Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Big Bang Theory' on CBS

SERIES
Jay Leno's Garage Leno joins a training exercise with the Montrose Search and Rescue team and works with a prototype electric off-road vehicle in a new episode that also features segments with skateboarder Bucky Lasek and comic Jeff Foxworthy. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The Big Bang Theory It's wedding day, and Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) finally head to the altar. Returning guest stars include Laurie Metcalf, Brian Posehn and earlier "Stand by Me" cast mates Wil Wheaton and Jerry O'Connell, and new to the show here are Kathy Bates and Teller (who play Amy's parents) and Mark Hamill. Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Supernatural Lives hang in the balance as Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) try to come up with a plan to avert a tragedy. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy Nicole Herman (returning guest star Geena Davis) resurfaces to advise Arizona (Jessica Capshaw, who will soon be leaving the show), while another member of the hospital team suffers a critical injury. Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Sarah Drew and Caterina Scorsone also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham When criminal mayhem runs rampant throughout the city, a squad of defenders comes to the rescue. Bullock (Donal Logue) becomes the leader of the police department, and Bruce (David Mazouz) fears for the safety of those closest to him. 8 p.m. Fox
Young Sheldon Meemaw (Annie Potts) is being wooed by two suitors (guest stars Richard Kind and Wallace Shawn), and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) decides to inject himself into the situation in the season finale. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) manages to turn a spa visit into a stay in jail, and Christy (Anna Faris) appears to fall back into addiction-related behavior in the season finale. Guest stars include Bill Fagerbakke and French Stewart. 9 p.m. CBS
Arrow Members of Team Arrow, and those close to them, are targeted by Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo). Emily Bett Rickards, Stephen Amell and David Ramsey star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48 In the season finale, Clark reviews the case of a social club for the super rich founded by Joseph Henry Gamsky (also known as Joe Hunt), who was charged with the murder of a con artist who is thought to have swindled the club members out of millions. 9 p.m. A&E
S.W.A.T. Hondo and Deacon (Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington) are on their own as mercenaries target them in a mountainous area in the aftermath of an ambush. Lyndie Greenwood ("Sleepy Hollow") guest stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Quantico Keeping a former CIA operative safe proves dangerous for Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and her team as a powerful cartel leader targets them. 10 p.m. ABC
Atlanta The comedy starring Danny Glover ends its season. 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
Prince Harry's Story: Four Royal Weddings This new special profiles Prince Harry journey from a childhood touched by grief through active service as a soldier. 9 p.m. National Geographic
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Phil Knight, Nike. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Carrie Underwood; Annette Bening. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Hugh Jackman; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Candace Nelson and Sara Happ; makeup artist Leah Carmichael; figure skater Adam Rippon ("Dancing With the Stars"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mayim Bialik ("Boying Up"); Ben Falcone. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Laurie Metcalf. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Rita Moreno ("One Day at a Time"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mayim Bialik. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Kaylee Muthart blinds herself while high on meth; whistle-blowers reveal dark secrets about coffee. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Spring-cleaning must-dos; cleaning mistakes; a sleep patch; a giveaway; large rodent invasion. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif ("Botched"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Michelle Buteau; Aubrey and Bristol Marunde ("Flip or Flop Vegas"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman told her twin to stay away from her wedding, saying she is a manipulative drug addict. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kym Douglas; Jennifer Garner. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tracee Ellis Ross; Bush performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Jamie Parker; Arctic Monkeys perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Annette Bening; Wyatt Cenac; Daniel Boulud. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Donald Glover; Molly Gordon; Angelique Kidjo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bill Hader; Gabrielle Union; X Ambassadors perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Shannon; August Greene; Aaron Spears. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Sarah Shahi; I'm With Her performs; Holly Taylor. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
