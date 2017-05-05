Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Sully' on HBO and more

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Chris Pine (“Star Trek,” “Wonder Woman”) hosts, with musical guest LCD Soundsystem. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

The Son Young Eli (Jacob Lofland) makes a choice that is destined to result in some dangerous consequences in a new episode of the frontier-era drama. Pierce Brosnan also stars. 9 p.m. AMC

Iyanla, Fix My Life In the first of a three-part episode, six women come to Iyanla seeking assistance as they try to save their shattered family. 9 p.m. OWN

Class Corakinus (Paul Marc Davis) tries to sever the attachment between his heart and April’s (Sophie Hopkins) on a new episode of this “Doctor Who” spinoff. 10 p.m. BBC America

The Dead Files This true-crime series about a homicide detective and a psychic returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

SPECIALS

Chris Gethard: Career Suicide In this TV adaptation of his acclaimed off-Broadway show, the writer and comic (“Broad City”) wrings laughs from his struggles with depression, alcoholism, mental illness and suicide attempts. 10 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Deadly Sorority A college coed (Emilija Baranac) gets into her school’s hottest sorority, alienating her longtime best friend (Greer Grammer), in this new thriller. Chloe Babcock, Steve Bacic and Moira Kelly also star. 8 p.m. and midnight Lifetime

Sully Tom Hanks portrays US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who piloted his passengers to safety in January 2009 by landing on New York’s Hudson River after their aircraft struck some birds, in Clint Eastwood’s 2016 docudrama. Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney and “Breaking Bad’s” Anna Gunn also star. 8:15 p.m. HBO

Running Away A woman tries to come to terms with the dark secrets that made her daughter run away from home in this 2017 drama. With Holly Deveaux and Paula Trickey. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Hardcore Henry Sharlto Copley (“District 9”) stars as a half-human, half-robotic hybrid who embarks on a gory rampage through Moscow to save his kidnapped wife (Haley Bennett) in writer-director Ilya Naishuller’s bizarre 2015 science-fiction action tale filmed mostly from a first-person perspective. Tim Roth also stars. 10 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Today The Kentucky Derby. (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Healthcare, news of the day: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning How law enforcement deals with prostitution in Seattle and Las Vegas; Diane Lane; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Lucy Liu; the influence of music on the art of Marc Chagall; Norway’s “slow TV”; JFK’s 100th birthday. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS French election: Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass, columnist Bret Stephens, columnist Natalie Nougayrède; the state of the U.S. economy, political partisanship, “Trumponomics”: former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke; science in America: astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.(N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.V.); former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.); Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). (N) 8 a.m. KNBC, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.); Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Health care, foreign policy: White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; basketball, raising awareness of Lyme disease: WNBA player Elena Delle Donne. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fox News Channel

Reliable Sources Fox News sexual-harassment scandals; Rupert Murdoch’s Sky News deal; the health care bill; late night in the age of Trump. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz GOP health care bill; FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before a Senate committee; Hillary Clinton’s recent comments on the 2016 election; backlash against Stephen Colbert’s remarks about President Trump. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel

60 Minutes Father and business owner in Indiana deported to Mexico; 97-year-old former prosecutor recalls the Nuremberg trials; the Chicago Cubs. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS