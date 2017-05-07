Monday's TV highlights: 'The Great Indoors' on CBS

SERIES

Kevin Can Wait Leah Remini, who costarred with Kevin James on “The King of Queens,” continues her guest role in the conclusion of this comedy’s two-part first-season finale. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The top 10 remaining contestants sing live in front of the coaches, and coach Blake Shelton also performs. 8 p.m. NBC

Antiques Roadshow The series wraps a three-episode stop in Virginia Beach, Va. 8 p.m. KOCE

Superior Donuts This Chicago-set sitcom starring Judd Hirsch, Jermaine Fowler and Katey Sagal ends its freshman season. 9 p.m. CBS

The Great Indoors Former flames Jack and Brooke (Joel McHale, Susannah Fielding) are on the verge of rekindling their romance in the sitcom’s first-season finale. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion The members of Team Scorpion find themselves stranded on a remote island in the first half of the action-drama’s two-part season finale. 10 p.m. CBS

Independent Lens Filmmaker Brett Story examines how nearby prisons impact communities from Baltimore to Marin County, Calif., in the new documentary “The Prison in Twelve Landscapes.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Booze Traveler: Best Bars Host Jack Maxwell visits biker bars in Maui and Key Largo. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

Southern Charm Savannah This new “Southern Charm” spinoff follows six lifelong friends living in the picturesque city on the coast of Georgia. 10 p.m. Bravo

Angie Tribeca Natalie Portman guest stars on a new episode of the Rashida Jones cop comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS

Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Terry Crews joins in the fun in this new episode. 11 p.m. Spike

SPECIALS

Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms Mary J. Blige, Halle Berry, Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Robin Thicke, Ludacris and Maxwell take part in this pre-Mother’s Day special hosted by La La Anthony and Anthony Anderson. 10 p.m. VH1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Eli Lilly chief executive David Ricks; actor Reid Scott. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jennifer Lopez; Kevin Bacon; actor Tom Bateman; prom makeover with Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Bellamy Young (“Scandal”); celebrity florist Jeff Leatham; Dr. Oz; Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”); HGTV’s “The Cousins”; hot Italian sausage burgers. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Countdown to the Closing Bell With Liz Claman Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger discuss the state of the economy, the Trump administration and investment opportunities. noon, Fox Business

The Talk Katharine McPhee; Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”); Natalie Morales. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Whether nuts are healthy or not; a one-day reset plan to get health back on track. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey A mom creates derby hats to auction off for charity. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Kristen Schaal; Rose McIver (“iZombie”); Lizzie Armanto. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Farrell; Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Amanda Peet; comic Todd Barry; Incubus performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; former pro golfer David Feherty; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Caitlyn Jenner; Michael Weatherly; LP performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cobie Smulders; Chris Meloni; Maggie Rogers performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Comic Jeff Garlin; Galantis performs; comic Mary Mack. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Basketball: The Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. 6 p.m. TNT