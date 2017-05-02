Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Criminal Minds' on CBS

SERIES

Blindspot Mixed martial arts veteran Ronda Rousey guest stars as a powerful Sandstorm asset who is in jail with Zapata (Audrey Esparza). Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and the team do all they can to help Zapata get out of her predicament. Jaimie Alexander and Ashley Johnson also star. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs A landmark TV movie about the aftermath of a nuclear attack on Kansas leads Barry (Troy Gentile) to try to convince Murray (Jeff Garlin) to build a bunker for the family. Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen continue their guest roles in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Shots Fired Though Preston and Ashe (Stephan James, Sanaa Lathan) are about to be replaced by the district attorney with other investigators, Preston refuses to give up his search for the truth. Stephen Moyer, Will Patton, Aisha Hinds, Helen Hunt and Richard Dreyfuss also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature This new two-part episode “Dolphins: Spy in the Pod” gets a firsthand view of the lives of dolphins, turtles and other sea creatures via spy cameras disguised as dolphins. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Speechless With the kids at a school dance, Maya and Jimmy (Minnie Driver, John Ross Bowie) share a rare night to themselves. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds Still in prison, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) suspects his mother (guest star Jane Lynch) has been kidnapped and is desperate to help her. Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the team try to locate her. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A fake-news scandal links a congressman (guest star James Waterston, son of Sam Waterston) to solicitation of underage girls. When Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the squad investigate, they uncover an actual sex-trafficking operation. Kelli Giddish, Ice T and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Modern Family Members of the clan show support for gender equality and the women’s movement, each in their own unique way. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) starts to second-guess her connection to Angelo (guest star Taye Diggs), while Lucious (Terrence Howard) is put on the spot, publicly, by Hakeem (Bryshere “Yazz” Gray) about custody of Bella. Rumer Willis, Phylicia Rashad and Leslie Uggams continue their guest roles in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

black-ish This new episode doubles as the pilot for a potential spinoff series for co-star Yara Shahidi’s Zoey, who arrives for college orientation – which she promptly decides to ditch, along with a fellow freshman (guest star Mallory Sparks). They both fall for another student (guest star Trevor Jackson). 9:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Paget Brewster makes a crossover appearance in her “Criminal Minds” role as Emily Prentiss, who teams with Clara (Alana De La Garza) on an old case they worked together. Gary Sinise, Annie Funke and Daniel Henney also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. Tracy Spiridakos (“Revolution”) begins a recurring role as a detective who clashes with Voight (Jason Beghe) and has a link to Platt (Amy Morton). Sophia Bush and Jesse Lee Soffer also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Plants Behaving Badly The premiere of this science-based series documents a variety of pitcher plant that has a symbiotic relationship with a single ant species. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Andy Cohen's Then & Now Kristin Chenoweth, Rosie Rerez and RuPaul join host Andy Cohen to look back at events in the year 1997, including the death of Princess Diana and the boxing match in which Mike Tyson took a bite out of Evander Holyfield’s ear. 10 p.m. Bravo

CBS This Morning Author Sheila Nevins. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Andy Cohen; Princess Diana series; John Mellencamp performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Zoe Saldana; Guy Ritchie; Foreigner performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nicole Lapin; Nolan Gould (“Modern Family”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Patti LaBelle; the mother of Daymond John (“Shark Tank”); Mike Symon (“The Chew”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Sanaa Lathan (“Shots Fired”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Barry Manilow; Big Boy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Foods that may cut a person’s risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease; Kelly Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A woman learns she has a 140-pound tumor; a young man tries to become a genderless alien. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Charlamagne Tha God (“The Breakfast Club” radio show). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Lilly Singh tells how to have success on YouTube; a grandmother who saved a police officer’s life. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A teenage girl's father, mother and mother’s wife discuss the girl’s problems. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS