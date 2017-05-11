Friday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Reign' on KTLA

SERIES

Undercover Boss Country music’s Darius Rucker goes undercover to run an open-mic night and work as a roadie in Austin, Texas, in a special celebrity edition of this reality series. 8 p.m. CBS

The Originals Matt Davis makes a guest appearance as Alaric, his character from the recently ended series “The Vampire Diaries,” on a new episode of this supernatural drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

Ginormous Food Host Josh Denny samples super-sized menu items in Charleston, S.C., in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

RuPaul’s Drag Race The drag queens do a comedy roast of host RuPaul in front of a live audience in this new episode. Tamar Braxton and Fortune Feimster are the guest judges. 8 p.m. VH1

Hawaii Five-0 The squad tries to take down a sex-trafficking ring as the crime-drama reboot ends its seventh season. With Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan and Grace Park. 9 p.m. CBS

Reign An earthquake devastates Scotland on a new episode of this period drama starring Adelaide Kane as Mary, Queen of Scots. 9 p.m. KTLA

Shark Tank Another year of product and service pitches comes to a close as this series ends its eighth season. 9 p.m. ABC

American Race Host Charles Barkley travels to L.A. and then Atlanta in this topical series’ final two installments. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

SPECIALS

Bill Murray: The Mark Twain Prize Dan Aykroyd, Bill Hader, Steve Martin, David Letterman and Murray’s “Ghostbusters” co-star Sigourney Weaver, among others, salute the comic actor as he receives the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in this encore special recorded at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in 2016. 9 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Show Boat Kathryn Grayson, Ava Gardner and Howard Keel star in this lavish 1951 film of the classic Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein II musical based on Edna Ferber’s novel about a floating theater on the Mississippi River. 8 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Mitch Albom. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn; Tyler Henry; Emily Osment and Diana Snyder. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Emeril Lagasse. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Tom Bergeron: (“Dancing With the Stars”); Tracy O’Connor; LeToya Luckett performs; psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann’ Abby Lee Miller (“Dance Moms”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray LL Cool J (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Madchen Amick. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Test subjects try to eat healthy on just four dollars per day. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors An interview with the man who tried to stop the gunman in the Kansas bar shooting. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Hip-hop artist Faith Evans and her daughter, Chyna. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Sarah Michelle Gellar (book “Stirring Up Fun With Food”); Herizen F. Guardiola (“The Get Down”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Despite nearly dying, a woman still uses heroin several times a day and has other dark secrets. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Gabourey Sidibe (“Empire”); Mother’s Day gifts; Kelly Osbourne. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week President Trump’s decision to fire the FBI director: Pete Williams, NBC; Margaret Brennan, CBS; Erica Werner, Associated Press; Dan Balz, the Washington Post.(N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Forced marriage. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); author Annabelle Gurwitch (“Wherever You Go, There They Are: Stories About My Family You Might Relate To”); Jon Favreau; Michael Render (a.k.a. Killer Mike); Matt Welch. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

Tavis Smiley Leslie Stahl; John Waters. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Derek Jeter; Katherine Langford; Father John Misty performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tracy Morgan; Timothy Simons; Dan Auerbach performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS