by guest star Lindsey Gort), and wants to help solve a musician’s murder, but others aren’t sure about reteaming with him. Jonathan Togo also guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox

The Great Indoors Roland (Stephen Fry) and his daughter (Susannah Fielding) both have romances to hide, and they both rely on Jack (Joel McHale) to help them do it. Guest stars include Jane Leeves. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion Happy and Toby’s (Jadyn Wong, Eddie Kaye Thomas) wedding becomes complicated, as they first have to battle a fire that gets out of control. Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee and Robert Patrick also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Taken The prequel to Liam Neeson’s action movies ends its season as Mills and John (Clive Standen, Gaius Charles) are determined not to let Christina (Jennifer Beals) be taken out of her job by the FBI. 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens The documentary “National Bird,” executive-produced by filmmaking veterans Errol Morris and Wim Wenders, profiles three ex-military members who blew the whistle on military uses of drones. 10 p.m. KOCE

Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) is forced to ask Mike (Jonathan Banks) for a favor, while Chuck (Michael McKean) and Jimmy continue their struggle to find a way to compromise. Rhea Seehorn also stars. 10 p.m. AMC

Warning: This Drug May Kill You Filmmaker Perri Peltz (“Risky Drinking”) takes an unflinching look at the escalating epidemic of opioid overdoses in the United States, where the number has quadrupled since 1999.10 p.m. HBO

CBS This Morning Top administration officials discuss the first 100 days; John Dickerson interviews President Trump; National Teacher Appreciation Week: Julianne Hough. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn; Vietnam Remembered; Brandi Miloy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Paul and Dee Dee Sorvino (“Pinot, Pasta and Parties”); Headkrack (“Dish Nation”); Terry Crews; Geoffrey Zakarian; Jenna Elfman (“Imaginary Mary”); Trisha Yearwood; filmmakers Derik Murray, Adrian Buitenhuis and Matt Amado (“I Am Heath Ledger”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Chris Pratt previews “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Ann Coulter. (N) 10 a.m. KAB

The Dr. Oz Show Junk food packaged in 100-calorie portions; a one-week plan to beat bloat. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Model Hunter McGrady and Rosie Mercado launch a movement to change the way people see their bodies. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Jonathan and Drew Scott (“Property Brothers,” “Brother vs. Brother”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC