Tuesday's TV highlights: 'NCIS' on CBS

SERIES

NCIS Elisabeth Rohm (“Law & Order”) guest stars as a mounted police officer who joins forces with Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in the investigation of several crimes in a national park, including the murder of a Marine sergeant. Pauley Perrette, David McCallum, Jennifer Esposito, Wilmer Valderrama and Rocky Carroll also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash Anne Dudek guest stars as a scientist who could help Barry (Grant Gustin) and his team stop Savitar — if Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) doesn’t get to her first. 8 p.m. KTLA

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Desmond Harrington guest stars as a cop who stops an off-duty Terry (Terry Crews) for the color of his skin. Though Terry wants to file a complaint, Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) isn’t sure he should do that. Also, Jake and Amy (Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero) make a test run at parenthood by babysitting Terry’s children. Merrin Dungey also guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Victorian Slum House The 19th century challenges that were faced by families and individuals living in London’s East End are re-created in this new five-episode unscripted series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Fashion Police Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Nene Leakes and Margaret Cho break down celebrity fashion from “The 2017 Met Gala.” 8 p.m. E!

The Mick Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) tries to protect the kids when they catch someone breaking into the house. Thomas Barbusca, Sophia Black-D’Elia, Jack Stanton, Carla Jimenez and Scott MacArthur also star in the season finale. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Great News Carol (Andrea Martin) takes care of Chuck (John Michael Higgins) when eye surgery forces him to miss a day at work for the first time. Adam Campbell, Briga Heelan, Nicole Richie and Horatio Sanz also star with guest star Deidre Hall (“Days of Our Lives”), 9 p.m. NBC. A second new episode follows at 9:30 p.m.

iZombie Liv’s (Rose McIver) personality becomes bossy and controlling after she assumes the personality of a dominatrix, making everyone uncomfortable. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders and Aly Michalka also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Fresh Off the Boat Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee appears as himself as Eddie and Emery (Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler) join forces in a comic-book-related contest. Constance Wu, Ian Chen, Randall Park, Chelsey Crisp and Ray Wise also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Prison Break Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) wants definitive answers about what happened to Michael (Wentworth Miller), who supposedly was deceased. Sarah Wayne Callies, Robert Knepper and Amaury Nolasco also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Daisy and Simmons (Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge) are the only ones who have a chance of getting the brainwashed S.H.I.E.L.D. agents out of Framework, but not everyone is ready to leave. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Iain De Caestecker and Henry Simmons also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The title of the new episode “Second Chance Kids” refers to juveniles who are serving prison time for murder and whose cases are being reconsidered as the result of a Supreme Court order. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Breakthrough Renegade researchers explore a controversial cure for addictions: psychedelic drugs, in the premiere of this new series. 10 p.m. National Geographic

MOVIES

Jackson This new documentary from filmmaker Maisie Crow examines the abortion controversy in Mississippi. 7:30 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Authors Ben Bernanke; Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Scott Hamilton; Princess Diana Series; One Republic; Figure skater Scott Hamilton; Jenna Bush Hager at the Met Gala; One Republic. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kurt Russell; former U.S. soccer player Julie Foudy; Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. John Michael Higgins (“Great News”); Dr. Oz; Jana Kramer; Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Kurt Russell (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”); Beth Behrs (“The Total ME-Tox”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View LeAnn Rimes performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Gabourey Sidibe (“This Is Just My Face”); Jessica Seinfeld (“Food Swings”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kelly Osbourne; Nancy O’Dell; Tish and Brandi Cyrus; chef Lorena Garcia. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Fast-food wrappers may contain dangerous chemicals; women say Bill Cosby sexually assaulted them. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A dominatrix; what to eat to lose the belly; how show off the figure; Dr. Travis’ office overhaul. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Rachel Dratch and Jenna Elfman (“Imaginary Mary”); singer Fantasia; chef Michael Psilakis. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A teenager says her older brother has molested her on two occasions. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes (“Snatched”); 10-year-old Demarjay Smith. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Joseline Hernandez; Chandra Wilson. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS