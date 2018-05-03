Thursday's TV highlights: 'Young Sheldon' on CBS

SERIES
Jay Leno's Garage In this new episode, Leno explores the past, present and future of Detroit, starting with a trip down memory lane with comedian Tim Allen and then a Motown history lesson from R&B singer Martha Reeves. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) is pressured to invite his estranged brother, Georgie (guest star Jerry O'Connell), to the wedding in this new episode of the smart comedy. Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Amy and Jonah (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman) work together encouraging their coworkers to put tough questions to the chief executive during a company-wide town hall. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam, Dean and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins) must work with Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight Jr.) to bring Mary and Jack (guest star Samantha Smith, Alexander Calvert) home, while Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) crosses paths with Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino). 8 p.m. KTLA
Gotham Chaos erupts at the police department, and Gordon (Ben McKenzie) tries to find out why and who is responsible. Donal Logue, Morena Baccarin, Sean Pertwee, Robin Lord Taylor, Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova and Cory Michael Smith also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Civilizations This new episode documents the many uses of the human image in art, and the role of portraits, paintings and sculptures in forming early civilizations. 8 p.m. KVCR
RuPaul's Drag Race The queens must impersonate their favorite celebrities for the legendary Snatch Game. Audra McDonald and Kate Upton serve as guest judge, with special guests Bianca Del Rio and Alex Trebek ("Jeopardy"). 8 p.m. VH1
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is worried about the romantic relationship between Meemaw and Dr. Sturgis (Annie Potts, guest star Wallace Shawn), while George Sr. and Mary (Lance Barber, Zoe Perry) focus on their other children in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Christy's (Anna Faris) sponsor (returning guest star Yvette Nicole Brown) advises her to be nice when dealing with Bonnie (Allison Janney). William Fichtner and Jaime Pressly also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Arrow Colin Donnell ("Chicago Med") guest stars in this new episode, with series regulars Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards and David Ramsey. 9 p.m. KTLA
Life in Pieces Heather (Betsy Brandt) asks Tim and Tyler (Dan Bakkedahl, Niall Cunningham) to buy a bra for Samantha (Holly J. Barrett) in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Champions Michael (J.J. Totah) prepares for his first date, while Vince and Matthew (Anders Holm, Andy Favreau) get an unexpected offer. 9:30 p.m. NBC
S.W.A.T. Hondo (Shemar Moore) risks his life and his career trying to recover his kidnapped godson in this new episode of the police drama. MC Lyte and Sherilyn Fenn guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
Quantico Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) goes undercover in an effort to stop white supremacists from spreading a lethal strain of tuberculosis. Priyanka Chopra, Johanna Braddy, Russell Tovey, Marlee Matlin and Blair Underwood also star, and Alan Powell joins the cast. 10 p.m. ABC
Nobodies As rehearsals for the pilot begin, Melissa McCarthy (herself) has her own ideas on how to make the show better. 10 p.m. TV Land
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond; performance from the cast of "Mean Girls." (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Carol Burnett; Mackenzie Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sportscaster Erin Andrews; rap artist R-Mean performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Nancy Vericker; Joe Vericker; JP Vericker; Dr. Kim Nichols. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Roseanne Barr; Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber ("Dancing With the Stars") perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Priyanka Chopra; Meredith Vieira; Richard M. Cohen. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Lauren Ash ("Superstore"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jerry O'Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Fast-food fish sandwiches; Natalie Suleman reveals the truth behind the "Octomom" headlines. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Smartphone technology helps people with Alzheimer's; getting the cheesiest eggs, minus the calories. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Scott McGillivray ("Buyers Bootcamp"); the Piel Canela Youth Dancers perform. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Alan Cumming; Kyan Douglas. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman got legal custody of her sister's two daughters when her sister went to prison for drug dealing. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julie Bowen ("Life of the Party"); Leon Bridges performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Nicole Ari Parker ("I'm Dying Up Here"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah David Blaine. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jenna Elfman; Rory Scovel; Robby Slowik. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Steve Martin; Martin Short; Poppy Delevingne. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Charlize Theron; Ron Howard. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Bill Hader; Cory Booker; Rae Sremmurd performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Duchovny; Henry Winkler. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Stephanie Beatriz; Keith Urban; Carter McLean. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Rachel Bloom; Adam Pally; Coin performs; Eugenio Derbez. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
