Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Criminal Minds' on CBS

SERIES
Blindspot Mixed martial arts veteran Ronda Rousey guest stars as a powerful Sandstorm asset who is in jail with Zapata (Audrey Esparza). Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and the team do all they can to help Zapata get out of her predicament. Jaimie Alexander and Ashley Johnson also star. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs A landmark TV movie about the aftermath of a nuclear attack on Kansas leads Barry (Troy Gentile) to try to convince Murray (Jeff Garlin) to build a bunker for the family. Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen continue their guest roles in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Shots Fired Though Preston and Ashe (Stephan James, Sanaa Lathan) are about to be replaced by the district attorney with other investigators, Preston refuses to give up his search for the truth. Stephen Moyer, Will Patton, Aisha Hinds, Helen Hunt and Richard Dreyfuss also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature This new two-part episode “Dolphins: Spy in the Pod” gets a firsthand view of the lives of dolphins, turtles and other sea creatures via spy cameras disguised as dolphins. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Speechless With the kids at a school dance, Maya and Jimmy (Minnie Driver, John Ross Bowie) share a rare night to themselves. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds Still in prison, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) suspects his mother (guest star Jane Lynch) has been kidnapped and is desperate to help her. Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the team try to locate her. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A fake-news scandal links a congressman (guest star James Waterston, son of Sam Waterston) to solicitation of underage girls. When Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the squad investigate, they uncover an actual sex-trafficking operation. Kelli Giddish, Ice T and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Modern Family Members of the clan show support for gender equality and the women’s movement, each in their own unique way. 9 p.m. ABC
Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) starts to second-guess her connection to Angelo (guest star Taye Diggs), while Lucious (Terrence Howard) is put on the spot, publicly, by Hakeem (Bryshere “Yazz” Gray) about custody of Bella. Rumer Willis, Phylicia Rashad and Leslie Uggams continue their guest roles in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
black-ish This new episode doubles as the pilot for a potential spinoff series for co-star Yara Shahidi’s Zoey, who arrives for college orientation – which she promptly decides to ditch, along with a fellow freshman (guest star Mallory Sparks). They both fall for another student (guest star Trevor Jackson). 9:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Paget Brewster makes a crossover appearance in her “Criminal Minds” role as Emily Prentiss, who teams with Clara (Alana De La Garza) on an old case they worked together. Gary Sinise, Annie Funke and Daniel Henney also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. Tracy Spiridakos (“Revolution”) begins a recurring role as a detective who clashes with Voight (Jason Beghe) and has a link to Platt (Amy Morton). Sophia Bush and Jesse Lee Soffer also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Plants Behaving Badly The premiere of this science-based series documents a variety of pitcher plant that has a symbiotic relationship with a single ant species. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Andy Cohen's Then & Now Kristin Chenoweth, Rosie Rerez and RuPaul join host Andy Cohen to look back at events in the year 1997, including the death of Princess Diana and the boxing match in which Mike Tyson took a bite out of Evander Holyfield’s ear. 10 p.m. Bravo
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Sheila Nevins. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Andy Cohen; Princess Diana series; John Mellencamp performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Zoe Saldana; Guy Ritchie; Foreigner performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nicole Lapin; Nolan Gould (“Modern Family”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Patti LaBelle; the mother of Daymond John (“Shark Tank”); Mike Symon (“The Chew”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Sanaa Lathan (“Shots Fired”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Barry Manilow; Big Boy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Foods that may cut a person’s risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease; Kelly Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A woman learns she has a 140-pound tumor; a young man tries to become a genderless alien. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Charlamagne Tha God (“The Breakfast Club” radio show). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Lilly Singh tells how to have success on YouTube; a grandmother who saved a police officer’s life. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A teenage girl's father, mother and mother’s wife discuss the girl’s problems. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Alec Baldwin (“The Boss Baby”); Taylor Schilling. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Joseline Hernandez; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Author Ted Koppel. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Authors Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kurt Russell; Chicago Batman performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kaley Cuoco; Horatio Sanz; L.P. performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jim Parsons; Jeff Garlin; Paul Scheer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Anthony Anderson; Future performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jane Fonda; Lily Tomlin; Taylor Schilling; Ryan Adams. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Pratt; Beth Behrs; Shane Smith; Josh Dion. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Elisabeth Moss; Tiger Army performs; Lauren Ash. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of April 30-May 6 in PDF format