Monday's TV highlights: 'The Great Indoors' on CBS

SERIES
Kevin Can Wait Leah Remini, who costarred with Kevin James on “The King of Queens,” continues her guest role in the conclusion of this comedy’s two-part first-season finale. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top 10 remaining contestants sing live in front of the coaches, and coach Blake Shelton also performs. 8 p.m. NBC
Antiques Roadshow The series wraps a three-episode stop in Virginia Beach, Va. 8 p.m. KOCE
Superior Donuts This Chicago-set sitcom starring Judd Hirsch, Jermaine Fowler and Katey Sagal ends its freshman season. 9 p.m. CBS
The Great Indoors Former flames Jack and Brooke (Joel McHale, Susannah Fielding) are on the verge of rekindling their romance in the sitcom’s first-season finale. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion The members of Team Scorpion find themselves stranded on a remote island in the first half of the action-drama’s two-part season finale. 10 p.m. CBS
Independent Lens Filmmaker Brett Story examines how nearby prisons impact communities from Baltimore to Marin County, Calif., in the new documentary “The Prison in Twelve Landscapes.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Booze Traveler: Best Bars Host Jack Maxwell visits biker bars in Maui and Key Largo. 10 p.m. Travel Channel
Southern Charm Savannah This new “Southern Charm” spinoff follows six lifelong friends living in the picturesque city on the coast of Georgia. 10 p.m. Bravo
Angie Tribeca Natalie Portman guest stars on a new episode of the Rashida Jones cop comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS
Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Terry Crews joins in the fun in this new episode. 11 p.m. Spike
SPECIALS
Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms Mary J. Blige, Halle Berry, Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Robin Thicke, Ludacris and Maxwell take part in this pre-Mother’s Day special hosted by La La Anthony and Anthony Anderson. 10 p.m. VH1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Eli Lilly chief executive David Ricks; actor Reid Scott. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jennifer Lopez; Kevin Bacon; actor Tom Bateman; prom makeover with Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Bellamy Young (“Scandal”); celebrity florist Jeff Leatham; Dr. Oz; Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”); HGTV’s “The Cousins”; hot Italian sausage burgers. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Countdown to the Closing Bell With Liz Claman Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger discuss the state of the economy, the Trump administration and investment opportunities. noon, Fox Business
The Talk Katharine McPhee; Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”); Natalie Morales. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Whether nuts are healthy or not; a one-day reset plan to get health back on track. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey A mom creates derby hats to auction off for charity. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Kristen Schaal; Rose McIver (“iZombie”); Lizzie Armanto. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Farrell; Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Amanda Peet; comic Todd Barry; Incubus performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; former pro golfer David Feherty; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Caitlyn Jenner; Michael Weatherly; LP performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cobie Smulders; Chris Meloni; Maggie Rogers performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Comic Jeff Garlin; Galantis performs; comic Mary Mack. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball: The Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. 6 p.m. TNT
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of May 7-13 in PDF format