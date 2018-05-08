Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Splitting Up Together' on ABC

SERIES
NCIS Founding cast member Pauley Perrette — quirky forensic specialist Abby Sciuto — signs off as a series regular in this new episode. Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Duane Henry, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) likely isn't happy to see Amunet Black (guest star Katee Sackhoff) again, but the enemy may be needed to help Barry (Grant Gustin) derail DeVoe's plans in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Lethal Weapon The squad is on high alert after an apparent threat is made on Riggs' (Clayne Crawford) life in the second-season finale. Damon Wayans Sr., Keesha Sharp and Jordana Brewster also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Civilizations This new episode of the Liev Schreiber-narrated documentary series focuses on explorations by sea that early cultures undertook to conduct trade with others. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Middle Sue and Brick (Eden Sher, Atticus Shaffer) enter a trivia contest hoping to win Frankie (Patricia Heaton) a trip to England for the royal wedding as a Mother's Day surprise. Eddie Shin guest stars as the trivia-game host. Neil Flynn and Charlie McDermott also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Bull Elliott Miles (Frank De Julio, continuing his guest role) is found guilty, and Bull (Michael Weatherly) and his team try to save him from a death sentence in the drama's second-season finale. Geneva Carr and Christopher Jackson also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Rise Gwen (Amy Forsyth) takes an interest in Gordy (Casey W. Johnson) when he volunteers for theater. As the opening of "Spring Awakening" nears, Tracey and Lou (Rosie Perez, Josh Radnor) have different views on handling the administration's concerns. 9 p.m. NBC
The 100 There may be a way back home for Bellamy (Bob Morley) and his brigade, while Clarke and Madi (Eliza Taylor, guest star Lola Flannery) have concerns about their own safety, and for good reason, in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish The Johnson family struggles with the new domestic arrangement amid a rough patch in Dre and Bow's (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) marriage. Anna Deavere Smith guest stars. 9 p.m. ABC
New Girl Jess (Zooey Deschanel) arranges a reunion between Winston (Lamorne Morris, who also directs) and his long-estranged father (guest star JB Smoove). Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone also star, and Rob Reiner and Nasim Pedrad reprise their guest roles. 9 p.m. Fox
First Civilizations The episode "Cities" explores how and where the first centralized locations for people to congregate arose. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Splitting Up Together Martin and Lena (Oliver Hudson, Jenna Fischer) learn how confused Mae (Olivia Keville) is about the home situation when they meet with the school psychiatrist (guest star Fred Armisen) in this new episode. Monica Barbaro guest stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC
For the People Jill and Roger's (Hope Davis, Ben Shenkman) personal connection may be in jeopardy as they take opposite sides over the outcome of a DEA raid that resulted in severe injuries. Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline Secret footage reveals security forces working to kill and expel Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar in the episode "The Myanmar Killing Fields." 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Grace vs. Abrams Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams take a fresh look at the death of Laci Peterson, whose husband, Scott, was convicted of her murder in 2004, in the season finale of the true crime series. 10 p.m. A&E
Genius: Picasso A mature Pablo Picasso (Antonio Banderas) juggles two love affairs, and the younger Picasso (Alex Rich) strives to create a masterpiece that will signal his arrival as a great artist. 10 p.m. National Geographic
The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) tries to teach his son (Dante Hoagland) how to become a man to be reckoned with in this new episode. Tiffany Haddish, Allen Maldonado and Cedric the Entertainer also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
NBC 4 News Special: California Gubernatorial Debate The top competitors discuss the issues. (N) 7 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
Tarzan Johnny Weissmuller and Maureen O'Sullivan star in the popular film series airing on TCM. Up first, 1932's "Tarzan the Ape Man" at 5 p.m. Followed by "Tarzan and His Mate" (1934) at 7 p.m., "Tarzan Escapes" (1936) at 9 p.m. and "Tarzan Finds a Son!" (1939) at 10:45 p.m.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Meek Mill; Chamath Palihapitiya, Social Capital founder. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Murray Fraser; Parisa Fitz-Henley. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mayim Bialik; the latest eliminated couple from "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes"; Rashad Jennings. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Figure skater Mirai Nagasu; Kathryn Eisman; Dylan Schneider performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Maura Tierney; Bryshere Gray; Sugarland performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gabrielle Union. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Todd, Chase and Savannah Chrisley ("Chrisley Knows Best"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tom Selleck; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The death of Kat West; Michelle Knight discusses being held captive by Ariel Castro. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Busy Philipps; numbness; UTIs; fear of driving; jealousy; saving money on summer travel. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Antonio Banderas ("Genius: Picasso"). Panel: LuAnn de Lesseps, Keri Hilson and Natalie Martinez. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Carla Hall ("The Chew"); Bela Gandhi; Christine Evangelista ("The Arrangement"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man says he discovered a woman's body. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Woody Harrelson ("Solo: A Star Wars Story"); Gayle King; Panic! at the Disco performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ne-Yo ("Good Man"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Historian and author Jon Meacham. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Eva Longoria; Luke Hemsworth. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Trevor Noah; Gabrielle Union; Chromeo and D.R.A.M. perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael B. Jordan; Matt Walsh; Heather Pasternak. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Woody Harrelson; Sara Gilbert; Bazzi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy; Chris Parnell; Wallows performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Cameron Monaghan; Joe Pera; Aaron Spears performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
